Absolute Software to Host Financial Analyst Day on September 13, 2022

Absolute Software™ ABST ABST, the only provider of self-healing, intelligent security solutions, today announced that the company will host a financial analyst meeting in New York City on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Registration will begin at 9:00AM (ET) with keynotes starting at 10:00AM (ET).
Attendees will hear from Absolute's President and Chief Executive Officer, Christy Wyatt, and several members of the leadership team who will provide an overview of the company's market opportunities, business drivers, new product innovations, go-to-market strategy, and a financial update. The meeting will also include a live question and answer session with Absolute's executive team.
This event is by invitation only and registration is required. Investment professionals interested in attending the event in-person can request an invitation by contacting Absolute Investor Relations at IR@absolute.com.
Interested parties may access a live webcast and replay of the event via the Absolute Investor Relations website.
About Absolute Software
Absolute Software ABST ABST is the only provider of self-healing, intelligent security solutions. Embedded in more than half a billion devices, Absolute is the only platform offering a permanent digital connection that intelligently and dynamically applies visibility, control and self-healing capabilities to endpoints, applications, and network connections - helping customers to strengthen cyber resilience against the escalating threat of ransomware and malicious attacks. Trusted by more than 17,000 customers, G2 recognized Absolute as a leader for the tenth consecutive quarter in the Summer 20022 Grid® Report for Endpoint Management and as a high performer in the G2 Grid Report for Zero Trust Networking.
