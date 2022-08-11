PPG chairman and CEO joins Disability:IN effort to advance disability inclusion

PPG PPG today announced that Michael H. McGarry, PPG chairman and CEO, has signed the CEO Letter on Disability Inclusion as part of Disability:IN's global CEOs Are IN campaign. In the letter, CEOs call upon their peers to evaluate corporate inclusion processes and complete the DISABILITY EQUALITY INDEX® (DEI).

This announcement follows PPG's recent recognition as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" after earning a top assessment score of 100 on the 2022 DEI.

"Throughout my 40-year career at PPG, I have seen our culture advance and become more reflective of the individuals we employ, the customers we serve and the communities in which we operate," said McGarry. "I have learned that impactful and purpose-driven leadership is key to creating an inclusive environment where employees feel valued and can perform at their best. We can make long-lasting change when we all commit to doing better, which is why I am honored to announce that I am IN for advancing disability equality and inclusion. I am proud to commit PPG to exploring new, tangible opportunities and tools that will remove barriers for current and future employees, allowing all of our employees to contribute equally and drive impact."

"We congratulate Michael McGarry for joining IN and signing the CEO Letter on Disability Inclusion," says Jill Houghton, president and CEO, Disability:IN. "We look forward to working together to benchmark efforts through tools like the Disability Equality Index and ultimately building an inclusive global economy for all."

PPG also has been recognized for its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (100% rating on the Corporate Equality Index); Forbes' America's Best Large Employers, Best Places to Work for Women and Best Employers for Women lists; JUST Capital's America's Most Just Companies; and Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies.

About Disability:IN

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 400 corporations partner with Disability:IN to create long-term business and social impact through the world's most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking and reporting tool – the Disability Equality Index; best-in-class conferences and programs; expert counsel and engagement; and public policy leadership. To learn more, visit https://disabilityin.org.

