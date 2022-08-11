U.S. Alliance Pharma Expands Early Phase Bioanalytical Services Into Australia

Alliance Pharma (Alliance), a global leader in bioanalytical and CMC testing services in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry, today announced they will be opening a bioanalytical laboratory, Alliance Pharma Pty, Ltd., in Brisbane, Australia. The 20,000-square-foot purpose-built facility supporting preclinical and clinical testing will be fully operational in November 2022.
Alliance Pharma Pty, Ltd. will contain an expansive state-of-the-art lab, providing much-needed small and large molecule bioanalytical services for a region that currently has limited choices for bioanalytical support. Alliance will now also be able to transfer methods and maintain continuous project management across their global bioanalytical sites in the U.S. and Europe. Alliance's opening of the Australian site closely follows their recent acquisition of U.K.-based Drug Development Solutions (DDS) from LGC.
"With the speed to start Phase I studies, quality of clinical sites and a favorable Australian R&D tax credit, Australia is an optimal market for early phase clinical research," said Alliance CCO Vito Saccente. "Alliance will not only be able to provide services critical to this market, but also when these compounds move to Phase II, we are well-positioned to transfer methods without losing critical knowledge and can continue to support the progression of clinical development for our clients."
Alliance Pharma Pty, Ltd. President Hao (Jason) Wang, Ph.D., will be leading an experienced team of scientists to provide broad range bioanalytical services. This new lab is outfitted with the latest LC-MS, ligand binding, flow cytometry, ELISpot and PCR instrumentation to support early and late phase research and will be capable of de novo method development, method transfers, method validation and sample analysis for pharmacokinetic (PK), biomarkers and immunogenicity.
About Alliance Pharma
Founded in 2008, Alliance is a contract research organization (CRO) with bioanalytical and CMC testing labs in Malvern, PA, Brisbane, AU, Cambridge, UK and Sandwich, UK. The labs specialize in advanced research services for all drug molecules, cell and gene therapies, and drug metabolism studies to support pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies' drug discovery and development programs. Alliance's mission is to build a trusted partnership with our clients to support their successful drug development programs. Our business philosophy is based on a foundation of trust, professional ethics, scientific excellence and regulatory compliance.
