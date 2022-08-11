Holley Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Supply chain disruptions, reseller de-stocking, and softer demand in certain categories cause headwinds

Holley Inc. HLLY, the largest and fastest growing platform serving performance automotive enthusiasts, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended July 3, 2022.

Second Quarter Highlights vs. Prior Year Period

Net Sales decreased 7.1% to $179.4 million compared to $193.0 million in the prior year's second quarter

Gross Profit decreased 7.3% to $75.3 million compared to $81.2 million in the prior year's second quarter

Net Income of $40.6 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, compared to $23.1 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, in the prior year's second quarter

Adjusted Net Income 1 of $13.2 million, compared to $23.1 million reported in the prior year's second quarter

of $13.2 million, compared to $23.1 million reported in the prior year's second quarter Adjusted EBITDA1 of $37.2 million compared to $54.1 million in the prior year's second quarter

"Our financial results for the second quarter fell short of expectations primarily due to supply chain challenges including both (1) slower than expected production and movement of goods from global suppliers and (2) shortages in automotive-grade microchips that negatively impacted our ability to build and ship many or our most popular electronic products," said Tom Tomlinson, Holley's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We also saw meaningful reseller de-stocking in the quarter as resellers reduced their purchases well below their out-the-door sales of our products. These issues, against a backdrop of reduced discretionary consumer spending and the resultant softer demand we experienced in certain categories, caused us to reduce our outlook for the remainder of the year. We are slowing our spending in an effort to optimize our performance and stay ahead of what will likely be a challenging economic environment in the months ahead."

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net sales decreased 7.1% to $179.4 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $193.0 million in the second quarter of 2021. Non-comparable sales associated with acquisitions contributed $9.4 million, or 4.8%, of year-over-year net sales growth in the second quarter. Sales excluding the impact of acquisitions decreased by $23.0 million, or 11.9%, more than offsetting the growth from the acquisitions. The decline in comparable sales was driven by reduced unit volumes, destocking from our resellers, and reduced consumer demand in certain categories including tuning.

Cost of goods sold decreased $7.7 million, or 6.9%, to $104.1 million, as compared to $111.8 million, for the second quarter of 2021 and is primarily attributable to the decrease in product sales. Gross profit for the second quarter of 2022 decreased $5.9 million, or 7.3%, to $75.3 million, as compared to $81.2 million for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in gross profit was driven by the decrease in sales. Gross margin for the second quarter of 2022 was 42.0% compared to a gross margin of 42.1% for the second quarter of 2021.

Selling, general and administrative costs for the quarter increased $10.1 million to $36.3 million, representing an increase of 38.5% when compared to $26.2 million in 2021. Incremental SG&A from recent acquisitions were responsible for $1.4 million of the increase in the quarter. Additional cost drivers include an increase in non-cash compensation expense related to equity awards, increased administrative and sales personnel costs, reflecting company growth and the additional requirements of becoming a public company, and an increase in outbound shipping costs related to fuel cost inflation.

Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $40.6 million compared to net income of $23.1 million in 2021. Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was favorably impacted by a $27.4 million non-cash decrease in liabilities for warrants and earn-out shares.

Adjusted for the special transaction and non-cash items noted above this quarter, Adjusted Net Income was $13.2 million, compared to last year's Adjusted Net Income of $23.1 million. Reconciliation to GAAP Net Income is included in the "Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" table below.

Adjusted EBITDA was $37.2 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $54.1 million in the second quarter last year. Reconciliation to GAAP Net Income is included in the "Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" table below.

Diluted EPS of $0.35 for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $0.34 in 2021.

Full Year 2022 Outlook

Holley's current outlook for 2022:

Net Sales in the range of $700-$725 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $135-$145 million

Capital Expenditures in the range of $14-$16 million

Depreciation and Amortization Expense of $24-$26 million

Interest Expense in the range of $33-$35 million

"Our outlook for the full year 2022 is consistent with the previously communicated full year guidance issued on July 28, 2022, and reflects the current supply chain pressures, inventory, and demand trends we have seen in recent weeks," said Dominic Bardos, Holley's Chief Financial Officer. "We do not expect to fully resolve the supply chain and inventory issues that are impacting our sales in the near-term, and we have reduced our sales projections accordingly."

