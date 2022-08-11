Prime Medicine Appoints Three New Directors to its Board of Directors

Prime Medicine, Inc. ("Prime Medicine"), a biotechnology company committed to delivering a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies, Prime Editors, to address the widest spectrum of diseases by deploying Prime Editing technology, today announced that Wendy Chung, M.D., Ph.D., Kaye Foster and Michael A. Kelly have been appointed to the company's board of directors.

"Wendy, Kaye and Michael bring deep and diverse experience across three critical components of building a successful biotechnology company – research and development, financial management and human resources. This collective expertise builds upon the strength of our current board and leadership team, and we are thrilled to welcome them to Prime," said Keith Gottesdiener, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Prime Medicine. "As we make progress in the advancement of our novel Prime Editing technology, the strength of our team and advisors is paramount and will help to drive us further toward our goal of bringing these potentially curative medicines to as many people as possible."

Wendy Chung, M.D., Ph.D., is an American Board of Medical Genetics certified clinical and molecular geneticist and leads the Precision Medicine Resource in the Irving Institute at Columbia University, a position she has held since February 2014. Dr. Chung has been on the faculty at Columbia University since 2002, most recently as the Kennedy Family Professor of Pediatrics and Medicine at Columbia University, a position she has held since July 2017. Prior to that, she was an Associate Professor at Columbia University. She received her B.A. in biochemistry from Cornell University, her M.D. from Cornell University Medical College, and her Ph.D. in genetics from The Rockefeller University.

Kaye Foster, MBA, has been a Senior Advisor at the Boston Consulting Group since August 2014. Previously, she was Senior Vice President, Global Human Resources at Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where she led all aspects of human resources for U.S. and global operations. Prior to joining Onyx, Ms. Foster was Global Vice President of Human Resources and an Executive Committee member at Johnson & Johnson and held several senior human resources executive positions with Pfizer Inc. She currently serves on the board of directors at Agios, Resilience Inc. and Stanford Health Care, a hospital and healthcare system; on the board of trustees and the human resources committee of Spelman College; and chairs the Glide Memorial Foundation Board of Trustees. She received her BBA in business administration from Baruch College of the City University of New York and her MBA from Columbia University Graduate School of Business.

Michael A. Kelly is the Founder and President of Sentry Hill Partners, LLC, a global life sciences transformation and management consulting business that he founded in January 2018. Previously, he was a senior executive of Amgen, Inc., where he most recently served as Senior Vice President, Global Business Services and Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, International Commercial Operations. Mr. Kelly has also held positions at Tanox, Inc., Biogen, Inc. and Nutrasweet Kelco Company, a division of Monsanto Life Sciences. He also serves on the Council of Advisors and was the former audit committee chairman for Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid organization focused on health outcomes and disaster relief. Mr. Kelly received his B.Sc. in business administration from Florida A&M University, concentrating in finance and industrial relations.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc. is a biotechnology company committed to delivering a new class of differentiated, one-time, curative genetic therapies to address the widest spectrum of diseases. The company is deploying Prime Editing technology, a versatile, precise, efficient and broad gene editing technology, which is designed to make only the right edit at the right position within a gene. With the theoretical potential to repair approximately 90 percent of known disease-causing genetic mutations across many organs and cell types, medicines based on Prime Editing, if approved, could offer a one-time curative genetic therapeutic option to a broad set of patients. For more information, please visit www.primemedicine.com.

