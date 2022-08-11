Carbon6 Adds PPC Entourage to its Expert Product Ecosystem in Latest Acquisition

PPC Entourage, a tool to maximize Amazon ad revenue and improve profit margins, has been acquired by Carbon6.

Adding PPC Entourage to the Carbon6 ecosystem enhances the expert suite of products that Carbon6 is building to radically improve the rate of success of businesses online, according to Justin Cobb, CEO of Carbon6.

"We want to make building a highly profitable ecommerce business manageable and enjoyable," said Cobb. "With its innovation and results-driven leadership, PPC Entourage represents what we want to add to the Carbon6 family.

PPC Entourage founder Mike Zagare will join Carbon6 in a leadership capacity, while continuing to advance the Entourage software platform.

"I started PPC Entourage in 2015 because I wanted a way to grow and scale my Amazon business. Now, thousands of sellers have experienced amazing growth with the help of our tools and services. We joined forces with Carbon6 to serve the needs of Amazon sellers at every stage of their journey."

PPC Entourage brings their Entourage 2.0 software to this community of serial entrepreneurs, SaaS veterans, and some of the smartest thinkers in ecommerce.

About Carbon6

Carbon6 is building a suite of solutions and a community to support ecommerce sellers, removing the barriers to selling online. Developed by the brightest minds in the Amazon seller ecosystem, the company's software and training programs help entrepreneurs succeed by providing innovative technology, support, and expertise.

About PPC Entourage

PPC Entourage helps sellers build profitable brands on Amazon by maximizing ad revenue, slashing ACoS, and improving profit margins. Entourage 2.0 software can easily optimize and expand your Amazon ads without the need of complex spreadsheets.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005198/en/