M. Holland Company Appoints Ton Koenders as Director of Sales for Europe to Support International Growth

The newly appointed role will enable M. Holland to meet increasing client demand in Europe.

Today M. Holland Company, a leading international distributor of thermoplastic resins and ancillary materials, appointed Ton Koenders as the company's inaugural director of sales for Europe to support international growth and address customer needs in Europe. In this position, Koenders will work closely with global OEMs and clients throughout the European market with a concentration on strategic verticals such as automotive, wire and cable, and healthcare.

"Ton brings over 30 years of experience in plastics, an extensive business network and an in-depth understanding of the market to this newly created role," said Jen Riley-Brady, vice president, International at M. Holland. "We're thrilled to have him on board to ensure M. Holland is positioned to build strong relationships in Europe and fulfill evolving customer needs — from technical support to logistical services to materials compliance and more."

Koenders will drive M. Holland's growth strategy throughout Europe and advise customers on improving the recyclability of applications and using more sustainable materials, which is a key area of focus for clients throughout the region. Based in the Netherlands, Koenders will also work closely with the company's international customers by serving as the local point of contact, helping strengthen M. Holland's global connectivity and solidify its position within the market as a full-service provider.

"My career has focused on managing growth and maturing businesses within the plastics industry," said Koenders. "I look forward to leveraging my extensive engineering, thermoplastics and polyolefins experience across various technical, business and sales departments, as well as my understanding of global customers and cultural differences, to boost M. Holland's growth and momentum in Europe."

Koenders joins M. Holland after 34 years at SABIC where he most recently led the company's American sales organization for polymers. He holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Technical College Heerlen and a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Maastricht. Throughout his career, he's also received several certifications in marketing, procurement and negotiation, leadership, sales, customer management, and finance.

M. Holland's European footprint will complement the needs of its global clients and strategic market segments. Under Koenders' direction, the organization will continue to build meaningful business relationships and accelerate growth throughout the region.

ABOUT M. HOLLAND

M. Holland is a leading international distributor of thermoplastic resins, providing suppliers with the most strategic channels to market, offering innovative sourcing and supply chain solutions to our clients, and helping people lead rewarding careers. Since 1950, a deep commitment to personal relationships has formed the core of the company's heritage, its culture, and its vision. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, M. Holland has over $1 billion in annual sales and sells to more than 4,000 customers annually. To learn more, visit www.mholland.com. Follow M. Holland on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

