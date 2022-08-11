Bonaventure Integrates with iCapital to Broaden Investor Access to Alternative Investments

Bonaventure, an integrated alternative asset manager focused on the development, construction, and property management of innovative lifestyle multifamily communities in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions, today announced a partnership in which iCapital1 will provide a customized end-to-end technology solution that will enable financial advisors and their accredited clients to access Bonaventure's alternative investment offerings.
iCapital is the leading global fintech platform driving access and efficiency in alternative investing for the asset and wealth management industries. Through this partnership, Bonaventure will leverage iCapital's full suite of technology and service capabilities to provide wealth advisors and investors with streamlined access to its real estate offerings and end-to-end digital subscription, administration, operational and reporting processes. This fully configurable and highly scalable digital solution is designed to ease operational burdens and improve the user experience.
"Partnering with iCapital represents another important milestone in our ongoing effort to further build out and institutionalize our alternative investments platform," said Hank Loughran, Senior Vice President of Capital Markets at Bonaventure. "Not only are we committed to introducing attractive rental housing -focused real estate offerings that have the potential to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, we are working hard to ensure we accomplish this in an innovative way that drives an exceptional user experience. Partnering with iCapital allows us to expand our capabilities in this regard while delivering high-touch service."
"We are pleased to partner with the Bonaventure team to provide our robust technology solution to support broader access to Bonaventure's real estate offerings," said Dan Vene, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Head of Client Solutions at iCapital. "Advisors are increasingly seeking access to alternative investments, and this partnership enables Bonaventure with an efficient platform to achieve their goals across the private wealth segment."
About Bonaventure
Headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, Bonaventure is an integrated alternative asset management firm specializing in multifamily design, development, construction, investment and property management. Bonaventure has over $1.5 billion of assets under management, is an expert at utilizing low-cost financing, and manages over 6,000 apartment units across 31 communities primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions. Since its founding in 1999 by Dwight Dunton, with the intent to create best-in-class capabilities connecting capital to assets, the focus of the firm has been to generate excess returns on a risk adjusted basis while building enduring value through ingenuity. To learn more, visit www.bonaventure.com.
Neither this message nor any attachment is intended as or should be construed as an offer, solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell any security or other financial instrument.
1 Institutional Capital Network, Inc., and its affiliates (together, "iCapital")
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005171/en/
