Huron Capital Invests in ExperiGreen and Launches North American Residential Lawn Care Platform

ExperiGreen leadership, including Joe Kucik and John Moehn, will drive the lawn care services platform's development and expansion into new markets

Leading middle-market private equity firm Huron Capital ("Huron") announced today that it has invested in ExperiGreen Lawn Care ("ExperiGreen") alongside a talented group of executives with deep industry experience to expand the company. Specifically, the partnership brings Huron's long history of scaling services businesses together with a leadership team and board of directors that has amassed decades of experience at the most successful companies in the industry including Scotts LawnService, Barefoot Grass Lawn Services, TruGreen, and Real Green Systems, among others. The platform is being developed through Huron's ExecFactor® strategy.

ExperiGreen's executive leadership team will remain fully intact and continue in their existing roles as part of Huron's investment, providing industry-leading breadth and depth in experience and operations in the space. In addition to President John Moehn, the team includes Chief Financial Officer Mike Goodrich, Chief Operating Officer Dana Irwin, as well as long-time ExperiGreen investor and Chairman Joe Kucik.

"Mike, Dana and I are thrilled for this partnership as we work to transition from a regional lawn care start-up to a national player of scale with Huron," ExperiGreen President John Moehn said. "We felt strongly about the resources and expertise that Huron and outside board members, Joe Kucik and David Alexander, bring to the table that will propel our expansion initiatives."

"There is an exceptional group of people already assembled at the company," said Brian Rassel, Partner with Huron, "and fantastic momentum in the business around organic and acquisition growth initiatives. Part of our strategy is to accelerate that growth with more capital and resources including the know-how from longstanding Huron Operating Partner David Alexander who will join the board of directors as Co-Chairman alongside Joe Kucik. Together, we intend to leverage Dave and Joe's relationships in the lawn care industry to rapidly scale the platform."

The company has long been majority-owned by Joe Kucik, who previously founded Real Green Systems, a leading software company that powers thousands of U.S. independent lawn care businesses.

"We were at an inflection point for ExperiGreen this year having solidly built the six regional branches that were launched in 2017 and are now laying the groundwork for more ambitious growth," ExperiGreen Chairman Joe Kucik said. "Huron has a wealth of experience and practical knowledge, alongside a formal value creation playbook, for how to support our ambitions to grow nationally."

For this initiative, ExperiGreen will team with Huron Operating Partner David Alexander, who for six years served as CEO of lawn care company TruGreen.

"Joe and I have known each other for years and I am pleased that we have an opportunity to work together to aid management in building a great company," said David Alexander. "I am also thrilled to work with Huron and Brian Rassel on another residential services portfolio company."

About Huron Capital

Huron Capital brings a people-first and thematic approach to private equity investing in secularly relevant and fragmented sectors of the North American services industry. We pride ourselves on an unwavering commitment to candor, trust, accountability and transparency in our relationships with management teams, investors, advisors and employees.

Founded in Detroit in 1999, we partner with entrepreneurs and management teams, empowering their companies to new levels of excellence. We provide resources to help companies grow by professionalizing operations, improving service offerings, executing M&A strategies and accessing new markets.

Huron Capital has managed over $1.8 billion on behalf of a global institutional investor base. We fulfill our commitment to all stakeholders by employing a repeatable playbook to drive thoughtful value creation, showcased in over 250 acquisitions since the firm's inception.

About ExperiGreen

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Mishawaka, Ind., ExperiGreen is a residential lawn care company providing a variety of services to residential customers including fertilization, weed control, aeration, seeding, disease treatment, grub control, perimeter pest control, and tree and shrub care services. Current branches are located in the greater metropolitan areas of Charlotte, N.C.; Chicago, Ill.; Cincinnati, Oh.; Columbus, Oh.; Indianapolis, Ind.; and Detroit, MI.

