SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. Further Strengthens its Debt Capital Markets Team; Hires Tom Bausano as Managing Director and Co-Head

SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., a member of SMBC Group, today announced that Tom Bausano has joined the firm as Managing Director, Co-Head of Debt Capital Markets and Debt Syndicate. In this role, Tom will work closely with the firm's debt capital markets business, providing his expertise and leadership to help drive further growth for this area. He will report to Scott Ashby, Senior Deputy President, Head of Capital Markets and Investment Banking.

"Tom's strong and diverse debt capital markets background in various sectors, through a global perspective in Yankee and cross-border bond business, will add significant value to our existing and new clients," said Scott Ashby. "We are confident that Tom will help support the sustained growth of this business, will be a key member of our expanding team, and will help to enhance the execution of our strategy and delivery for corporate clients. We are very pleased to welcome Tom to the firm as a senior leader of our Debt Capital Markets business."

Tom joins SMBC Nikko Securities America from Mizuho, where he spent the past seven years, most recently as a Managing Director, Debt Capital Markets. In these roles, Tom managed multiple sector verticals including Telecom, Media and Technology, Consumer, Retail, Healthcare, Industrials, Chemicals, Metals, and Mining companies.

Prior to joining Mizuho in 2015, Tom served in various positions with Royal Bank of Scotland and Credit Suisse First Boston.

Tom earned his Master of Arts from New York University and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Michigan.

About SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc.

SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. is a member of SMBC Group, one of the world's largest global financial institutions. Based in New York City, SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. provides investment securities and other financial services to corporate and institutional clients, focusing on North America and Latin America. SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. caters to institutional investors such as mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment advisors.

About SMBC Group

SMBC Group is a top-tier global financial group. Headquartered in Tokyo and with a 400-year history, SMBC Group offers a diverse range of financial services, including banking, leasing, securities, credit cards, and consumer finance. The Group has more than 140 offices and 86,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG) is the holding company of SMBC Group, which is one of the three largest banking groups in Japan. SMFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York SMFG stock exchanges. As of March 31, 2022, its total assets were $2.11 trillion.

In the Americas, SMBC Group has a presence in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Peru. Backed by the capital strength of SMBC Group and the value of its relationships in Asia, the Group offers a range of commercial and investment banking services to its corporate, institutional, and municipal clients. It connects a diverse client base to local markets and the organization's extensive global network. The Group's operating companies in the Americas include Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. (SMBC), SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., SMBC Nikko Securities Canada, Ltd., SMBC Capital Markets, Inc., SMBC Rail Services LLC, Manufacturers Bank, JRI America, Inc., SMBC Leasing and Finance, Inc., Banco Sumitomo Mitsui Brasileiro S.A., and Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Co., Ltd. For more information, please visit www.smbcgroup.com.

