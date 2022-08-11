CION Investment Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Increases Quarterly Distribution by $0.03 per Share to $0.31 per Share

CION Investment Corporation CION ("CION" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 and filed its Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

CION also announced that, on August 9, 2022, its co-chief executive officers declared a third quarter 2022 regular distribution of $0.31 per share payable on September 8, 2022 to shareholders of record as of September 1, 2022, which is an increase of $0.03 per share, or 10.7%, from the $0.28 per share regular distribution paid for the second quarter 2022.

SECOND QUARTER AND OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Net investment income and earnings per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 were $0.34 per share and $(0.02) per share, respectively;

Net asset value per share was $15.89 as of June 30, 2022 compared to $16.20 as of March 31, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to mark-to-market adjustments caused by wider credit spreads and price declines on our portfolio during the quarter;

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had $947.5 million of total principal amount of debt outstanding, of which 78% was comprised of senior secured bank debt and 22% was comprised of unsecured debt. The Company's debt-to-equity ratio was 1.05x as of June 30, 2022 compared to 0.95x as of March 31, 2022;

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had total investments at fair value of $1,791 million in 121 portfolio companies across 22 industries. The investment portfolio was comprised of 94.2% senior secured loans, including 92.7% in first lien investments; 1

During the quarter, the Company had new investment commitments of $184 million, funded new investment commitments of $165 million, funded previously unfunded commitments of $8 million, and had sales and repayments totaling $110 million, resulting in a net funded portfolio change of $63 million;

As of June 30, 2022, investments on non-accrual status amounted to 1.5% and 3.6% of the total investment portfolio at fair value and amortized cost, respectively;

On April 27, 2022, the Company entered into a 5-year floating rate unsecured term loan agreement with More Provident Funds and Pension Ltd. under which the Company borrowed $50 million; and

On June 24, 2022, the Company's board of directors, including the independent directors, increased the amount of shares of the Company's common stock that may be repurchased under the Company's share repurchase policy by $10 million to up to an aggregate of $60 million.

DISTRIBUTIONS

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company paid a regular quarterly distribution totaling $15.9 million, or $0.28 per share.

"The improved second quarter financial and portfolio performance is a result of our prudent, long-term investment strategy which we continued to implement even during these volatile market conditions. We remained focused on the expansion and diversification of our portfolio with solid companies across many industries while seeking to capitalize on new opportunities. As a result, during the quarter we increased our portfolio by $63 million in net funded investments. We believe we are well positioned to provide strong returns to our shareholders. Our stock trades at a significant discount to our net asset value per share of $15.89 at quarter end, which is one of the reasons why our Board recently approved the increase of the total amount to be repurchased under our existing share repurchase policy by $10 million to a total of $60 million. Share repurchases under this policy will be accretive to our net investment income per share, thus provide higher returns to our current shareholders," said Michael A. Reisner, co-Chief Executive Officer of CION.

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS As of (in thousands, except per share data) June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Investment portfolio, at fair value1 $ 1,791,107 $ 1,739,534 Total debt outstanding2 $ 947,500 $ 875,000 Net assets $ 905,238 $ 922,453 Net asset value per share $ 15.89 $ 16.20 Debt-to-equity 1.05x 0.95x

Three Months Ended (in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Total investment income $ 43,552 $ 41,683 Total operating expenses and income tax expense $ 24,264 $ 22,200 Net investment income after taxes $ 19,288 $ 19,483 Net realized gains (losses) $ 180 $ (69 ) Net unrealized losses $ (20,734 ) $ (11,525 ) Net (decrease) increase in net assets resulting from operations $ (1,266 ) $ 7,889 Net investment income per share $ 0.34 $ 0.34 Net realized and unrealized losses per share $ (0.36 ) $ (0.20 ) Earnings per share $ (0.02 ) $ 0.14 Weighted average shares outstanding 56,958,440 56,958,440 Distributions declared per share $ 0.28 $ 0.28

Total investment income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022 was $43.6 million and $41.7 million, respectively. The increase in investment income was primarily driven by an increase in non-recurring fee revenue during the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022 were $24.3 million and $22.2 million, respectively. The increase in operating expenses was primarily driven by an increase in interest expense under the Company's financing arrangements due to higher LIBOR and SOFR rates as well as higher average borrowings during the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY1

A summary of the Company's investment activity for the three months ended June 30, 2022 is as follows:

New Investment

Commitments Sales and Repayments Investment Type $ in

Thousands %

of Total $ in

Thousands %

of Total Senior secured first lien debt $ 181,175 98 % $ 93,195 85 % Senior secured second lien debt 1,836 1 % 15,000 14 % Collateralized securities and structured products - equity — — 854 1 % Equity 1,009 1 % 504 — Total $ 184,020 100 % $ 109,553 100 %

During the three months ended June 30, 2022, new investment commitments were made across 10 new portfolio companies and 9 existing portfolio companies. Sales and repayments were primarily driven by the full sale or repayment of investments in 4 portfolio companies. As a result, the number of portfolio companies increased from 115 as of March 31, 2022 to 121 as of June 30, 2022.

