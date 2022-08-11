GL CHEMTEC Partners with Edgewater Capital to Accelerate Growth

Investment in Response to Increased Demand for North American-Based Chemistry Services

GL CHEMTEC ("GLC"), a specialist in advanced chemistry R&D and scale-up services to support Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient ("API") development, and the development of advanced materials for drug delivery, medical devices, and other life science applications, today announced it is partnering with Edgewater Capital Partners ("Edgewater"), a lower middle-market private equity firm with deep sector expertise in Life Sciences and Pharma Services, accelerating the company's growth as a leading North American chemistry-based contract research organization (CRO). GLC is uniquely positioned within the North American market to address the growing need for advanced chemistry services with a focus on speed, flexibility, and high customer-touch business model.

Gamil Alhakimi, Ph.D., MBA, President and Co-Founder of GLC commented, "We are excited to be partnering with Edgewater to accelerate the growth in our API and advanced materials capabilities where we have seen significant added demand over the past couple of years. The expertise that Edgewater brings is not only financial, but operational and commercial expertise in the Pharma Services sector that will help us achieve our vision."

Lisa Studnicki Hunt, Ph.D., COO and Co-Founder of GLC added, "We are very proud to announce this partnership with Edgewater. We feel that this is a very important move in order to best accommodate the needs of our customers who are looking to onshore long-term R&D and manufacturing collaborations. We believe that now, more than ever, it is time to step up and secure the North American development and supply of advanced chemical intermediates, API's, and new materials."

Operating from two facilities in Oakville, GLC houses an innovation center where it provides R&D services supporting advanced multi-step organic synthesis of next-generation therapies, and a new facility housing a scale-up lab, two pilot plant suites, material science laboratory, including cleanrooms for advanced material development.

Brian Scanlan, Operating Partner at Edgewater Capital added, "As a chemistry-based CRO, GLC brings a unique mix of advanced multi-step organic synthesis expertise to support API development, combined with deep expertise in advanced materials including polymer science, hydrogels, and nano emulsions which are all next-generation technologies for drug delivery and devices. The company is highly differentiated and relevant in the North American pharma services space. We are delighted to be partnering with Gamil and Lisa."

About GL CHEMTEC:

For almost 20 years, GL CHEMTEC ("GLC") has been a leading chemistry-based CRO supporting the pharmaceutical industry and broader Life Sciences sector. GLC specializes in advanced multi-step organic synthesis, process R&D, and scale-up services to support API development, as well as advanced materials for medical devices, drug delivery, and other Life Science applications. GLC has a particular focus on the development of new bio-based materials inspired by the 12 Principles of Green Chemistry. Operating from two modern, North American-based facilities, GLC has the experience and capabilities to deliver materials ranging from milligrams to hundreds of kilos. GLC is the partner of choice from small emerging biotechs to Big Pharma and other Life Science organizations, and is recognized for its speed and client-centric business model. Visit us at www.glchemtec.ca.

About Edgewater Capital Partners

Edgewater Capital Partners, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a sector focused private equity firm investing in lower middle-market performance materials businesses. Edgewater has extensive experience and expertise in the specialty industrials, advanced materials, specialty chemicals, and life sciences sectors. Over twenty years of industry-specific investing has allowed the firm to develop a deep understanding of the complexities and nuances common to these businesses. The Edgewater Difference is summarized by its three foundational pillars: deep sector expertise, Midwestern values and culture, and growth-enabling philosophy. For more information on Edgewater Capital Partners, visit www.edgewatercapital.com.

