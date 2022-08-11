Levita Magnetics Secures $26M to Advance Disruptive Surgical Robotic System

Series C financing to support regulatory process and initial market entry of the Levita® MARS™ platform designed to make robotic surgery accessible for all

Levita Magnetics, on a mission to provide patients with more access to better surgery, today announced the closing of its $26 million Series C financing, which will be used to support regulatory and near-term commercial efforts in the United States for its Magnetic-Assisted Robotic Surgery (MARS) platform. The financing was led by a healthtech investment group managed by seasoned investor Evan Norton, with participation from MedTex Ventures, as well as Invermaster and Carao Ventures, amongst other returning investors. The company also announced the appointment of Maria Sainz as chairwoman to its board of directors.

The MARS platform is designed to deliver the clinical benefits of the company's first commercial product, the Levita Magnetic Surgical System®, including less pain, faster recovery and fewer scars for patients.1 Additional benefits of MARS include the potential for improved visualization, enhanced surgeon control of instruments, and increased hospital efficiency, with fewer assistive personnel required to conduct the procedures. With its compact footprint, the new robotic platform is designed for outpatient or same-day discharge procedures in high-volume abdominal surgeries. MARS aims to increase the volume of high-quality, efficiently performed procedures while increasing access by making robotic surgery available across the care spectrum – from community to academic centers and by improving the patient experience.

To date, more than 30 cases have been performed with the Levita® Robotic Platform in a clinical trial in Chile, including obesity procedures (sleeve gastrectomy) and same day discharge (ambulatory) cholecystectomies. In all cases, a reduced port technique was utilized, reducing the number of incisions for the patients.

"We are thrilled to have the support of this premier group of forward-thinking investors as we take the company to the next level with our unique approach to surgical robotics," said Dr. Alberto Rodriguez-Navarro, surgeon, founder and CEO of Levita Magnetics. "At Levita, we believe that everyone deserves the benefits of MARS, offering the potential for less pain, faster recovery, and less scarring. Our platform is poised to address the worldwide problem of limited access to better robotic surgery."

New chairwoman Maria Sainz has more than 25 years of experience in the medical technology industry including serving as president and CEO of AEGEA Medical, Cardiokinetix and Concentric Medical, among other roles. She also serves as a member of the board of directors of Shockwave Medical (SWAV), Avanos Medical (AVNS), Hyperfine (HYPR), Atrion Corporation (ATRI) and Tissium.

"The disruptive approach leveraging Levita's core proprietary magnetic technology within a robotic platform has enormous potential in changing the way surgery is performed at a global scale," said Sainz. "I'm excited about Levita's compelling vision and look forward to supporting the company as it begins its next chapter."

"While the field of robotic-assisted surgery continues to grow, there is a need for new approaches that will empower surgeons to provide more timely access to needed surgeries," said Evan Norton. "We are extremely excited to support the company's vision of expanding the use of robotics while allowing the best possible combination of traditional surgical techniques with robotic innovation and look forward to working with Levita to advance this innovative technology."

About the Levita MARS Platform

The Levita Magnetic-Assisted Robotic Surgery (MARS) Platform is designed to improve the efficiency and quality of procedures in high-volume abdominal surgeries, improving surgical access to patients and enabling a less invasive approach with fewer incisions, while allowing the surgeon full control of the platform and surgical instruments directly beside the patient. The MARS Platform is an investigational system. It is not available for commercial sale in the United States and has not been cleared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

About Levita

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Levita Magnetics was founded by innovator and surgeon Dr. Alberto Rodriguez-Navarro. Its proprietary technology is designed to evolve minimally invasive surgery with the goal of improving access to robotic surgery for more patients. For more information visit www.levita.com.