PORTFOLIO SUMMARY1

As of June 30, 2022, the Company's investments consisted of the following:

Investments at Fair Value Investment Type $ in

Thousands %

of Total Senior secured first lien debt $ 1,660,828 92.7 % Senior secured second lien debt 27,086 1.5 % Collateralized securities and structured products - equity 1,602 0.1 % Unsecured debt 27,994 1.6 % Equity 73,597 4.1 % Total $ 1,791,107 100.0 %

The following table presents certain selected information regarding the Company's investments:

As of June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Number of portfolio companies 121 115 Percentage of performing loans bearing a floating rate3 89.2 % 90.1 % Percentage of performing loans bearing a fixed rate3 10.8 % 9.9 % Yield on debt and other income producing investments at amortized cost4 9.14 % 8.90 % Yield on performing loans at amortized cost4 9.51 % 9.12 % Yield on total investments at amortized cost 8.90 % 8.64 % Weighted average leverage (net debt/EBITDA)5 4.67x 4.74x Weighted average interest coverage5 3.29x 3.73x Median EBITDA6 $33.7 million $32.8 million

As of June 30, 2022, investments on non-accrual status represented 1.5% and 3.6% of the total investment portfolio at fair value and amortized cost, respectively.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had $947.5 million of total principal amount of debt outstanding, comprised of $743 million of outstanding borrowings under its senior secured credit facilities and $205 million of unsecured notes and term loans. The combined weighted average interest rate on debt outstanding was 4.3% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had $57 million in cash and short-term investments and $82 million available under its financing arrangements.2

EARNING CONFERENCE CALL

CION will host an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 11:00 am Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Please visit the Investor Resources - Events and Presentations section of the Company's website at www.cionbdc.com for a slide presentation that complements the earnings conference call.

All interested parties are invited to participate via telephone or listen via the live webcast, which can be accessed by clicking the following link: CION Investment Corporation Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Webcast. Domestic callers can access the conference call by dialing (877) 445-9755. International callers can access the conference call by dialing +1 (201) 493-6744. All callers are asked to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. An archived replay will be available on a webcast link located in the Investor Resources - Events and Presentations section of CION's website.

ENDNOTES

1) The discussion of the investment portfolio excludes short-term investments. 2) Total debt outstanding excludes netting of debt issuance costs of $7.8 million and $7.6 million as of June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively. 3) The fixed versus floating composition has been calculated as a percentage of performing debt investments measured on a fair value basis, including income producing preferred stock investments and excludes investments, if any, on non-accrual status. 4) Computed based on the (a) annual actual interest rate or yield earned plus amortization of fees and discounts on the performing debt and other income producing investments as of the reporting date, divided by (b) the total performing debt and other income producing investments (excluding investments on non-accrual status) at amortized cost. This calculation excludes exit fees that are receivable upon repayment of the investment. 5) For a particular portfolio company, we calculate the level of contractual indebtedness net of cash ("net debt") owed by the portfolio company and compare that amount to measures of cash flow available to service the net debt. To calculate net debt, we include debt that is both senior and pari passu to the tranche of debt owned by us but exclude debt that is legally and contractually subordinated in ranking to the debt owned by us. We believe this calculation method assists in describing the risk of our portfolio investments, as it takes into consideration contractual rights of repayment of the tranche of debt owned by us relative to other senior and junior creditors of a portfolio company. We typically calculate cash flow available for debt service at a portfolio company by taking EBITDA for the trailing twelve-month period. Weighted average net debt to EBITDA is weighted based on the fair value of our performing debt investments and excluding investments where net debt to EBITDA may not be the appropriate measure of credit risk, such as cash collateralized loans and investments that are underwritten and covenanted based on recurring revenue. For a particular portfolio company, we calculate the level of contractual indebtedness net of cash ("net debt") owed by the portfolio company and compare that amount to measures of cash flow available to service the net debt. To calculate net debt, we include debt that is both senior and pari passu to the tranche of debt owned by us but exclude debt that is legally and contractually subordinated in ranking to the debt owned by us. We believe this calculation method assists in describing the risk of our portfolio investments, as it takes into consideration contractual rights of repayment of the tranche of debt owned by us relative to other senior and junior creditors of a portfolio company. We typically calculate cash flow available for debt service at a portfolio company by taking EBITDA for the trailing twelve-month period. Weighted average net debt to EBITDA is weighted based on the fair value of our performing debt investments and excluding investments where net debt to EBITDA may not be the appropriate measure of credit risk, such as cash collateralized loans and investments that are underwritten and covenanted based on recurring revenue. Portfolio company statistics, including EBITDA, are derived from the financial statements most recently provided to us for each portfolio company as of the reported end date. Statistics of the portfolio companies have not been independently verified by us and may reflect a normalized or adjusted amount. 6) Median EBITDA is calculated based on the portfolio company's EBITDA as of our initial investment.

