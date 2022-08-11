The Worldcom Public Relations Group Installs 2022-23 Global Board and Regional Committees

The Worldcom Public Relations Group, the leading global partnership of public relations firms, formally installed its 2022-23 group board and regional committees for 2022-2023 during its annual global meeting in London. Todor Ianev, Managing Partner, Janev & Janev, Sofia, Bulgaria, will serve his second term as the Group Chair. Stefan Pollack, President, The Pollack Group, Los Angeles, CA, will continue as Vice Chair to serve alongside Ianev. Monty Hagler, Partner, RLF Communications, Greensboro, NC, will serve as chair of the North American Committee; Luis Avellaneda, Managing Director, Realidades, Lima, Peru will serve his second term as chair of the LATAM committee. Serge Beckers, Managing Partner, Wisse Kommunikatie, Arnhem, The Netherlands, will continue serving as chair of the EMEA Committee.
"In building a partnership of the finest independent agencies in the world, we are also fortunate to be led by some of the brightest PR minds and leaders of those agencies," said Todd Lynch, Managing Director, The Worldcom Public Relations Group. "Because of the board's leadership, Worldcom continues to facilitate strong partner interaction, strengthening our organizational governance, implementing our annual thought leadership initiative (Confidence Index Report), and ongoing business and marketing campaigns."
"It is an honor to continue serving the partnership in my second term as Group Chair," said Ianev. "Worldcom has never been more valuable to our partners, and I am excited about the new opportunities this year will present. I also look forward to welcoming our two newest board members, Diego Arvizu, representing the LATAM region, and Cory Stewart, representing North America."
Over the past year, Worldcom has launched new initiatives and expanded the partnership by seven partner offices. The strong leadership behind Worldcom and the support of its partners have become especially apparent in recent months. "Worldcom's partnership is rooted in trust and collaboration. It creates an environment that allows us to lean on each other in the good times and through unforeseen challenges. The collegial support and interaction are invaluable in this organization," added Ianev.
About The Worldcom Public Relations Group
The Worldcom Public Relations Group is the world's leading partnership of independently owned public relations firms, with 143 offices employing some 2,000 staff in 115 cities across six continents. In total, Worldcom partners reported combined revenue of US$300+ million last year from 3,034 clients. Established in 1988, the group was formed so that the strongest, most capable independent firms could deliver immediate impact and sustained value through the intelligent use of communications – wherever in the world a client needs support. Partners serve national, international, and multinational clients, while retaining the flexibility and client-service focus inherent in independent agencies. Through Worldcom, clients have on-demand access to in-depth communications expertise from professionals who understand the language, culture, and customs of the geographic areas in which they operate. Learn more about Worldcom at www.worldcomgroup.com or by calling 1-800-955-9675.
The 2022 full board and committee lists:
Worldcom Public Relations Group's Boards & Committees
2022-2023 Group Board
Chair
Todor Ianev, Janev & Janev, Sofia, Bulgaria
Vice Chair
Stefan Pollack, The Pollack Group, Los Angeles, CA
Past Chair
Roger Hurni, Off Madison Ave., Phoenix, AZ
Americas Region Chair
Monty Hagler, RLF Communications, Greensboro, NC
EMEA Region Chair
Serge Beckers, Wisse Kommunikatie, Arnhem, The Netherlands
Treasurer
Jim Brown, Dix & Eaton, Cleveland, OH
Marketing
Stefan Pollack, The Pollack Group, Los Angeles, CA
Business Development
Crispin Manners, Onva, Surrey, UK
Membership/Recruitment
Stephanie Paul, Phillips Group, Brisbane, Australia
Partner Engagement
Serge Beckers, Wisse Kommunikatie, Arnhem, The Netherlands
Professional Development
Marie-Josee Gagnon, CASACOM, Montreal, Quebec
Asia Pacific At Large
Tom Van Blarcom, TQPR, Bangkok, Thailand
LATAM At Large
Luis Avellaneda, Realidades, Lima, Peru
LATAM At Large
Diego Arvizu, Arvizu Comunicación, Mexico City, Mexico
Americas At Large
Cory Stewart, Cookerly, Atlanta, GA
2022-2023 North American Committee
Chair
Monty Hagler, RLF Communications, Greensboro, NC
Past Chair
Brad Fishman, Fishman PR, Chicago, IL
USA Recruitment
John Raffetto, Raffetto Herman Strategic Communications, Seattle, WA
Professional Development
Jessica Phelan, Vault, Philadelphia, PA
Partnerships
Cory Stewart, Cookerly PR, Atlanta, GA
2022-2023 EMEA Committee
Chair
Serge Beckers, Wisse Kommunikatie, Arnhem, The Netherlands
Past Chair
Todor Ianev, Janev & Janev, Sofia, Bulgaria
Treasurer
Hans Karperien, InstiCOM, Brussels, Belgium
Business Development
Crispin Manners, Onva, Surrey, UK
Peer Review
Caroline Prince, Yucatan, Paris, France
New Membership
Bjorn Mogensen, Oxenstierna, Stockholm, Sweden
New Membership
Fernando Batista, DoItOn, Lisbon, Portugal
New Membership
Stephen Forbes, Meropa, South Africa
Young Consultants
Andras R. Nagy, Probako Communications, Budapest, Hungary
Marketing
Frederic Bollhorst, komm-passion GmbH
Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
Imma Folch, LF Channel, Barcelona, Spain
Meetings
Seyhan Ayel, OptimoreGroup, Istanbul, Turkey
Professional Development
Chris Lawrence, JBP Associates, London, UK
2022-2023 LATAM Committee
Chair
Luis Avellaneda, Realidades, Lima, Peru
Co-Chair
Diego Arvizu, Arvizu Comunicación, Mexico City, Mexico
Business Development & Alliances
Luis Avellaneda, Realidades, Lima, Peru
Innovation & Technology
Angélica Consiglio, Planin, São Paulo, Brazil
Treasurer
Eduardo Avella, Grupo Albion Colombia, Bogota, Colombia
Recruitment
Luciana Bugni, Brand Partners, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Marketing
Antonio Duarte, Duarte Pino, Puerto Rico; Andre Geniselli, Planin, Brazil
2022-2023 Asia Pacific Committee
Group Board & Global Recruitment
Stephanie Paul, Phillips Group, Brisbane, Australia
Group Board & Recruitment
Tom Van Blarcom, TQPR, Bangkok, Thailand
Membership
Mike Liew, IN.FOM, Singapore
Meetings
Niall Dologhan, Partner, TQPR Malaysia
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005046/en/
