Veteran Benefits Consultant Eric Kaufman Joins Alliant Insurance Services' Los Angeles Team

Veteran employee benefits consultant Eric Kaufman has joined Alliant Insurance Services as Senior Vice President within its Employee Benefits Group. Based in Los Angeles, Kaufman joins Alliant with extensive experience designing and deploying strategic employee benefits and retirement solutions to a diverse client base.

"Eric's diverse benefits background and continued strength advising clients across all aspects of the benefits process will provide extensive resources and insight to our clients," said Kevin Overbey, President, Alliant Employee Benefits. "His depth of experience in analysis, plan design, and consulting adds significant strength to our team."

Kaufman joins Alliant with experience across all aspects of the employee benefits landscape, including health and welfare benefits, qualified and non-qualified retirement planning, and executive benefits. As part of the Alliant team, Kaufman will consult with a national client base, providing a full range of employee benefits solutions that increase organizational productivity and enhance employee well-being.

Prior to joining Alliant, Kaufman was Senior Vice President with a national insurance brokerage and consulting firm. He also has experience on the carrier side of the business. Kaufman is active in his community, having served on the boards of Pepperdine University, Professional Child Development Associates, and West Coast Care. He earned his MBA and bachelor's degrees from the University of Southern California.

Kaufman can be reached at (310) 245-9000 or at erkaufman@alliant.com.

