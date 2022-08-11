CorEnergy Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. CORR CORRPrA))) ("CorEnergy" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the second quarter, ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 and Recent Highlights

Reported consolidated revenue of $31.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Generated Net Income of $2.2 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $10.0 million.

Experienced lower than expected transportation volumes, mitigated by higher than plan revenue from the value of crude oil received as pipeline loss allowance and by cost management. Transportation volumes on the Crimson assets are expected to rebound during the third quarter.

The Company also announced that Crimson subsidiaries recently submitted applications for 10% rate increases to the California Public Utilities Commission, to become effective during the third quarter 2022. This rate increase mitigates the adverse earnings impact of long term decline in oil production levels.

Declared a second quarter 2022 Common Stock dividend of $0.05 per share and a 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock dividend of $0.4609375 per depositary share. Both dividends will be paid on August 31, 2022, to stockholders of record on August 17, 2022.

Management Commentary

"Our second quarter was characterized by steady performance from our predictable MoGas operations but a reduction in volume at Crimson as a result of disruptions in the global oil supply chain. Subsequently in July, a third-party operational issue drove increased volume to our California assets, a benefit which is expected to persist through Q3. We have also initiated a combination of cost efficiency measures and pricing increases on our California pipelines in response to this increased volatility for the near-term. Net of these updates, we are maintaining our 2022 outlook calling for adjusted EBITDA of $42.0-$44.0 million," said Dave Schulte, Chief Executive Officer.

"We also continue to advance our work to enable the transportation of CO2 as part of the emerging carbon sequestration efforts in California. Carbon capture and associated transportation and sequestration has received increased investment and interest due in part to favorable economic incentives from government entities at both the federal and state levels. We believe CorEnergy's assets are very well positioned for carbon sequestration projects in California, and could enable us to maximize utilization of our pipeline assets and rights of ways."

Second Quarter Performance Summary

Second quarter financial highlights are as follows:

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Per Share Total Basic Diluted Net Income (Attributable to Common Stockholders) $ (1,184,675 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.08 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 18,651,187 Adjusted Net Income1 $ 2,368,689 Cash Available for Distribution (CAD)1 $ 46,415 Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 10,028,354 Dividends Declared to Common Stockholders $ 0.05

1 Adjusted Net Income excludes special items of $221 thousand which are transaction costs; however CAD has not been so adjusted. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income and CAD, as presented, to Net Income (Loss) and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities are included at the end of this press release. See Note 1 below for additional information.

2 Adjusted EBITDA excludes special items of $221 thousand which are transaction costs. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, as presented, to Net Income (Loss) is included at the end of this press release. See Note 2 below for additional information.

Business Development Activities

CorEnergy has identified multiple opportunities for negotiated transactions that could expand the Company's market reach or REIT qualifying revenue sources, including both traditional infrastructure and potential-alternative uses for its rights of way. The Company will continue to prudently advance these opportunities within our existing footprint or to enhance scale and diversification.

Outlook

CorEnergy maintained its outlook for 2022:

Expected adjusted EBITDA of $42.0-$44.0 million,

Maintenance capital expenditures expected to be in the range of $8.0 million to $9.0 million in 2022; quarterly maintenance costs are not expected to be uniform throughout the year due to project timing,

Maintain $0.20/share annual run rate common dividend subject to Board approval on a quarterly basis.

Dividend and Distribution Declarations

The Company currently expects to characterize at least some portion of its 2022 Common Stock and Preferred Stock dividends as Return of Capital for tax purposes.

Common Stock: A second quarter 2022 dividend of $0.05 per share was declared for CorEnergy's common stock. The dividend will be paid on August 31, 2022, to stockholders of record on August 17, 2022.

Preferred Stock: For the Company's 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, a cash dividend of $0.4609375 per depositary share was declared. The preferred stock dividend, which equates to an annual dividend payment of $1.84375 per depositary share, will be paid on August 31, 2022, to stockholders of record on August 17, 2022.

Class A-1 Units: Pursuant to the terms of the Crimson transaction, the holders of Crimson Class A-1 Units received a cash distribution of $0.4609375 per unit based on the Company's declared Series A Preferred dividend.