Conference Call

A conference call and audio webcast has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time today to discuss these results. Investors, analysts, and members of the media interested in listening to the live presentation are encouraged to join a webcast of the call available on the investor relations portion of the Company's website at investor.holley.com. For those that cannot join the webcast, you can participate by dialing 877-407-4019 or 201-689-8337 using the access code of 13731249.

For those unable to participate, a telephone replay recording will be available until Thursday, August 18, 2022. To access the replay, please call 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and enter confirmation code 13731249. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the Company's website.

About Holley Inc.

Holley Inc. HLLY is a leading designer, marketer, and manufacturer of high-performance products for car and truck enthusiasts. Holley offers the largest portfolio of iconic brands that deliver innovation and inspiration to a large and diverse community of millions of avid automotive enthusiasts who are passionate about the performance and personalization of their classic and modern cars. Holley has disrupted the performance category by putting the enthusiast consumer first, developing innovative new products, and building a robust M&A process that has added meaningful scale and diversity to its platform. For more information on Holley, visit https://www.holley.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Holley's future financial or operating performance. For example, projections of future revenue and adjusted EBITDA and other metrics are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "or" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Holley and its management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: 1) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination with Empower LTD, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; 2) costs related to the business combination and Holley becoming a public company; 3) disruptions to Holley's operations, including as a result of cybersecurity incidents; 4) changes in applicable laws or regulations; 5) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Holley; 6) general economic and political conditions, including political tensions and war (such as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine); 7) the possibility that Holley may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; 8) Holley's estimates of its financial performance; 9) the impact of the novel coronavirus disease pandemic and its effect on business and financial conditions; 10) our ability to anticipate and manage through disruptions and higher costs in manufacturing, supply chain, logistical operations, and shortages of certain company products in distribution channels; and 11) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 15, 2022, and that are otherwise described or updated from time to time in Holley's filings with the SEC. Although Holley believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements or projections set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward looking statements or projections will be achieved. There may be additional risks that Holley presently does not know or that Holley currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Holley undertakes any duty to update these forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law.

HOLLEY INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the thirteen weeks ended For the twenty-six weeks ended July 3, June 27, July 3, June 27, 2022 2021 Variance

($) Variance

(%) 2022 2021 Variance

($) Variance

(%) Net Sales $ 179,420 $ 193,041 $ (13,621 ) -7.1 % $ 379,475 $ 353,373 $ 26,102 7.4 % Cost of Goods Sold 104,132 111,841 (7,709 ) -6.9 % 221,466 206,494 14,972 7.3 % Gross Profit 75,288 81,200 (5,912 ) -7.3 % 158,009 146,879 11,130 7.6 % Selling, General, and

Administrative 36,269 26,190 10,079 38.5 % 70,611 50,202 20,409 40.7 % Research and

Development Costs 8,196 7,065 1,131 16.0 % 16,357 13,034 3,323 25.5 % Amortization of

Intangible Assets 3,662 3,502 160 4.6 % 7,323 6,838 485 7.1 % Acquisition and

Restructuring Costs 1,691 2,676 (985 ) -36.8 % 1,981 21,509 (19,528 ) -90.8 % Related Party Acquisition

and Management Fee

Costs — 1,658 (1,658 ) -100.0 % — 2,539 (2,539 ) -100.0 % Other Operating Expense 325 47 278 591.5 % 547 (86 ) 633 -736.0 % Operating Expense 50,143 41,138 9,005 21.9 % 96,819 94,036 2,783 3.0 % Operating Income 25,145 40,062 (14,917 ) -37.2 % 61,190 52,843 8,347 15.8 % Change in Fair Value of

