Rep Training and Tenure Crucial to Wireless Purchase Experience Satisfaction, J.D. Power Finds

T-Mobile, Cricket and Consumer Cellular Rank Highest in Respective Segments

Customer satisfaction with wireless purchase experience is declining due in part to wireless carrier representative retention and training challenges, according to the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Wireless Purchase Experience StudySM—Volume 2, released today. In fact, respondents that had a wireless purchase experience in the past six months agree transactions are taking longer to complete and customers feel they're putting more effort into the process than ever.

"Staff retention constraints, shorter representative tenure and less training is leading to a longer time to complete the purchase, more perceived effort from the customer and, ultimately, a decrease in satisfaction," said Ian Greenblatt, managing director at J.D. Power. "As consumers increase their device usage and reliance, the purchase experience becomes that much more important. The study finds that respondents believe they're paying more and receiving less."

Study Rankings

Among mobile network operators, T-Mobile ranks highest for a 10th consecutive volume, with a score of 797.

Cricket ranks highest in the mobile virtual network operators segment with a score of 821. Metro by T-Mobile (810) ranks second and Spectrum Mobile (806) ranks third.

Among value mobile virtual network operators, Consumer Cellular ranks highest for a 13th consecutive volume, with a score of 847.

See the rank charts for each segment at http://www.jdpower.com/pr-id/2022097.

The study is based on responses from 14,056 customers who use any one of four purchase channels and evaluate the wireless purchase experience taking place via: phone calls; visits to a carrier store; the carrier website; or the carrier's mobile app. Overall purchase experience satisfaction with both mobile network operators and mobile virtual network operators is measured in two factors: cost and promotions and purchase process. The study was fielded from January through June 2022.

For more information about the U.S. Wireless Purchase Experience Study, visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/resource/us-wireless-purchase-experience-performance-studies

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

About J.D. Power and Advertising/Promotional Rules: www.jdpower.com/business/about-us/press-release-info

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005011/en/