Class A-2 and Class A-3 Units: Pursuant to the terms of the Crimson transaction, the holders of Crimson Class A-2 and Class A-3 Units did not receive a cash distribution this quarter, since no dividend was declared on the underlying Class B Common Stock.

Second Quarter Results Call

CorEnergy will host a conference call on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss its financial results. To join the call, dial +1-973-528-0011 at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The call will also be webcast in a listen-only format. A link to the webcast will be accessible at corenergy.reit.

A replay of the call will be available until 10:00 a.m. Central Time on September 10, 2022, by dialing +1-919-882-2331. The Conference ID is 46172. A webcast replay of the conference call will also be available on the Company's website, corenergy.reit.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. CORR CORRPrA))) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way. For more information, please visit corenergy.reit.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although CorEnergy believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among others, failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Crimson transaction; the risk that CPUC approval is not obtained, is delayed or is subject to unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect CorEnergy or the expected benefits of the Crimson transaction; risks related to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Crimson, and those factors discussed in CorEnergy's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, CorEnergy does not assume a duty to update any forward-looking statement. In particular, any distribution paid in the future to our stockholders will depend on the actual performance of CorEnergy, its costs of leverage and other operating expenses and will be subject to the approval of CorEnergy's Board of Directors and compliance with leverage covenants.

Notes

1 Management uses CAD as a measure of long-term sustainable performance. Adjusted Net Income and CAD are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted Net Income represents net income (loss) adjusted for gain on sale of equipment and transaction-related costs. CAD represents Adjusted Net Income adjusted for depreciation, amortization and ARO accretion (cash flows) stock-based compensation, and deferred tax expense (benefit) less transaction-related costs; maintenance capital expenditures; preferred dividend requirements and mandatory debt amortization. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income and CAD to Net Income (Loss) and Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities are included in the additional financial information attached to this press release.

2 Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) adjusted for items such as (gain) on the sale of equipment, transaction-related costs, depreciation, amortization and ARO accretion expense, stock-based compensation, income tax expense (benefit) and interest expense. The reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss) is included in the additional financial information attached to this press release.

Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets (Unaudited) Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $44,870,127 and $37,022,035 (Crimson VIE*: $335,765,423, and $338,452,392, respectively) $ 437,328,908 $ 441,430,193 Leased property, net of accumulated depreciation of $278,838 and $258,207 1,247,189 1,267,821 Financing notes and related accrued interest receivable, net of reserve of $600,000 and $600,000 950,034 1,036,660 Cash and cash equivalents (Crimson VIE: $501,055 and $1,870,000, respectively) 17,750,255 12,496,478 Accounts and other receivables (Crimson VIE: $8,577,791 and $11,291,749, respectively) 12,571,130 15,367,389 Due from affiliated companies (Crimson VIE: $231,105 and $676,825, respectively) 231,105 676,825 Deferred costs, net of accumulated amortization of $536,197 and $345,775 606,150 796,572 Inventory (Crimson VIE: $4,387,216 and $3,839,865, respectively) 4,540,818 3,953,523 Prepaid expenses and other assets (Crimson VIE: $3,931,105 and $5,004,566, respectively) 7,240,815 9,075,043 Operating right-of-use assets (Crimson VIE: $5,057,314 and $5,647,631, respectively) 5,374,148 6,075,939 Deferred tax asset, net 113,625 206,285 Goodwill 16,210,020 16,210,020 Total Assets $ 504,164,197 $ 508,592,748 Liabilities and Equity Secured credit facilities, net of deferred financing costs of $970,395 and $1,275,244 $ 96,029,605 $ 99,724,756 Unsecured convertible senior notes, net of discount and debt issuance costs of $2,055,320 and $2,384,170 115,994,680 115,665,830 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities (Crimson VIE: $8,596,936 and $9,743,904, respectively) 17,399,201 17,036,064 Income tax payable 305,205 — Due to affiliated companies (Crimson VIE: $343,105 and $648,316, respectively) 343,105 648,316 Operating lease liability (Crimson VIE: $4,849,887 and $5,647,036, respectively) 5,138,409 6,046,657 Unearned revenue (Crimson VIE $205,790 and $199,405, respectively) 6,120,397 5,839,602 Total Liabilities $ 241,330,602 $ 244,961,225 Equity Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock 7.375%, $129,525,675 and $129,525,675 liquidation preference ($2,500 per share, $0.001 par value), 10,000,000 authorized; 51,810 and 51,810 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively $ 129,525,675 $ 129,525,675 Common stock, non-convertible, $0.001 par value; 15,060,857 and 14,893,184 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (100,000,000 shares authorized) 15,060 14,893 Class B Common Stock, $0.001 par value; 683,761 and 683,761 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (11,896,100 shares authorized) 684 684 Additional paid-in capital 332,588,181 338,302,735 Retained deficit (323,649,718 ) (327,157,636 ) Total CorEnergy Equity 138,479,882 140,686,351 Non-controlling interest (Crimson) 124,353,713 122,945,172 Total Equity 262,833,595 263,631,523 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 504,164,197 $ 508,592,748