Warrant Liability (23,168 ) — (23,168 ) nm (20,941 ) — (20,941 ) nm Change in Fair Value of

Earn-Out Liability (4,234 ) — (4,234 ) nm (1,853 ) — (1,853 ) nm Interest Expense 8,961 11,174 (2,213 ) -19.8 % 16,352 21,245 (4,893 ) -23.0 % Non-Operating

(Income) Expense (18,441 ) 11,174 (29,615 ) -265.0 % (6,442 ) 21,245 (27,687 ) -130.3 % Income Before Income Taxes 43,586 28,888 14,698 50.9 % 67,632 31,598 36,034 114.0 % Income Tax Expense 3,023 5,790 (2,767 ) -47.8 % 10,211 10,556 (345 ) -3.3 % Net Income $ 40,563 $ 23,098 $ 17,465 75.6 % $ 57,421 $ 21,042 $ 36,379 172.9 % Comprehensive Income: Foreign Currency

Translation Adjustment 501 35 466 nm 742 19 723 nm Total Comprehensive

Income: $ 41,064 $ 23,133 $ 17,931 77.5 % $ 58,163 $ 21,061 $ 37,102 176.2 % Common Share Data: Basic Net Income per

Share $ 0.35 $ 0.34 $ 0.01 2.9 % $ 0.49 $ 0.31 $ 0.18 58.1 % Diluted Net Income per

Share $ 0.35 $ 0.34 $ 0.01 2.9 % $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ — 0.0 % Weighted Average

Common Shares

Outstanding - Basic 116,932 67,674 49,258 72.8 % 116,398 67,674 48,724 72.0 % Weighted Average

Common Shares

Outstanding - Diluted 117,115 67,674 49,441 73.1 % 117,344 67,674 49,670 73.4 % nm - not meaningful

HOLLEY INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (In thousands) (Unaudited) As of As of July 3, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Total Current Assets $ 320,525 $ 291,717 Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 56,009 51,495 Goodwill 417,339 411,383 Other Intangibles, Net 434,120 438,461 Right-of-Use Assets 32,762 — Total Assets $ 1,260,755 $ 1,193,056 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Total Current Liabilities $ 90,842 $ 91,795 Long-Term Debt, Net of Current Portion 636,756 637,673 Deferred Taxes 68,955 70,045 Other Noncurrent Liabilities 79,835 89,056 Total Liabilities 876,388 888,569 Common Stock 12 12 Additional Paid-In Capital 351,422 329,705 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Gain (Loss) 486 (256 ) Retained Earnings (Accumulated Deficit) 32,447 (24,974 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 384,367 304,487 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,260,755 $ 1,193,056

HOLLEY INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the thirteen weeks

ended For the twenty-six weeks

ended July 3, June 27, July 3, June 27, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating Activities Net Income $ 40,563 $ 23,098 $ 57,421 $ 21,042 Adjustments to Reconcile to Net Cash (12,665 ) 8,882 1,335 32,964 Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities (25,416 ) (4,539 ) (37,925 ) (7,609 ) Net Cash from Operating Activities 2,482 27,441 20,831 46,397 Investing Activities Capital Expenditures, Net of Dispositions (3,778 ) (3,752 ) (9,365 ) (6,856 ) Acquisitions (12,460 ) (54,011 ) (14,077 ) (54,011 ) Net Cash from Investing Activities (16,238 ) (57,763 ) (23,442 ) (60,867 ) Financing Activities Net Change in Debt 189 (1,475 ) (3,099 ) (1,539 ) Proceeds from Issuance of Common Stock Due to Exercise of Warrants 383 — 383 — Net Cash from Financing Activities 572 (1,475 ) (2,716 ) (1,539 ) Effect of Foreign Currency Rate Fluctuations on Cash (342 ) — (443 ) — Net Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents (13,526 ) (31,797 ) (5,770 ) (16,009 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents Beginning of Period 44,081 87,462 36,325 71,674 End of Period $ 30,555 $ 55,665 $ 30,555 $ 55,665

Holley believes EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Organic Sales are useful to investors in evaluating the Company's financial performance. In addition, Holley uses these measures internally to establish forecasts, budgets and operational goals to manage and monitor its business. Holley believes that these non-GAAP financial measures help to depict a more realistic representation of the performance of the underlying business, enabling the Company to evaluate and plan more effectively for the future.

