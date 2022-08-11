The Real Brokerage Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

The Real Brokerage Inc. ("Real" or the "Company") REAX REAX, an international, technology-powered real estate brokerage, is pleased to announce it has filed its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

Additional information concerning Real's unaudited consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the six months ended June 30, 2022 can be found on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 386% year-over-year to $112.4 million.

Gross profit grew 283% year-over-year to $9.3 million.

Net operating loss was $4.2 million, compared to $2.8 million in Q2 2021.

Operating expense as percentage of revenue decreased to 12%, compared to 23% in Q2 2021.

Net loss attributable to owners of the Company was $4.2 million, compared to $2.9 million in Q2 2021.

Loss per share was $0.02, compared to $0.03 in Q2 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $2.0 million compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.5 million in Q2 2021.

Cash flow from operations increased 86% year-over-year to $1.3 million, while free cash flow increased 49% year-over-year to just over $1.0 million.

As of June 30, 2022, the Company held $32.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and an additional $4.4 million held in investments in securities.

The Company repurchased $1.2 million of common shares pursuant to its normal course issuer bid.

"We are pleased that Real continued to grow at a tremendous pace above many of our competitors in the industry during the second quarter," said Tamir Poleg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "While we remain cautious in the current economic environment, we believe our strong agent count growth will likely offset any pressure from a potential market downturn. Our agent compensation structure along with our best-in-class technology and enterprising culture make us the right platform for agents through market cycles."

Operational Highlights

Surpassed 5,600 agents at the end of Q2 2022, a 129% year-over-year increase.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter in August, we reached the 6,000 agent milestone.

The value of completed real estate transactions grew 357% year-over-year to $4.1 billion.

For agents that closed a deal during Q2, commission revenue per agent was slightly over $41,000. These agents on average closed 3.8 transactions during the quarter.

Operating expenses per transaction, excluding revenue share, declined to $892 in Q2 2022 from $1,180 in Q1 2022.

Completed transactions grew 63% to over 10,000 in Q2 2022, compared to the prior consecutive quarter.

Real expanded into Mississippi over the quarter to offer real estate brokerage services in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and Alberta, Canada and Ontario, Canada as of June 30, 2022.

As of June 30, 2022, Real's efficiency ratio, which is calculated as full-time employees (excluding Real Title) divided by the number of agents, increased to 1:62 from 1:55 at the end of Q1 2022.

The Company will discuss the results on a conference call and live webcast today at 11:00 a.m. EST.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, August 11, 2022 Time: 11:00 a.m. EST Dial-in Number: North American Toll Free: 877-545-0523 International: 973-528-0016 Access Code: 611683 Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2699/46223 Replay Number: North American Toll Free: 877-481-4010 International: 919-882-2331 Passcode: 46223 Webcast Replay: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2699/46223

Non-IFRS Measures

This news release includes reference to "Adjusted EBITDA", which is a non-International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") financial measure. Non-IFRS measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is used as an alternative to net income by removing major non-cash items such as amortization, interest, stock-based compensation, current and deferred income tax expenses and other items management considers non-operating in nature. Adjusted EBITDA has no direct comparable IFRS financial measures. The Company has used or included this non-IFRS measures solely to provide investors with added insight into Real's financial performance. Readers are cautioned that such non-IFRS measure may not be appropriate for any other purpose. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The following table reconciles the non-IFRS measure to the most comparable IFRS measure for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. This measure does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS, and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

The Real Brokerage Inc Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) UNAUDITED June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Cash 32,520 29,082 Restricted cash - 47 Investment securities available for sale at fair value 4,429 8,811 Trade receivables 240 254 Other receivables 66 23 Prepaid expenses and deposits 1,299 448 Current assets 38,554 38,665 Intangible assets 395 451 Goodwill 12,527 602 Property and equipment 754 170 Right-of-use assets 67 109 Non-current assets 13,743 1,332 Total assets 52,297 39,997 Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 12,124 6,604 Other payables 15,103 3,351 Lease liabilities 86 91 Current liabilities 27,313 10,046 Lease liabilities - 40 Accrued stock-based compensation 6,319 2,268 Warrants outstanding 254 639 Non-current liabilities 6,573 2,947 Total liabilities 33,886 12,993 Equity (Deficit) Share premium 63,537 63,397 Stock-based compensation reserve 10,836 6,725 Deficit (38,648) (30,127) Other Reserves (346) (347) Treasury Stock, at cost (17,103) (12,644) Equity (Deficit) attributable to Owners 18,276 27,004 Non-controlling interests 135 - Total liabilities and equity 52,297 39,997

