Neustar to Partner with Snowflake to Transform Client Consumer Data Quality with Privacy-Enhanced Identity Management

The application will enable joint customers to conduct identity resolution and clean room powered data collaboration within the Snowflake Media Data Cloud

Neustar, Inc., a TransUnion company, today announced the launch of Neustar Unified Identity natively on Snowflake Marketplace, offering customers the ability to execute advanced identity resolution across the Snowflake Media Data Cloud without data leaving the platform. Neustar developed the solution using the Snowflake Native Application Framework, currently in private preview, with the goal of providing joint customers the privacy-enhanced data hygiene, enrichment, and data collaboration capabilities they need to thrive in a privacy-first marketing world through the Neustar Unified Identity application.

The native Unified Identity application gives clients direct access to Neustar's data, identity graph, and machine learning capabilities to power advanced identity resolution use cases across their first-party customer and second-party partner data. Clients can more safely and easily connect disparate consumer data across offline and online sources to ensure accuracy across people, devices, and households.

"Neustar Unified Identity will allow our joint customers to accelerate and secure their data collaboration initiatives by leveraging the speed, scale, and performance of Snowflake's platform," said Bill Stratton, Global Head of Media, Entertainment and Advertising Vertical at Snowflake. "We believe this new application will empower customers to more quickly and seamlessly unlock data for business value. Neustar's decade of experience in identity resolution and advanced machine learning ensures joint customers' most pressing identity management and data governance needs are being addressed in our clean room."

Snowflake clients can leverage the Neustar Unified Identity application to:

Better protect and govern their consumer data assets by accessing identity resolution in the Snowflake Media Data Cloud through Snowflake's clean room capabilities

Power privacy-enhanced data collaboration with brands and media partners across the marketing landscape

Maintain accurate and enriched information about consumers with continuous, real-time data updates

"Brands and publishers need to enter into sustainable data partnerships to find new customer insights, and connect the dots across marketing channels and devices," said Ryan Engle, VP Identity Products at Neustar, a TransUnion company. "This partnership ensures that Snowflake clients can improve their consumer data quality while transforming their ability to collaborate with partners without sharing sensitive customer data. That's a win-win in the privacy-first marketing and measurement future."

About TransUnion TRU

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing an actionable picture of each person so they can be reliably represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good®. A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences, and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people. https://www.transunion.com

About Neustar

Neustar, Inc., a TransUnion company, is a leader in identity resolution providing the data and technology that enable trusted connections between companies and people at the moments that matter most. Neustar offers industry-leading solutions in marketing, risk and communications that responsibly connect data on people, devices and locations, continuously corroborated through billions of transactions. Learn how your company can benefit from the power of trusted connections. home.neustar

