The Worldcom Public Relations Group Installs 2022-23 Global Board and Regional Committees

The Worldcom Public Relations Group, the leading global partnership of public relations firms, formally installed its 2022-23 group board and regional committees for 2022-2023 during its annual global meeting in London. Todor Ianev, Managing Partner, Janev & Janev, Sofia, Bulgaria, will serve his second term as the Group Chair. Stefan Pollack, President, The Pollack Group, Los Angeles, CA, will continue as Vice Chair to serve alongside Ianev. Monty Hagler, Partner, RLF Communications, Greensboro, NC, will serve as chair of the North American Committee; Luis Avellaneda, Managing Director, Realidades, Lima, Peru will serve his second term as chair of the LATAM committee. Serge Beckers, Managing Partner, Wisse Kommunikatie, Arnhem, The Netherlands, will continue serving as chair of the EMEA Committee.

"In building a partnership of the finest independent agencies in the world, we are also fortunate to be led by some of the brightest PR minds and leaders of those agencies," said Todd Lynch, Managing Director, The Worldcom Public Relations Group. "Because of the board's leadership, Worldcom continues to facilitate strong partner interaction, strengthening our organizational governance, implementing our annual thought leadership initiative (Confidence Index Report), and ongoing business and marketing campaigns."

"It is an honor to continue serving the partnership in my second term as Group Chair," said Ianev. "Worldcom has never been more valuable to our partners, and I am excited about the new opportunities this year will present. I also look forward to welcoming our two newest board members, Diego Arvizu, representing the LATAM region, and Cory Stewart, representing North America."

Over the past year, Worldcom has launched new initiatives and expanded the partnership by seven partner offices. The strong leadership behind Worldcom and the support of its partners have become especially apparent in recent months. "Worldcom's partnership is rooted in trust and collaboration. It creates an environment that allows us to lean on each other in the good times and through unforeseen challenges. The collegial support and interaction are invaluable in this organization," added Ianev.

The Worldcom Public Relations Group is the world's leading partnership of independently owned public relations firms, with 143 offices employing some 2,000 staff in 115 cities across six continents. In total, Worldcom partners reported combined revenue of US$300+ million last year from 3,034 clients. Established in 1988, the group was formed so that the strongest, most capable independent firms could deliver immediate impact and sustained value through the intelligent use of communications – wherever in the world a client needs support. Partners serve national, international, and multinational clients, while retaining the flexibility and client-service focus inherent in independent agencies. Through Worldcom, clients have on-demand access to in-depth communications expertise from professionals who understand the language, culture, and customs of the geographic areas in which they operate. Learn more about Worldcom at www.worldcomgroup.com or by calling 1-800-955-9675.

The 2022 full board and committee lists:

Worldcom Public Relations Group's Boards & Committees 2022-2023 Group Board Chair Todor Ianev, Janev & Janev, Sofia, Bulgaria Vice Chair Stefan Pollack, The Pollack Group, Los Angeles, CA Past Chair Roger Hurni, Off Madison Ave., Phoenix, AZ Americas Region Chair Monty Hagler, RLF Communications, Greensboro, NC EMEA Region Chair Serge Beckers, Wisse Kommunikatie, Arnhem, The Netherlands Treasurer Jim Brown, Dix & Eaton, Cleveland, OH Marketing Stefan Pollack, The Pollack Group, Los Angeles, CA Business Development Crispin Manners, Onva, Surrey, UK Membership/Recruitment Stephanie Paul, Phillips Group, Brisbane, Australia Partner Engagement Serge Beckers, Wisse Kommunikatie, Arnhem, The Netherlands Professional Development Marie-Josee Gagnon, CASACOM, Montreal, Quebec Asia Pacific At Large Tom Van Blarcom, TQPR, Bangkok, Thailand LATAM At Large Luis Avellaneda, Realidades, Lima, Peru LATAM At Large Diego Arvizu, Arvizu Comunicación, Mexico City, Mexico Americas At Large Cory Stewart, Cookerly, Atlanta, GA

2022-2023 North American Committee Chair Monty Hagler, RLF Communications, Greensboro, NC Past Chair Brad Fishman, Fishman PR, Chicago, IL USA Recruitment John Raffetto, Raffetto Herman Strategic Communications, Seattle, WA Professional Development Jessica Phelan, Vault, Philadelphia, PA Partnerships Cory Stewart, Cookerly PR, Atlanta, GA

2022-2023 EMEA Committee Chair Serge Beckers, Wisse Kommunikatie, Arnhem, The Netherlands Past Chair Todor Ianev, Janev & Janev, Sofia, Bulgaria Treasurer Hans Karperien, InstiCOM, Brussels, Belgium Business Development Crispin Manners, Onva, Surrey, UK Peer Review Caroline Prince, Yucatan, Paris, France New Membership Bjorn Mogensen, Oxenstierna, Stockholm, Sweden New Membership Fernando Batista, DoItOn, Lisbon, Portugal New Membership Stephen Forbes, Meropa, South Africa Young Consultants Andras R. Nagy, Probako Communications, Budapest, Hungary Marketing Frederic Bollhorst, komm-passion GmbH Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Imma Folch, LF Channel, Barcelona, Spain Meetings Seyhan Ayel, OptimoreGroup, Istanbul, Turkey Professional Development Chris Lawrence, JBP Associates, London, UK

2022-2023 LATAM Committee Chair Luis Avellaneda, Realidades, Lima, Peru Co-Chair Diego Arvizu, Arvizu Comunicación, Mexico City, Mexico Business Development & Alliances Luis Avellaneda, Realidades, Lima, Peru Innovation & Technology Angélica Consiglio, Planin, São Paulo, Brazil Treasurer Eduardo Avella, Grupo Albion Colombia, Bogota, Colombia Recruitment Luciana Bugni, Brand Partners, Buenos Aires, Argentina Marketing Antonio Duarte, Duarte Pino, Puerto Rico; Andre Geniselli, Planin, Brazil

2022-2023 Asia Pacific Committee Group Board & Global Recruitment Stephanie Paul, Phillips Group, Brisbane, Australia Group Board & Recruitment Tom Van Blarcom, TQPR, Bangkok, Thailand Membership Mike Liew, IN.FOM, Singapore Meetings Niall Dologhan, Partner, TQPR Malaysia