The Real Brokerage Inc Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) UNAUDITED Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue 112,356 23,095 174,005 32,404 Cost of Sales 103,064 20,667 158,851 28,739 Gross Profit 9,292 2,428 15,154 3,665 General and administrative expenses 6,116 2,819 11,490 5,124 Marketing expenses 5,700 1,214 9,416 1,864 Research and development expenses 1,680 1,185 2,719 3,180 Operating Loss (4,204) (2,790) (8,471) (6,503) Other income (257) - (436) - Finance costs, net 208 158 372 268 Net Loss (4,155) (2,948) (8,407) (6,771) Non-controlling interest 53 - 114 - Net Loss Attributable to Owners of the Company (4,208) (2,948) (8,521) (6,771) Other comprehensive income/(loss): Unrealized losses on available for sale investment portfolio (116) - (393) - Foreign currency translation adjustment 190 - 394 - Comprehensive Loss Attributable to Owners of the Company (4,134) (2,948) (8,520) (6,771) Comprehensive Income Attributable to NCI 53 - 114 - Comprehensive Loss (4,081) (2,948) (8,406) (6,771) Loss per Share Basic and diluted loss per share (0.02) (0.03) (0.05) (0.06) Weighted-average shares, basic and diluted 178,330 110,655 178,330 110,655

The Real Brokerage Inc Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) UNAUDITED Three months ended June 30, SIx months ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Income (loss) (4,134) (2,948) (8,520) (6,771) Non operating expenses Finance costs 377 158 879 268 Depreciation 135 44 138 86 Stock-based compensation 1,446 2,045 3,231 4,793 NASDAQ listing expenses - 145 - 145 Restructuring expenses - 60 - 60 Extraodinary expenses 155 - 281 - Adjusted EBITDA (2,021) (496) (3,991) (1,419)

The Real Brokerage Inc Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) UNAUDITED Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Loss for the period (4,155) (2,948) (8,407) (6,771) Adjustments for: – Depreciation 135 44 138 86 – Equity-settled share-based payment transactions 274 1,868 1,211 4,616 – Unrealized gain and loss on short term investments (277) - - - – Gain on short term investments (62) - (135) - – Finance costs (income), net 100 158 209 268 (3,985) (878) (6,984) (1,801) Changes in: – Restricted Cash 47 - 47 - – Trade receivables 111 518 14 (92) – Other receivables 21 1 (43) 198 – Prepaid expenses and deposits 149 (12) (851) (86) – Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 4,071 622 5,520 2,429 – Stock Compensation Payable (RSU) 2,481 205 4,051 312 – Other payables (1,583) 250 11,752 256 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,312 706 13,506 1,216 Cash flows from investing activity Purchase of property and equipment (249) (29) (625) (43) Acquisition of subsidiary - - (7,445) (1,100) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activity (249) (29) (8,070) (1,143) Cash flows from financing activities Investment in securities 3,989 (8,857) 3,989 (8,857) Proceeds from exercise of Warrants - 26,475 - 26,475 Purchases of Common Shares for Restricted Share Unit (RSU) Plan (1,180) (919) (5,692) (919) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 24 10 47 10 Payment of lease liabilities (22) (21) (45) (41) Cash distribution for non-controlling interest (43) - (43) - Net cash provided by financing activities 2,768 16,688 (1,744) 16,668 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 3,831 17,365 3,692 16,741 Cash, beginning of period 28,941 20,527 29,082 21,226 Fluctuations in foreign currency (252) 12 (254) (63) Cash, end of period 32,520 37,904 32,520 37,904 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities Cash grants payable as part of Expetitle acquisition - - 75 - Share-based compensation as part of Expetitle acquisition - - 4,325 - Release of vested common shares from benefits trust 764 - 1,326 -

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "likely" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limiting the foregoing, expectations regarding Real's growth and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to Real's business objectives, expected growth, results of operations, performance, business projects and opportunities and financial results. Real considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. These factors should be carefully considered and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Real cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Real assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

About Real

The Real Brokerage Inc. REAX REAX is revolutionizing the residential real estate industry by pairing best-in-class technology with the trusted guidance of the agent-led experience. Real delivers a cloud-based platform to improve efficiencies and empower agents to provide a seamless end-to-end experience for homebuyers and sellers. The company was founded in 2014 and serves 44 states, D.C., and two Canadian provinces with over 6,000 agents. Additional information can be found on its website at www.onereal.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005027/en/