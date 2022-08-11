Startek® Wins Silver and Bronze Stevie® Awards in 2022 Stevie Awards for Great Employers

Startek® SRT, a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, today announced that it has been named a Silver Stevie® Award winner in the Employer of the Year category for Other Industries and a Bronze Stevie® Award winner in the HR Achievement category for Achievement in Diversity and Inclusion.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world's best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work.

"Startek has a clear focus on providing a progressive learning environment and creating a culture of collaboration and growth for its 43,000 associates," said SM Gupta, Global Chief People Officer at Startek. "Winning the Silver and Bronze Stevie Awards is a reflection of our people-inclusive policies and processes that empower employees to achieve dynamic results and comes with a commitment towards their social, economic and intellectual growth."

More than 950 nominations from organizations of all sizes across 26 nations were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories, including Achievement in Workplace Safety & Compliance, Employer of the Year, Chief Human Resources Officer of the Year, Human Resources Team of the Year, Employee Relations Solution Provider of the Year among others. Startek was nominated in the Employer of the Year category for Other Industries and in the HR Achievement category for Achievement in Diversity and Inclusion.

Startek was recognized for its commendable diversity and inclusion initiatives and programs that foster community and allyship among employees. Keeping employees connected and engaged reflects the commitment of Startek to create a sense of belonging and pride among employees and to remain competitive in the international markets.

Startek prioritizes Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, including 1% of the global workforce being Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), a 50% female workforce and initiatives focused on LGBTQ, socially and economically disadvantaged, indigenous people and more.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About Startek®

Startek is a global provider of tech-enabled customer experience (CX) management solutions, digital transformation, and technology services to leading brands. Startek is committed to impacting clients' business outcomes by enhancing customer experience and digital and AI enablement across all touchpoints and channels. Present in 13 countries, Startek has more than 43,000 CX experts servicing clients across a range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, technology, telecom, healthcare, travel and hospitality, e-commerce, consumer goods, retail, energy and utilities. To learn more, visit www.startek.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005107/en/