CĪON Investment Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) Assets Investments, at fair value: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $1,660,187 and $1,576,679, respectively) $ 1,601,753 $ 1,533,188 Non-controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost of $131,439 and $144,704, respectively) 113,554 130,934 Controlled investments (amortized cost of $84,347 and $83,702, respectively) 90,145 91,175 Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,875,973 and $1,805,085, respectively) 1,805,452 1,755,297 Cash 42,542 17,500 Interest receivable on investments 21,962 21,298 Receivable due on investments sold and repaid 2,713 7,303 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,112 3,618 Total assets $ 1,874,781 $ 1,805,016 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Financing arrangements (net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $7,849 and $7,636, respectively) $ 939,651 $ 867,364 Payable for investments purchased 11,635 — Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,194 862 Interest payable 5,603 3,173 Accrued management fees 6,839 6,655 Accrued subordinated incentive fee on income 4,091 4,133 Accrued administrative services expense 530 376 Total liabilities 969,543 882,563 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' Equity Common stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 56,958,440 shares issued and outstanding for both periods 57 57 Capital in excess of par value 1,059,989 1,059,989 Accumulated distributable losses (154,808 ) (137,593 ) Total shareholders' equity 905,238 922,453 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,874,781 $ 1,805,016 Net asset value per share of common stock at end of period $ 15.89 $ 16.20

CĪON Investment Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Investment income Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments Interest income $ 31,749 $ 30,167 $ 62,743 $ 56,269 $ 119,792 Paid-in-kind interest income 4,613 3,853 9,219 9,988 17,306 Fee income 2,554 880 3,503 1,813 5,927 Dividend income — 91 46 173 366 Non-controlled, affiliated investments Interest income 1,545 1,041 2,568 2,442 4,961 Paid-in-kind interest income 874 1,056 2,319 1,879 3,160 Fee income 13 — 506 — — Dividend income 53 933 53 1,760 5,576 Controlled investments Interest income 1,742 — 3,869 — 260 Paid-in-kind interest income 409 — — — — Total investment income 43,552 38,021 85,235 74,324 157,348 Operating expenses Management fees 6,839 8,243 13,494 16,026 31,143 Administrative services expense 781 697 1,501 1,381 3,069 Subordinated incentive fee on income 4,091 — 8,224 — 6,875 General and administrative 1,712 2,563 3,934 5,241 9,805 Interest expense 10,841 7,828 19,300 15,376 31,807 Total operating expenses 24,264 19,331 46,453 38,024 82,699 Net investment income before taxes 19,288 18,690 38,782 36,300 74,649 Income tax expense, including excise tax — 4 11 15 342 Net investment income after taxes 19,288 18,686 38,771 36,285 74,307 Realized and unrealized gains (losses) Net realized gains (losses) on: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 180 445 208 471 (4,100 ) Non-controlled, affiliated investments — — (97 ) (1,080 ) 8,010 Controlled investments — — — (3,067 ) (3,067 ) Foreign currency — (4 ) — (11 ) (3 ) Net realized gains (losses) 180 441 111 (3,687 ) 840 Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (17,482 ) 5,957 (24,977 ) 25,195 25,566 Non-controlled, affiliated investments (1,577 ) 2,885 (5,357 ) 16,823 7,261 Controlled investments (1,675 ) — (1,925 ) 3,067 10,790 Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation (20,734 ) 8,842 (32,259 ) 45,085 43,617 Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains (20,554 ) 9,283 (32,148 ) 41,398 44,457 Net (decrease) increase in net assets resulting from operations $ (1,266 ) $ 27,969 $ 6,623 $ 77,683 $ 118,764 Per share information—basic and diluted(1) Net (decrease) increase in net assets per share resulting from operations $ (0.02 ) $ 0.49 $ 0.12 $ 1.37 $ 2.09 Net investment income per share $ 0.34 $ 0.33 $ 0.68 $ 0.64 $ 1.31 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 56,958,440 56,747,687 56,958,440 56,750,588 56,808,960

(1) The Company completed a two-to-one reverse stock split, effective as of September 21, 2021. The weighted average shares used in the computation of the net (decrease) increase in net assets per share resulting from operations and net investment income per share reflect the reverse stock split on a retroactive basis.

ABOUT CION INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CION Investment Corporation is a leading publicly listed business development company that had approximately $1.9 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2022. CION seeks to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation for investors by focusing primarily on senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION is advised by CION Investment Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser and an affiliate of CION. For more information, please visit www.cionbdc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "target," "estimate," "intend," "continue," or "believe" or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss CION's plans, strategies, prospects and expectations concerning its business, operating results, financial condition and other similar matters. These statements represent CION's belief regarding future events that, by their nature, are uncertain and outside of CION's control. There are likely to be events in the future, however, that CION is not able to predict accurately or control. Any forward-looking statement made by CION in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause CION's actual results to differ, possibly materially from its expectations, include, but are not limited to, the risks, uncertainties and other factors CION identifies in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" in filings CION makes with the SEC, and it is not possible for CION to predict or identify all of them. CION undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

OTHER INFORMATION

The information in this press release is summary information only and should be read in conjunction with CION's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which CION filed with the SEC on August 11, 2022, as well as CION's other reports filed with the SEC.

