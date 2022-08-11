Gryphon Strategies Expands Executive Team and Names New Partners at its Growing Global Firm

Gryphon Strategies, LLC (Gryphon), a global leader in investigations and business intelligence, today announced the appointments of its first-ever Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Marketing Officer, as well as three new partners and four managing directors.

Matthew Hays was named partner and will be the company's first Chief Revenue Officer. Hays joined Gryphon in 2019 and has been instrumental in diversifying the firm's client base and building Gryphon's brand amongst the legal, financial, and corporate communities.

Mandy Moody, CFE, joins Gryphon as its first Chief Marketing Officer, bringing over 15 years of experience in marketing and communications in the public and private sectors. Prior to joining Gryphon, Mandy led communications for the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), the world's largest anti-fraud organization, and led the marketing and content strategy for SparkCognition, a global leader in AI software solutions.

"These strategic promotions and additions to our team show our commitment to ensuring we have the people, global resources and expertise to deliver quality work and results to our clients as we continue to grow and scale our services worldwide," said Jay Dawdy, President and CEO of Gryphon.

Additionally, Nirali Patel-Prabhakar has been promoted to partner leading Business Intelligence, and Fizza Naqvi, JD, was promoted to partner leading Compliance, Data Strategy and Operations. Four team members have also been named as managing directors: Michal Kazin, Due Diligence; Laura Molloy, Head of Buenos Aires Office & Co-head of Latin America; John Polizzi, CFE, Business Intelligence; and Heidi Brown, Litigation Support & Investigations.

About Gryphon

Gryphon partners with clients across the globe to help them assess new opportunities and tackle their most complex problems, often in challenging and opaque markets.

The company's diverse global teams bring deep expertise and a range of perspectives to their work in complex due diligence, internal investigations, cutting-edge data mining and analytics, litigation support, and global strategic and political risk advisory.

With over 25 in-house language capabilities and country experts in offices in the U.S., UK, and Latin America they collaborate across the firm—supported by an extensive network of local contacts on the ground—to deliver powerful results that help clients gain an edge.

More information about Gryphon can be found at www.gryphon-strategies.com.

