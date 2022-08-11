Northwest College to Deploy YuJa's Video Platform and Zoom Connector Campuswide

YuJa, Inc., a leader in ed-tech solutions, recently announced Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming, has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform and Zoom Connector to serve the institution.

YuJa will provide the college with capabilities in lecture capture, in-video quizzing, captioning, exam proctoring, video conferencing and more. The college also implemented a branded, custom URL for its platform and integrates with its learning management system (LMS), Moodle.

YuJa's Zoom Connector enables the automatic import of videos recorded in Zoom to the media library for secure storage and viewing. Administrators also can create data policies to archive content based on video views, type, user and date of upload.

"YuJa's Video Platform and Zoom Connector will provide the college with a cost-effective solution to create, manage and store video and other media content," said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc.

ABOUT NORTHWEST COLLEGE

Founded in 1946, NWC is a two-year, comprehensive community college serving Park County (tax district) and Park, Big Horn, and Washakie Counties (service area). In the context of our global society, the mission of Northwest College is to be student-centered; be forward-thinking; cultivate community; prepare students for transfer, career, and life; and retain and graduate students.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate.

We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

