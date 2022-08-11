Paperless Parts Strengthens Executive Leadership Team by Appointing Sarah McAuley as Chief Marketing Officer

Paperless Parts, a vertical SaaS platform driving automation throughout the manufacturing value chain, today announced that Sarah McAuley has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. McAuley will be responsible for driving the company's marketing strategy forward as they look to increase brand awareness and product adoption.

McAuley joins the company with two decades of marketing experience and a long track record of building and managing world-class marketing organizations, accelerating ARR growth, and shaping and defining new software categories. Before joining Paperless Parts, McAuley served as Chief Marketing Officer for cloud infrastructure automation company, Quali, and as Head of Global Marketing for CloudHealth by VMware. In addition, she spent over ten years in the energy management software industry, serving as the Vice President of Marketing for EnerNOC, which was acquired by the Enel Group in 2017.

"Every great company has three things in common: great people, a great product, and a big, interesting market opportunity. Paperless Parts has all three: the people at Paperless Parts are passionate, mission-driven people who are looking to transform an entire industry, the product team is world-class, and our offices are adorned with letters from customers describing how our platform has fundamentally changed their ability to attack the market and grow their businesses," said McAuley. "I'm honored to join the Paperless Parts team and look forward to working with such a talented team to build on our incredible vision and strong momentum."

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Sarah to our leadership team. In addition to her marketing acumen, Sarah has a long track record of building great teams and guiding companies along exciting growth journeys," said Jason Ray, co-founder and CEO of Paperless Parts. "She understands that our customers are at the very core of everything we do, and she is deeply committed to helping us grow Paperless Parts into a generational business that fuels the entire value chain of the manufacturing industry."

Paperless Parts has continued to execute against its aggressive growth plans over the past 12 months including:

● Raising Series B, led by OpenView

● Expanding its Board of Directors and Advisors with the additions of Jim Baum, Ross Beistman, and Christina Luconi

● Key Hires, including Beau Blinder, Director of Product, Matt Miles, VP of Finance, Jon Dorr VP of Solutions and Services, and Ken Cowan, VP of Product-Led-Growth

● Growing total employee count by over 60 people

● Announcing partnership with ECI Software Solutions to further streamline operations for job shops and contract manufacturers

The company is continuing to hire in all departments. To learn more or apply to join the team, please visit: https://www.paperlessparts.com/careers/

About Paperless Parts

Purpose built for the manufacturing industry, Paperless Parts is on a mission to help Job Shops and Contract Manufacturers win more business, improve efficiency, and streamline operations by automating steps in the quoting and estimating process. With the Paperless Parts platform, users can reduce the time it takes to build accurate quotes, share files securely, collaborate with customers and teammates more simply, and eliminate tedious, error prone manual data entry steps. Trusted by hundreds of customers across the United States, Paperless Parts has helped CNC machine shops, sheet metal fabricators, and additive manufacturing shops grow their business and compete more aggressively in a global market. If you're looking to join a motivated team of hardworking creators and doers, visit the Paperless Parts Careers page today.