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Revenue Transportation and distribution $ 28,112,834 $ 29,761,354 $ 28,100,343 Pipeline loss allowance subsequent sales 3,074,436 2,731,763 2,915,533 Lease 30,825 34,225 701,525 Other 303,341 345,009 579,177 Total Revenue 31,521,436 32,872,351 32,296,578 Expenses Transportation and distribution 14,263,677 13,945,843 15,363,410 Pipeline loss allowance subsequent sales cost of revenue 2,438,987 2,192,649 2,223,646 General and administrative 5,276,363 5,142,865 5,381,654 Depreciation, amortization and ARO accretion 3,992,314 3,976,667 3,748,453 Total Expenses 25,971,341 25,258,024 26,717,163 Operating Income $ 5,550,095 $ 7,614,327 $ 5,579,415 Other Income (expense) Other income $ 136,023 $ 120,542 $ 299,293 Interest expense (3,342,906 ) (3,146,855 ) (3,295,703 ) Total Other Expense (3,206,883 ) (3,026,313 ) (2,996,410 ) Income before income taxes 2,343,212 4,588,014 2,583,005 Taxes Current tax expense 156,877 151,044 20,374 Deferred tax expense 16,209 72,213 135,222 Income tax expense, net 173,086 223,257 155,596 Net Income 2,170,126 4,364,757 2,427,409 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 966,671 2,060,294 2,014,870 Net income attributable to CorEnergy $ 1,203,455 $ 2,304,463 $ 412,539 Preferred stock dividends 2,388,130 2,388,130 2,309,672 Net loss attributable to Common Stockholders $ (1,184,675 ) $ (83,667 ) $ (1,897,133 ) Net Loss Per Common Share: Basic $ (0.08 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.14 ) Diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.14 ) Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding: Basic 15,673,703 15,600,926 13,659,667 Diluted 15,673,703 15,600,926 13,659,667 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.050 $ 0.050 $ 0.050

