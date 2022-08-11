Uncommon James Chooses Medallia For Customer Experience

Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced that Uncommon James, a leading jewelry brand founded by television personality and fashion entrepreneur Kristin Cavallari, has selected Medallia as its experience management platform of choice.
"We are thrilled to work closely with Uncommon James and help them deliver world-class experiences," said Gabe Benevides, Executive Vice President of Sales, Medallia. "With customers and employees engaging in new ways, leading organizations recognize that experience has become a critical foundation for business success. To stay ahead of changing market conditions and rising expectations, brands must understand their customers and employees across every touchpoint and act quickly to deliver exceptional experiences."
From on-site operations, digital, the contact center, human resources, sales & marketing, product development to market research, Medallia's award-winning platform can meet the unique needs of every department, while also bringing them all together to drive transformational change through customer and employee experience. Medallia is a trusted partner to thousands of the biggest organizations around the world, helping them increase loyalty, trust, operational efficiency, and revenue.
About Medallia
Medallia is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen, and patient experience. As the No. 1 enterprise experience platform, Medallia Experience Cloud is the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media, and corporate-messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.
