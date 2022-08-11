C3 AI to Announce Financial Results for the First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 on August 31, 2022

C3.ai, Inc. AI, the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced it will issue its financial results for the fiscal first quarter, which ended July 31, 2022, following the close of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.
C3 AI will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results. The conference call will begin at 2:00 p.m. PDT / 5:00 p.m. EDT on August 31, 2022. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.
Please note that the process for accessing the conference call has changed. Participants will need to click on the telephone access link provided below, register for the conference call, and then they will receive the dial-in number and a personalized PIN code.
Conference Call Details
Date: Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time
Telephone Access here: Conference Call Registration
A live webcast link will be available on the C3 AI Investor Relations website events page. An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after its completion and will be accessible for 30 days on the C3 AI Investor Relations website.
About C3 AI
C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Application Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications and C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally. Learn more at: www.c3.ai.
