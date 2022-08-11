SAIC Donates $100,000 to Fund Alabama A&M University Scholarship

The SAIC STEM Scholarship provides financial support to students pursuing careers in Engineering, Technology and Physical Sciences

Science Applications International Corp. SAIC announced today a $100,000 scholarship donation in partnership with Alabama A&M University. This year's donation will finance the education of two incoming freshmen pursuing a career in the historically Black university's College of Engineering, Technology and Physical Sciences in Huntsville, Ala.

"These students are the technology leaders of tomorrow, and we are grateful to have the opportunity to provide support and guidance for them," said Greg Fortier, vice president of the Army Fires, Aviation and Missile Defense Operation at SAIC. "SAIC partners with reputable universities such as Alabama A&M, who are responsible for helping our future scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians reach their full potential and enable STEM transformation critical to our society's success and well-being."

This is the first year SAIC has worked alongside Alabama A&M to provide opportunities for passionate and driven students to pursue opportunities through the College of Engineering, Technology and Physical Sciences (CETPS) and the AAMU-RISE Foundation, which facilitates research and development efforts with the school, industry and government partners.

"Our relationship with SAIC has provided opportunities for our students to explore comprehensive, rewarding academic experiences, regardless of their financial circumstances," said Dr. Zhengtao Deng, interim dean of Alabama A&M's College of Engineering, Technology and Physical Sciences. "We look forward to augmenting our collaboration to educate and equip future innovators, encouraging the continued success of the school's programs."

One of this year's scholarship recipients, Lebo Mashego, will attend Alabama A&M University beginning in the Fall of 2022. Mashego, who was inspired to apply for the SAIC STEM Scholarship by his sister, an AAMU alumna, plans to study mechanical engineering. Alabama A&M is in the process of selecting a second scholarship recipient.