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ 6,534,883 $ (8,266,854 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Deferred income tax, net 88,422 108,822 Depreciation, amortization and ARO accretion 8,793,101 7,427,544 Loss on impairment and disposal of leased property — 5,811,779 Loss on termination of lease — 165,644 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 861,814 Gain on sale of equipment (22,678 ) — Stock-based compensation 151,359 — Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts and other receivables 1,024,635 541,580 Financing note accrued interest receivable — (9,926 ) Inventory (587,295 ) 144,113 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,487,362 (2,349,299 ) Due from affiliated companies, net 140,509 (184,030 ) Management fee payable — (666,856 ) Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 363,137 1,740,265 Income tax liability 305,205 — Operating lease liability (908,248 ) (673,516 ) Unearned revenue 280,795 (292,738 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 18,651,187 $ 4,358,342 Investing Activities Acquisition of Crimson Midstream Holdings, net of cash acquired — (69,002,053 ) Purchases of property and equipment (4,141,485 ) (9,275,334 ) Proceeds from reimbursable projects 2,103,544 — Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 38,075 79,600 Proceeds from insurance recovery — 60,153 Principal payment on financing note receivable 86,626 70,417 Net cash used in investing activities (1,913,240 ) (78,067,217 ) Financing Activities Debt financing costs — (2,735,922 ) Dividends paid on Series A preferred stock (4,776,260 ) (4,619,344 ) Dividends paid on Common Stock (1,492,690 ) (1,232,357 ) Reinvestment of Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders 403,204 — Distributions to non-controlling interest (1,618,424 ) (604,951 ) Advances on revolving line of credit 4,000,000 8,000,000 Payments on revolving line of credit (4,000,000 ) (7,000,000 ) Principal payments on Crimson secured credit facility (4,000,000 ) — Net cash used in financing activities $ (11,484,170 ) $ (8,192,574 ) Net change in Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 5,253,777 $ (81,901,449 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents at beginning of period 12,496,478 99,596,907 Cash and Cash Equivalents at end of period $ 17,750,255 $ 17,695,458 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information Interest paid $ 4,999,845 $ 5,750,876 Income taxes paid (net of refunds) (12,055 ) (1,286 ) Non-Cash Investing Activities In-kind consideration for the Grand Isle Gathering System provided as partial consideration for the Crimson Midstream Holdings acquisition $ — $ 48,873,169 Crimson Credit Facility assumed and refinanced in connection with the Crimson Midstream Holdings acquisition — 105,000,000 Equity consideration attributable to non-controlling interest holder in connection with the Crimson Midstream Holdings acquisition — 116,205,762 Purchases of property, plant and equipment in accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 771,180 386,009 Non-Cash Financing Activities Change in accounts payable and accrued expenses related to debt financing costs $ — $ 235,198 Crimson A-2 Units dividends payment-in-kind 406,000

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements (Unaudited) The following table presents a reconciliation of Net Income (Loss), as reported in the Consolidated Statements of Operations, to Adjusted Net Income and CAD: For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Net Income (loss) $ 2,170,126 $ 4,364,757 $ 2,427,409 Add: Transaction costs 221,241 300,095 337,948 Less: Gain on the sale of equipment (22,678 ) — — Adjusted Net Income, excluding special items $ 2,368,689 $ 4,664,852 $ 2,765,357 Add: Depreciation, amortization and ARO accretion (Cash Flows) 4,404,174 4,388,927 4,160,510 Stock-based compensation 151,359 — — Deferred tax expense 16,209 72,213 135,222 Less: Transaction costs 221,241 300,095 337,948 Maintenance capital expenditures 1,475,433 1,442,550 2,182,155 Preferred dividend requirements - Series A 2,388,130 2,388,130 2,309,672 Preferred dividend requirements - Non-controlling interest 809,212 809,212 1,517,779 Mandatory debt amortization 2,000,000 2,000,000 2,000,000 Cash Available for Distribution (CAD) $ 46,415 $ 2,186,005 $ (1,286,465 )

The following table reconciles net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, as reported in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows to CAD:

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 10,070,603 $ 8,580,584 $ 6,839,503 Changes in working capital (3,351,413 ) 245,313 (116,362 ) Maintenance capital expenditures (1,475,433 ) (1,442,550 ) (2,182,155 ) Preferred dividend requirements (2,388,130 ) (2,388,130 ) (2,309,672 ) Preferred dividend requirements - non-controlling interest (809,212 ) (809,212 ) (1,517,779 ) Mandatory debt amortization included in financing activities (2,000,000 ) (2,000,000 ) (2,000,000 ) Cash Available for Distribution (CAD) $ 46,415 $ 2,186,005 $ (1,286,465 ) Other Special Items: Transaction costs $ 221,241 $ 300,095 $ 337,948 Other Cash Flow Information: Net cash used in investing activities $ (857,208 ) $ (1,056,032 ) $ (5,519,635 ) Net cash used in financing activities (4,749,222 ) (6,734,948 ) (2,464,404 )

The following table presents a reconciliation of Net Income (Loss), as reported in the Consolidated Statements of Operations, to Adjusted EBITDA:

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Net Income $ 2,170,126 $ 4,364,757 $ 2,427,409 Gain on the sale of equipment (22,678 ) — — Transaction costs 221,241 300,095 337,948 Depreciation, amortization and ARO accretion 3,992,314 3,976,667 3,748,453 Stock-based compensation 151,359 — — Income tax expense, net 173,086 223,257 155,596 Interest expense, net 3,342,906 3,146,855 3,295,703 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,028,354 $ 12,011,631 $ 9,965,109

