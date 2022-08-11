Longtime Director Erik Blachford Steps Down

Nerdy Inc. NRDY, parent company of Varsity Tutors, the popular online tutoring platform used by students from elementary school through college and adulthood, today announced the appointment of Stuart Udell to the company's Board of Directors. Udell brings extensive Education industry experience to the board, including previous CEO roles at Achieve3000, K12 Inc. (now Stride, Inc.), Catapult Learning, and Penn Foster. Udell's appointment comes as the company continues to expand Varsity Tutors for Schools, a suite of offerings designed specifically to provide supplemental support to school districts across the country online at scale.

Nerdy announces appointment of Stuart Udell, accomplished EdTech executive, to its Board of Directors. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Stuart is one of the most accomplished leaders in education technology, and joins the Nerdy board at a time when we're significantly evolving and expanding our offerings for K12 schools," said Chuck Cohn, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nerdy. "His track record for building and leading successful EdTech companies by scaling growth with districts and administrators makes him an invaluable addition to our team at this exciting time."

Udell's experience includes serving most recently as the Chief Executive Officer of Achieve3000, a PK-12 digital instructional platform. Prior to Achieve3000, he served as CEO of K12 Inc. (Stride, Inc.), CEO of Catapult Learning, CEO of Penn Foster, and held leadership roles at Kaplan and Renaissance Learning.

"I've gotten to know Chuck and the leadership team at Nerdy, and have been impressed by their strategy and vision," said Udell. "As students, parents, and educators are rethinking the role supplemental learning and online learning platforms can play, no company is as well positioned as Nerdy, and I look forward to partnering with the team to shape what's ahead."

In addition to his extensive corporate leadership, Udell is the recipient of the Education Warrior Award from the I Have a Dream Foundation and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Dropout Prevention Center. He also serves as a Commissioner on AASA's Learning 2025 National Commission on Student-Centered Equity-Focused Education.

Udell fills the Nerdy Board seat previously held by Erik Blachford, who has resigned concurrently with Udell joining after nearly seven years as a successful and valued board member of Nerdy, which included advising the Company through its public offering.

"Erik has been a trusted advisor to me and the Nerdy leadership team over the years, and I'm grateful for the counsel and contributions he provided through a critical growth period for the company," added Cohn.

About Nerdy Inc.

Nerdy NRDY is a leading platform for live online learning, with a mission to transform the way people learn through technology. The Company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of all ages to experts, delivering superior value on both sides of the network. Nerdy's comprehensive learning destination provides learning experiences across 3,000+ subjects and multiple formats—including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. Nerdy's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, is one of the nation's largest platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to students and consumers, as well as through schools and other institutions. Learn more about Nerdy at https://www.nerdy.com/.

