Pathward's Nancy Schempp Named to American Banker's Prestigious List of The Most Influential Women in Payments: Next

Senior Vice President, Partner Services and Delivery at Pathward Celebrated as One of the Financial Services Industry's Top-Performing Senior Executives
Pathward™, N.A., the U.S.-based financial empowerment company driven by its purpose to power financial inclusion for all™, today announces that its Senior Vice President of Partner Services and Delivery, Nancy Schempp, has been named to American Banker's 2022 list of The Most Influential Women in Payments: Next.
The list celebrates top-performing senior executives who exemplify qualities, such as leadership, teamwork and personal initiative, as demonstrated through action. The latest build on American Banker's award series, the Next program showcases high-achieving women on the path to the C-suite. Women 40 years of age or younger are eligible for nomination, and each honoree is selected based on their accomplishments and influence within the industry.
"There is no one more deserving of this recognition than Nancy. Her leadership, especially over the last 18 months, has been instrumental in powering the growth of our Banking as a Service division," said Whitney Woyke, Division President of Banking as a Service for Pathward.
Woyke, who nominated Schempp for the recognition added, "I couldn't be more excited about working alongside her to continue driving our momentum as a banking as a service leader. She is a force who will help take Pathward to the next level, now and in the future."
Having built a reputation as a purposeful leader who is willing to take on any challenge with a sense of urgency and determination, Schempp is highly respected for her unique ability to set goals and identify the appropriate metrics to assess progress. She is passionate about meeting the needs of customers and devising creative solutions to help position them for long-term success.
"It's an honor to be recognized by American Banker and to be nominated by Pathward," said Schempp. "I've been with the company nearly eight years and am excited about what the future holds for the organization and the industry."
Today's news comes as Pathward, formally known as MetaBank®, N.A., advances its rebranding efforts intended to unite the company under a single identity following a series of strategic acquisitions. The company's new name Pathward is born out of its purpose to power financial inclusion for all and its commitment to providing a path forward to people and businesses so they can reach the next stage of their financial journey.
To learn more about Pathward, please visit Pathward.com.
About Pathward™
Pathward™, N.A., a national bank, is a subsidiary of Pathward Financial, Inc.™ CASH. Pathward is a U.S.-based financial empowerment company driven by its purpose to power financial inclusion for all™. Pathward strives to increase financial availability, choice and opportunity across our Banking as a Service and Commercial Finance business lines. The strategic business lines provide end-to-end support to individuals and businesses. Learn more at Pathward.com.
