See Ad Disclosure

The Worldcom Public Relations Group Installs 2022-23 Global Board and Regional Committees

by Business Wire
August 11, 2022 8:03 AM | 16 min read

The Worldcom Public Relations Group, the leading global partnership of public relations firms, formally installed its 2022-23 group board and regional committees for 2022-2023 during its annual global meeting in London. Todor Ianev, Managing Partner, Janev & Janev, Sofia, Bulgaria, will serve his second term as the Group Chair. Stefan Pollack, President, The Pollack Group, Los Angeles, CA, will continue as Vice Chair to serve alongside Ianev. Monty Hagler, Partner, RLF Communications, Greensboro, NC, will serve as chair of the North American Committee; Luis Avellaneda, Managing Director, Realidades, Lima, Peru will serve his second term as chair of the LATAM committee. Serge Beckers, Managing Partner, Wisse Kommunikatie, Arnhem, The Netherlands, will continue serving as chair of the EMEA Committee.

"In building a partnership of the finest independent agencies in the world, we are also fortunate to be led by some of the brightest PR minds and leaders of those agencies," said Todd Lynch, Managing Director, The Worldcom Public Relations Group. "Because of the board's leadership, Worldcom continues to facilitate strong partner interaction, strengthening our organizational governance, implementing our annual thought leadership initiative (Confidence Index Report), and ongoing business and marketing campaigns."

"It is an honor to continue serving the partnership in my second term as Group Chair," said Ianev. "Worldcom has never been more valuable to our partners, and I am excited about the new opportunities this year will present. I also look forward to welcoming our two newest board members, Diego Arvizu, representing the LATAM region, and Cory Stewart, representing North America."

Over the past year, Worldcom has launched new initiatives and expanded the partnership by seven partner offices. The strong leadership behind Worldcom and the support of its partners have become especially apparent in recent months. "Worldcom's partnership is rooted in trust and collaboration. It creates an environment that allows us to lean on each other in the good times and through unforeseen challenges. The collegial support and interaction are invaluable in this organization," added Ianev.

About The Worldcom Public Relations Group

The Worldcom Public Relations Group is the world's leading partnership of independently owned public relations firms, with 143 offices employing some 2,000 staff in 115 cities across six continents. In total, Worldcom partners reported combined revenue of US$300+ million last year from 3,034 clients. Established in 1988, the group was formed so that the strongest, most capable independent firms could deliver immediate impact and sustained value through the intelligent use of communications – wherever in the world a client needs support. Partners serve national, international, and multinational clients, while retaining the flexibility and client-service focus inherent in independent agencies. Through Worldcom, clients have on-demand access to in-depth communications expertise from professionals who understand the language, culture, and customs of the geographic areas in which they operate. Learn more about Worldcom at www.worldcomgroup.com or by calling 1-800-955-9675.

Connect with The Worldcom PR Group on Twitter and LinkedIn.

The 2022 full board and committee lists:

Worldcom Public Relations Group's Boards & Committees

 
 

2022-2023 Group Board

 

Chair

Todor Ianev, Janev & Janev, Sofia, Bulgaria

Vice Chair

Stefan Pollack, The Pollack Group, Los Angeles, CA

Past Chair

Roger Hurni, Off Madison Ave., Phoenix, AZ

Americas Region Chair

Monty Hagler, RLF Communications, Greensboro, NC

EMEA Region Chair

Serge Beckers, Wisse Kommunikatie, Arnhem, The Netherlands

Treasurer

Jim Brown, Dix & Eaton, Cleveland, OH

Marketing

Stefan Pollack, The Pollack Group, Los Angeles, CA

Business Development

Crispin Manners, Onva, Surrey, UK

Membership/Recruitment

Stephanie Paul, Phillips Group, Brisbane, Australia

Partner Engagement

Serge Beckers, Wisse Kommunikatie, Arnhem, The Netherlands

Professional Development

Marie-Josee Gagnon, CASACOM, Montreal, Quebec

Asia Pacific At Large

Tom Van Blarcom, TQPR, Bangkok, Thailand

LATAM At Large

Luis Avellaneda, Realidades, Lima, Peru

LATAM At Large

Diego Arvizu, Arvizu Comunicación, Mexico City, Mexico

Americas At Large

Cory Stewart, Cookerly, Atlanta, GA

2022-2023 North American Committee

 

Chair

Monty Hagler, RLF Communications, Greensboro, NC

Past Chair

Brad Fishman, Fishman PR, Chicago, IL

USA Recruitment

John Raffetto, Raffetto Herman Strategic Communications, Seattle, WA

Professional Development

Jessica Phelan, Vault, Philadelphia, PA

Partnerships

Cory Stewart, Cookerly PR, Atlanta, GA

2022-2023 EMEA Committee

 

Chair

Serge Beckers, Wisse Kommunikatie, Arnhem, The Netherlands

Past Chair

Todor Ianev, Janev & Janev, Sofia, Bulgaria

Treasurer

Hans Karperien, InstiCOM, Brussels, Belgium

Business Development

Crispin Manners, Onva, Surrey, UK

Peer Review

Caroline Prince, Yucatan, Paris, France

New Membership

Bjorn Mogensen, Oxenstierna, Stockholm, Sweden

New Membership

Fernando Batista, DoItOn, Lisbon, Portugal

New Membership

Stephen Forbes, Meropa, South Africa

Young Consultants

Andras R. Nagy, Probako Communications, Budapest, Hungary

Marketing

Frederic Bollhorst, komm-passion GmbH

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Imma Folch, LF Channel, Barcelona, Spain

Meetings

Seyhan Ayel, OptimoreGroup, Istanbul, Turkey

Professional Development

Chris Lawrence, JBP Associates, London, UK

2022-2023 LATAM Committee

 

Chair

Luis Avellaneda, Realidades, Lima, Peru

Co-Chair

Diego Arvizu, Arvizu Comunicación, Mexico City, Mexico

Business Development & Alliances

Luis Avellaneda, Realidades, Lima, Peru

Innovation & Technology

Angélica Consiglio, Planin, São Paulo, Brazil

Treasurer

Eduardo Avella, Grupo Albion Colombia, Bogota, Colombia

Recruitment

Luciana Bugni, Brand Partners, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Marketing

Antonio Duarte, Duarte Pino, Puerto Rico; Andre Geniselli, Planin, Brazil

2022-2023 Asia Pacific Committee

 

Group Board & Global Recruitment

Stephanie Paul, Phillips Group, Brisbane, Australia

Group Board & Recruitment

Tom Van Blarcom, TQPR, Bangkok, Thailand

Membership

Mike Liew, IN.FOM, Singapore

Meetings

Niall Dologhan, Partner, TQPR Malaysia

Posted In: Press Releases

