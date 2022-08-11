Nintendo Download: Put the "You" in University

This week's Nintendo Download includes the following content:

Cult of the Lamb is out now on the Nintendo Switch system. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch Cult of the Lamb – In Cult of the Lamb , prepare to start your own cult in a land of false prophets. Venture out into diverse and mysterious regions to build a loyal community of woodland worshippers. Spread your Word to become the one true cult! As you amass your flock, you'll collect and use resources to build new structures, perform dark rituals to appease the gods and give sermons to reinforce the faith of your cult. Explore a sprawling, randomly generated world, fight off hordes of enemies and defeat rival cult leaders in order to absorb their power to assert your cult's dominance. Arcade Paradise – Welcome to Arcade Paradise , the '90s-themed retro arcade game and light-management sim combo! Take on the role of Ashley and manage the day-to-day tasks of running the family laundromat. Rebel against your father's wishes and create a games arcade to give the sleepy town of Grindstone something to really get excited about as you wash rags, invest the profits and build your very own arcade paradise! The more arcade cabinets you install, the more players will spend, with over 35 fully playable games to unlock! But remember, you don't have time to just stand around setting the highest scores … the toilet won't clean itself and there's trash to take out. Relive '90s gaming nostalgia on your journey from rags to arcade riches! Two Point Campus – Build your university, your way, in Two Point Campus ! It's time to spin academia on its head. Got a yearning for learning? Or just keen to build an educational masterpiece? Two Point Campus is jam-packed with new creative tools to help you build the university of your dreams. For the first time, build in the great outdoors as you develop your own delightfully educational campus environment, housing the top teaching facilities in the land. Whether you prefer building on simple foundations or placing every tree, you can build the university you want. Lay down pathways with new easy-to-use tools. Plant glorious collections of outdoor flora. Place benches, fountains, sculptures, hedgerows – even picket fences. The only limit is your imagination (and your in-game bank balance). Two Point Campus will be available on Aug. 16. Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince – Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince is the new sequel in the Blossom Tales series. In this adventure, Grandpa's latest tale takes you on a journey through haunted forests, pirate shores and other mysterious lands across a vast open world! Charming towns, terrible enemies, tricky puzzles and powerful weapons await you. Enjoy a "story-within-a-story" as Grandpa narrates exciting moments throughout Lily's incredible adventure. Will you help Lily defeat the Minotaur King and save her brother? Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince launches Aug. 16.



Digital Spotlight Kids Appreciation Week With Nintendo – Let your kids know you appreciate all the joy they bring to the family. Why not celebrate them by bonding over some Nintendo Switch games? Throw them a party with Mario Party Superstars , which features classic boards from the Nintendo 64 Mario Party games. Get moving with Volleyball, Tennis, Soccer, Bowling, Chambara and Badminton in Nintendo Switch Sports . Strike up some fierce family competition with Mario and friends in Mario Strikers: Battle League , Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate . Or, if teamwork is more your goal, embark on a sweeping two-player adventure with Kirby and Bandana Waddle Dee in Kirby and the Forgotten Land . Mario Party Superstars , Nintendo Switch Sports, Mario Strikers: Battle League, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe , Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Kirby and the Forgotten Land are all available now in Nintendo eShop.



Activities:

Apex Legends: Hunted – Discover the will to survive in Apex Legends: Hunted . The Apex Games are full of surprises and challenges that put your skills to the test. Hit them with your best shot as Vantage, a survivalist who can spot a threat coming from down her sniper scope to triumph against the odds. Explore a reforged Kings Canyon, and be sure to drop in on what used to be Skull Town, now called Relic. Set your sights on style with the Hunted Battle Pass. There's no one road to the top: For the first time, certain challenges can now be completed in the mode of your choice, giving you the flexibility to complete the Battle Pass your way. The ultimate test of survival is here.

Nintendo eShop sales:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.



Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

