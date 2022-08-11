Evolv Technology Stops Over 30,000 Guns From Entering Venues In The First Six Months Of 2022

Evolv Scans Over 350 Million People, Continues to Support and Enforce Weapons-Free Zones

Evolv Technology EVLV, the leader in AI-based weapons detection security screening, today announced that it has further extended weapons-free zones, solidifying its market and technology leadership as measured by significant growth in new customer adoption, weapons detection, and visitor screening.

Evolv is committed to creating weapons-free zones across the world. The Evolv Express® system, which uses a powerful combination of artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, and comprehensive analytics, screens nearly 750 thousand people each day– and as many as 1.25 million a day on weekends. Since January 2022, Evolv has detected and stopped over 30 thousand guns and 27 thousand knives, excluding law enforcement, from entering its customers' venues, including schools, performing arts centers, casinos, stadiums, arenas, hospitals and other workplaces. These numbers represent approximately a third of customers who are currently tagging the threats by utilizing Evolv's analytics platform, called Evolv Insights.

Partnering with customers, Evolv Express® systems have stopped potential mass casualties in areas that are intended to be weapons-free. In the past few months alone, two incidents have taken place where the Evolv Express® systems prevented a loaded gun from entering a hospital and a school where, in each case, it was believed there was intent to do harm and law enforcement was engaged.

In the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company has added nearly 100 new customers, including Gillette Stadium, Hard Rock International, AO Arena, Distrito T-Mobile, Dollywood Theme Park and Champaign Unit 4 School District. Further, Evolv has now screened over 350 million people, second only to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Transportation Security Administration (TSA). Evolv has deployed over 1,100 of its Express systems in iconic venues throughout North America and the United Kingdom as well as in schools, hospitals, and public spaces, securing its position as the leading provider of AI-based concealed weapons screening technology in use today.

"At Evolv, we believe that safety is a basic human right," said Peter George, CEO of Evolv Technology. "Over 350 million people is an important step in our quest to keep people safe where they gather, as is stopping over 50 thousand weapons from entering the places where they work, learn, play and live. We partner with our customers to create weapons-free zones and, we believe, provide peace of mind to visitors and staff as well as to the community at large. If we can prevent or deter one potential loss of life, we are doing our job."

The Company achieved year over year growth in the following measures during the six months ended June 30, 2022:

152% year-over-year increase in new customers

366% year-over-year increase in total people screened

193% year-over-year increase in Evolv Express units deployed

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology EVLV is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world's most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to live, work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv's advanced systems have scanned more than 350 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security's Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category. Evolv Technology, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights™, and Evolv Cortex AI® are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events or our Company's performance and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the risk factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended on December 31, 2021, that was filed with the SEC on March 28, 2022, as may be updated in other filings we make with the SEC . These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005231/en/