Blue Apron Introduces New Tailgating Box Right in Time for Football Season

Newest Offering is Part of the Company's Limited-Time, Seasonal Meal Kits
Blue Apron APRN introduces a new Tailgating Box as part of its limited-time, seasonal meal kits, available with or without a subscription. Right in time for football season, the Tailgating Box features classic game day recipes with an elevated twist, designed to help customers celebrate their favorite team this fall with minimal planning involved.
Blue Apron introduces a new Tailgating Box, featuring classic game day recipes with an elevated twist, available for a limited-time. (Photo: Business Wire)
"Our seasonal, occasion-based meal kits provide customers with ‘best of season' proteins, produce and ingredients, giving them everything they need to celebrate special moments with ease," said John Adler, Blue Apron's Vice President of Culinary. "Following the success of the Summer Lobster Box, our Tailgating Box is a new and exciting way for customers to experience game day with an array of delicious recipes."
Blue Apron's Tailgating Box is made for entertaining, offering customers a unique and memorable way to create their own viewing party at home with friends and family. The menu is inspired by familiar game day recipes, and includes satisfying pulled pork soft tacos with tropical salsa, queso fundido with chorizo and sweet and spicy chicken sandwiches with hot honey. To get the party started, the box also includes a word search game, hosting and entertaining extras and a custom Michalada recipe.
"We designed these recipes to be fork and spoon optional, making them easy to share and pass around at a party," continued Adler. "The menu features newer ingredients, including peeled and pitted mango cheek and pre-cooked pulled pork, for decadent flavors that will boast mass crowd appeal. The recipes can be prepared in advance, and are designed to be ready in an hour or less so customers can focus on hosting and entertaining."
The Tailgating Box is available to order now and ship September 9 through October 31. It can be ordered through Blue Apron's website and mobile app, and on the company's Market and Walmart.com, where no subscription is required. Each box serves up to eight and includes the following recipes:
- BBQ Pulled Pork Tacos with Mango Salsa & Guacamole
- Queso Fundido with Chorizo & Fresh Tomato Salsa
- Sweet & Spicy Chicken Sandwiches with Buttermilk Dressing & Carrot Slaw
To learn more about entertaining with Blue Apron's Tailgating Box, visit https://cook.ba/tailgatingbox.
About Blue Apron
Blue Apron's vision is Better Living Through Better Food™. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed recipes that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity, challenge their abilities in the kitchen and see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Blue Apron is a carbon-neutral meal-kit company and is focused on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while promoting planetary and dietary wellness for everyone.
