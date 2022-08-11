Synctera Adds FinTech and Banking Leader Yvette Butler to Board of Directors

Synctera, a leading FinTech platform helping innovators bring financial products to market more efficiently, announced today it is adding Yvette Butler, former President of Private Banking & Wealth Management at Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), to its board.
A successful banking and FinTech leader, Yvette Butler joins the Synctera board as its first independent member. The news comes as the company makes deeper investments in its executive team and people organization announcing the hiring of its first Chief People Officer, Stella Monteiro, in early August. In addition to new leader updates, Synctera continues to add FinTechs and banks to their list of customers and now supports over one million end-users on their platform, leading to triple digit quarter over quarter growth in their top-line.
"I am incredibly passionate about creating better access to financial services so that anyone can easily build generational wealth and manage their financial lives," said Yvette. "Banking and transactions apps are plentiful, but gaps still exist. As a FinTech founder growing my own company, I see how impactful the services Synctera provides to builders like me in order to help underbanked communities."
Yvette has over 35 years of experience building in the financial services space, having worked at enterprises, banks, and startups. Today, Yvette is the Chief Executive Officer and founder of Hive Wealth, a community-first FinTech that helps people grow their wealth and leave a legacy for future generations. Hive Wealth recently announced it received funding from SVB Financial Group and Black Tech Nation Ventures, setting up the company for expansion.
Prior to joining Synctera, Yvette was President of Private Banking & Wealth Management at SVB, with previous executive roles at Capital One, Charles Schwab, E*Trade, and Wells Fargo. Yvette also holds board roles at Voya Financial and Hillcrest Finance LLC.
In addition to her passion for banking, Yvette is a champion for women and leadership development. Yvette was named to The Washingtonian's prestigious list of the Most Powerful Women in Washington in 2017, Savoy's 100 Most Influential Black Executives in 2020, and Savoy's Most Influential Black Board Directors in 2021.
"Yvette is an amazing talent and I can't wait to utilize her depth of knowledge and experience as Synctera prepares for its next stage of growth," said Peter Hazlehurst, co-founder and CEO of Synctera. "Yvette brings much-needed banking and FinTech perspectives to the table, and we couldn't be more pleased to have her help expand our company's mission to unlock human potential through financial innovation."
About Synctera
Launched in 2020, Synctera is powering the future of FinTech. Its end-to-end platform and guided, personalized experiences help FinTech builders create world-class products with embedded banking, card issuance, and more. Synctera's unique programs enable transparent, efficient partnerships between compatible FinTech builders and community banks, whether a FinTech builder is looking to quickly launch an MVP or scale a fully fledged offering. Everyone wins - FinTech builders create, launch, and scale great products, fast, and community banks access new revenue streams and markets.
