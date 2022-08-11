RackTop Systems Named a Sample Vendor for Cyberstorage in Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Storage and Data Protection Technologies, 2022

The On the Rise Category Continues to Recognize the Importance of Adopting Cybersecurity Tools for Active Defense Against Cyberattacks on Unstructured Data

RackTop Systems, a leading and innovative provider of data storage solutions which actively defend against ransomware and insider threats, today announced the company has been positioned by Gartner as a Sample Vendor in the Hype Cycle for Storage and Data Protection Technologies, 2022 in the emerging Cyberstorage market with a benefit rating of "high." The report recognizes the need for prioritizing "active protection of unstructured data storage systems above disaster recovery and backup on the grounds that limiting or blocking an attack is better than recovering from one."

Gartner defines the emerging market, "Cyberstorage protects storage system data against ransomware attacks through early detection and blocking of attacks, and aids in recovery through analytics to pinpoint when an attack started. The solutions can be pure software, a dedicated appliance or fully integrated with the data storage solution." It is important because, "ransomware attacks are becoming increasingly common, requiring the adoption or deployment of cybersecurity tools for active defense. Although numerous solutions are available for endpoint protection, back-end protection largely fails due to a lack of solutions. Network-attached storage (NAS) and scale-out file system storage provides inadequate protection from malicious deletion or encryption of data. Cyberstorage provides active defense against cyberattack on unstructured data."

The report recognizes common obstacles to adopting cybersecurity tools for active defense, including the lack of capabilities from some of the most widely deployed products, as well as considerable investment in existing infrastructure which may not have these features in their storage products.

The report recommends that users review their storage vendors to ensure that Cyberstorage features like "ransomware detection, recovery and blocking the attack, and improved overall security hardening" are included in their storage products' roadmap. Further, it states that cyber-resilience products and capabilities are not an alternative to backup or disaster recovery measures; they provide an extra layer of protection.

The report predicts that "by 2025, 60% of all enterprises will require storage products to have integrated ransomware defense mechanisms, up from 10% in 2022."

RackTop's BrickStor Security Platform (SP) is the only unified Cyberstorage platform that can detect and stop a live ransomware attack in real-time. RackTop is the pioneer and leader in active security for primary unstructured data, and has the unique distinction of addressing all 5 functional areas of the NIST framework in a unified product. BrickStor SP stores and protects enterprise data at the edge, the core, or in the cloud. It is available as an on-premises solution, a virtual edition to be deployed on the customer's existing infrastructure, or in the public cloud. BrickStor SP can also augment existing storage and enhance your prior SAN and S3 compatible object storage investments.

Gartner Hype Cycles provide a graphic representation of the maturity and adoption of technologies and applications, and how they are potentially relevant to solving real business problems and exploiting new opportunities. Gartner Hype Cycle methodology gives you a view of how a technology or application will evolve over time, providing a sound source of insight to manage its deployment within the context of your specific business goals.

View a complimentary copy of the Hype Cycle report to learn more, at https://www.racktopsystems.com/gartner-research/

