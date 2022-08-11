LA Financial Credit Union Launches Employee Knowledge Management Solution to Expand Investment in Member Engagement

Solution elevates member experience by increasing employee productivity and maximizing operational efficiencies

Engageware, the industry-leading provider of customer engagement solutions, today announced Pasadena, California-based, LA Financial Credit Union, has strategically created new operational efficiencies and improved the employee experience by rolling out Engageware's Employee Knowledge Management solution to its employee base. Following the launch of Engageware's Customer Self-Service in April 2021, LA Financial has implemented Employee Knowledge Management to provide employees centralized access to consistent and reliable information in order to better serve members. This positions credit union employees for success while elevating both the employee and member experience.

Employee Knowledge Management helps drive the credit union's broader strategic initiatives by centralizing content and making essential information and documentation easier for staff to find and follow. Engageware's implementation and proven best practices have helped the credit union achieve widespread adoption of the new knowledge management system among employees, which LA Financial internally branded as "The Hub." Employee Knowledge Management's easy-to-locate policies and procedures, more precise and formulated information and simple-to-navigate system has had a positive impact on member service. This solution enables and empowers employees to take a do-it-yourself approach in locating and using essential everyday information to assist members -- redirecting commonly asked questions that previously slowed operational efficiency and service.

This launch furthers last year's investment in Engageware's Customer Self-Service solution which enables LA Financial Credit Union members to self-serve by providing instant access to the information they need, thereby reducing inbound support requests and abandonment rates. Customer Self-Service leverages instant natural language intelligence, providing members with the right answer and recommended next steps. With a custom knowledge base, Smart FAQs, guided tutorials, and more, members can get the information they need on demand. LA Financial has observed a reduction in call center volume because members are able to find the information they need via self-service in its digital channels.

"With Engageware, there has been a visible shift in employee productivity, and finding procedures and forms is accessible at the click of a button. We aim to provide a stellar member experience and this tool is helping members get the information they need quickly," said Kim Oblak, CCE, Vice President and Chief Retail Officer at LA Financial. "Engageware was highly communicative throughout the implementation process. Because our initial launch with Customer Self-Service was so successful and Engageware demonstrated the willingness to be flexible in accommodating a custom file transfer process, we did not hesitate to implement Employee Knowledge Management. We look forward to our ongoing partnership and maximization of Engageware's solutions."

Sidra Berman, CMO of Engageware, said, "Many financial institutions are focusing their efforts on providing more technology for customers to self-serve through digital channels in order to improve the customer experience. The reality is that 91% of customer interactions ultimately involve some level of employee-assistance to resolve their inquiry or transaction. With Engageware's knowledge management technology, LA Financial Credit Union has been able to effectively address the information requirements of member service staff while delivering significant and measurable bottom-line benefits to the credit union, including productivity gains, improved employee engagement and morale, less turnover, and ultimately higher customer satisfaction, retention, and profit."

About LA Financial Credit Union

LA Financial Credit Union was founded in 1937. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, LA Financial serves the community of LA County with a full range of financial products and services, including auto and personal loans, mortgages, and checking and savings accounts. LA Financial's division of Havasu Community Credit Union serves Lake Havasu City, Arizona. LA Financial has 27,000 members and more than $500 million in total assets. Membership is open to anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in LA County or Lake Havasu City, Arizona.

For more information, call 1-800-894-1200 or visit https://www.lafinancial.org.

About Engageware

Engageware provides industry-leading technology and expert know-how to help organizations better engage their customers. Having surpassed scheduling more than one billion online appointments, and trusted by more than 500 organizations, Engageware's self-service, appointment scheduling, and knowledge management SaaS solutions – combined and integrated with those of our market-leading partners – make it easy for customers to answer their questions quickly, connect to the right resources when scheduled expertise is needed, and get a consistent, efficient experience when help from a representative is required. Organizations that use our customer engagement solutions deliver quality customer experiences no matter the channel — enabling faster growth with greater efficiency.

For more information, visit engageware.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

