Emplifi Wins 2022 MarTech Breakthrough Award

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Honors Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology Around the World

Emplifi, the leading unified customer experience (CX) platform, today announced that has received the "Best Customer Experience Management Company" award in the fifth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005030/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Emplifi's CX platform gives modern brands the tools they need to close the CX gap, across marketing, commerce, and care touch points. Whether customers engage through social media, websites, mobile apps, or other digital assets, Emplifi enables brands to connect the dots, by providing insights and recommendations around the customer journey.

"We're honored to receive the MarTech Breakthrough Award, and be recognized as the Best Customer Experience Management Company for 2022," said Zarnaz Arlia, Chief Marketing Officer, Emplifi. "Consumers expect more and more from the brands they choose to engage with, and that means the experiences they provide need to be best-in-class. At Emplifi we provide brands with the tools they need to be able to give their customers outstanding experiences wherever they engage with them, across the marketing, commerce and care touch points of the customer journey."

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,950 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

"Understanding audiences is vital for building relationships and strengthening brands," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "In fast changing environments, understanding views and values is crucial for ensuring alignment between organizations and audiences. Emplifi's emphasis on empathy allows organizations to develop deeper understandings of customer behavior at every touchpoint, leading to breakthrough customer experiences. We're proud to announce Emplifi as winner of the "Best Customer Experience Management Company" for 2022."

About Emplifi

Emplifi is the leading unified CX platform that brings marketing, commerce, and care together to help businesses close the customer experience gap. More than 7,800 brands, including Delta Air Lines, Ford Motor Company, and McDonald's, rely on Emplifi to provide their customers with outstanding experiences at every touchpoint. For more information, visit www.emplifi.io.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005030/en/