Supply Wisdom Makes Fast Company's Fourth Annual List of the Best Workplaces for Innovators as an Enterprise Category Standout

Supply Wisdom, the leader in continuous risk intelligence and actions, announced today its recognition on Fast Company's fourth annual list of the

Best Workplaces for Innovators, which honors businesses that demonstrate a steadfast commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels, as an Enterprise Category Standout.

Supply Wisdom is especially celebrated for its development of The Risk Board, a peer-to-peer organization focused on leaders who head third-party risk management at large enterprises. It allows for cross-industry collaboration and the exchange of best risk management practices as the world continues to experience record supply chain disruption.

"We are very excited to be included on this list of leading innovative companies," said Atul Vashistha, CEO of Supply Wisdom. "At Supply Wisdom, we are passionate about fostering an innovative workplace where our talented team creatively engages with our customers to develop next-generation risk management solutions and offerings. But we also believe we can play a larger role by fostering innovation beyond our enterprise. To that end, we established the Risk Board for third-party risk leaders to discuss their current top-of-mind issues in order to learn and share innovative best practices. This peer learning opportunity enables innovative problem solving that elevates our industry as a whole."

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2022 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, education, financial services, cybersecurity, engineering, diversity, sustainability, B2B, and consumer products and services. Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers worked together to score nearly 1,500 applications, and a panel of eight eminent judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies. The 2022 awards feature workplaces from around the world.

"This year's list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators recognizes organizations that have demonstrated a deep commitment to cultivating creativity across the board," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "In the face of powerful headwinds, these leaders and teams continue to spur innovation."

To see the list of Best Workplace for Innovators 2022: 6 Enterprise Category Standouts, visit https://www.fastcompany.com/90770113/best-workplaces-for-innovators-2022-6-enterprise-category-standouts.

Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators issue (September 2022) is available online now, and the print issue will be on newsstands beginning August 16, 2022. Join the Best Workplaces for Innovators conversation using #FCBestWorkplaces.

About Supply Wisdom

Supply Wisdom's patented solution is transforming the way supply chain, procurement and third-party risk leaders manage risks and operational resilience. Supply Wisdom delivers continuous third-party and location risk intelligence and risk actions in real-time across the widest risk aperture to minimize the risks of disruption facing business, supply chains, and third parties. Supply Wisdom intelligence enables enterprises to prioritize, move faster, do more with fewer resources, and act proactively and confidently. ​

In 2020, Supply Wisdom was granted Patent No. 10,643,165B2 by the USPTO for its unique and innovative risk management solution. Awards received by Supply Wisdom include the 2021 Third-Party Risk Product of the Year from Risk.net, a 2021 Gold Globee® for Risk Management Solution Innovation from the Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards, and the 2022 Third Party Risk Management Service Provider Innovator Award from the Third Party Risk Association. In 2022, Supply Wisdom made the Fast Company's Fourth Annual List of Workplaces for Innovators as an Enterprise Category Standout. Business Insurance named Supply Wisdom's ESG solution as a 2022 Innovation Award Winner. Supply Wisdom clients now include Global 2000 firms in financial services, insurance, health care, life sciences, utilities, technology, and many other sectors.

For more information, visit www.supplywisdom.com and follow us on https://www.linkedin.com/company/supplywisdom

