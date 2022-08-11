INNIO to Power Raven SR's First Waste-to-Hydrogen Plant With 100% Renewable Energy

Jenbacher Ready-for-H 2 engines will power Raven SR's inaugural waste-to-hydrogen plant

Jenbacher engines will operate in isolated operation configuration, enabling Raven SR's facility to produce H 2 independent of the California grid

INNIO in collaboration with Raven SR today announced Raven SR's plans to use INNIO's Jenbacher engines [60 Hz] with a "Ready for H 2 " option to produce renewable energy. The energy system will power and heat Raven SR's S- Series hydrogen production facility at a sanitary landfill in Richmond, California. At the site, landfill gas (LFG) will be the primary fuel to provide power for the non-combustion process that converts waste to hydrogen. The hydrogen product will be resold to power fuel cells in heavy-duty trucks. The Raven SR process will also provide a residual fuel containing residual green hydrogen from the concentration process to supplement the LFG to fuel the Jenbacher Ready-for-H 2 engines to generate renewable power in a continuous loop.

Raven SR's inaugural waste-to-hydrogen plant in Richmond, California will be powered by INNIO Jenbacher's Ready-for-H2 engines. (Photo: Business Wire)

The collaboration with Raven's technology offers a strong renewable hydrogen alternative to electrolysis, using less electricity and no need for fresh water. INNIO's Jenbacher engines will allow the Raven facility to generate a significant amount of their own electricity, reducing demand on California's electrical grid.

"We are proud to collaborate with Raven on this hydrogen industry first, which is a milestone in the interconnecting of transportation and industry with the power producing sector," commented Dr. Olaf Berlien, President and CEO of INNIO. "This project produces onsite renewable hydrogen from waste, uses a blend of hydrogen to generate energy to power operations, and provides renewable hydrogen for the transportation industry. This is a model example of how innovation can enable sector coupling which will be critical on the global path to net zero."

"INNIO is able to meet our delivery schedule and provide engines that are compliant with emissions requirements for a blend of CO 2 , methane and hydrogen," said Matt Murdock, CEO of Raven SR. "The Jenbacher engines are a very important element for us to realize our objective of producing renewable hydrogen with our non-combustion Steam/CO 2 Reformation Process, independent of the grid. Raven's success in the increasing energy and electricity crisis requires that we generate autonomous power onsite," said Matt Murdock, CEO of Raven SR. "To succeed in the energy transition, collaboration among best-in-class engineering around the world is required. We are grateful to work with INNIO on this advanced, self-contained renewable energy design."

Raven SR plans to bring its S-Series online in the first quarter of 2023 at the Republic Services West Contra Costa Sanitary Landfill in Richmond, California. This project will initially process up to 99.9 tons of organic waste per day and produce up to 2,000 metric tons per year of hydrogen.

About INNIO

INNIO is a leading energy solution and service provider that empowers industries and communities to make sustainable energy work today. With our product brands Jenbacher and Waukesha and our digital platform myPlant, INNIO offers innovative solutions for the power generation and compression segments that help industries and communities generate and manage energy sustainably while navigating the fast-changing landscape of traditional and green energy sources. We are individual in scope, but global in scale. With our flexible, scalable, and resilient energy solutions and services, we are enabling our customers to manage the energy transition along the energy value chain wherever they are in their transition journey.

INNIO is headquartered in Jenbach (Austria), with other primary operations in Waukesha (Wisconsin, U.S.) and Welland (Ontario, Canada). A team of more than 3,500 experts provides life-cycle support to the more than 54,000 delivered engines globally through a service network in more than 80 countries.

INNIO's ESG Risk Rating places it number one of more than 500 worldwide companies in the Machinery industry assessed by Sustainalytics.

For more information, visit INNIO's website at www.innio.com. Follow INNIO on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Raven SR

Raven SR, headquartered in Wyoming, transforms biomass, mixed municipal solid waste, bio-solids, sewage, medical waste, and natural or biogas into renewable fuels.

Using its proprietary, non-combustion, non-catalytic Steam/CO2 Reformation technology, Raven SR dependably produces a hydrogen-rich syngas regardless of feedstock utilized. Raven SR, led by co-founders Matt Murdock and Matt Scanlon, is committed to adding value to local resources and communities while responsibly reducing greenhouse gases and achieving a low carbon economy. By using modular systems and producing low air emissions, their systems can be located closer to customers and feedstock, creating local fuel from local waste for local mobility. Visit the Raven website here.