HOLLEY INC. USE AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the thirteen weeks

ended For the twenty-six weeks

ended July 3, June 27, July 3, June 27, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Income $ 40,563 $ 23,098 $ 57,421 $ 21,042 Adjustments: Interest Expense 8,961 11,174 16,352 21,245 Income Taxes 3,023 5,790 10,211 10,556 Depreciation 2,523 2,201 4,663 4,453 Amortization 3,662 3,502 7,323 6,838 EBITDA 58,732 45,765 95,970 64,134 Acquisition and Restructuring Costs 1,691 2,676 1,981 4,336 Earn-Out from Simpson Acquisition — — — 17,173 Change in Fair Value of Warrant Liability (23,168 ) — (20,941 ) — Change in Fair Value of Earn-Out Liability (4,234 ) — (1,853 ) — Equity-Based Compensation Expense 3,483 131 6,645 262 Related Party Acquisition and Management Fee Costs — 1,658 — 2,539 Notable Items 378 3,862 884 9,575 Other Expense 325 47 547 (86 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 37,207 $ 54,139 $ 83,233 $ 97,933

For the thirteen weeks

ended For the twenty-six weeks

ended July 3, June 27, July 3, June 27, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 40,563 $ 23,098 $ 57,421 $ 21,042 Special items: Adjust for: Change in Fair Value of Warrant Liability (23,168 ) — (20,941 ) — Adjust for: Change in Fair Value of Earn-Out Liability (4,234 ) — (1,853 ) — Adjust for: Earn-Out from Simpson Acquisition — — — 17,173 Adjusted Net Income $ 13,161 $ 23,098 $ 34,627 $ 38,215

13 Weeks

Ended July 3, 2022 Net Sales 179,420 Less: Sales from Acquisitions within 365 Days of Purchase (Non-Comparable to Prior Year) (9,362 ) Organic Sales (Comparable to Prior Year Period Net Sales) $ 170,058

Full Year 2022 2022 Forecast 2022 Forecast Low Range High Range Net Sales $ 700,000 $ 725,000 Adjusted EBITDA 135,000 145,000 Depreciation and Amortization 24,000 26,000 Interest Expense 33,000 35,000 Capital Expenditures 14,000 16,000

Holley defines EBITDA as earnings before (a) interest expense, (b) income taxes and (c) depreciation and amortization. Holley defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus (i) acquisition integration and restructuring costs, (ii) an adjustment in 2021 due to a change in the fair value of the Simpson acquisition contingent consideration payable, (iii) changes in the fair value of the warrant liability, (iv) changes in the fair value of the earn-out liability, (v) compensation expense related to equity awards, (vi) related party acquisition and management fee costs, (vii) notable items that in 2022 consist primarily of non-cash adjustments related to the adoption of ASC 842, "Leases," and in 2021 consist primarily of the amortization of the fair market value increase in inventory due to acquisitions, and (viii) other expenses, which includes losses from disposal of fixed assets and foreign currency transactions. We have included within the definition of Adjusted EBITDA the changes in the fair value of the warrant liability, changes in the fair value of the earn-out liability and losses from the early extinguishment of debt, as management believes such matters, when they occur, do not directly reflect the performance of the underlying business.

Holley calculates Adjusted Net Income by excluding the after-tax effect of items considered by management to be special items from the earnings reported under U.S. GAAP. Management uses this measure to focus on on-going operations, and believes that it is useful to investors because it enables them to perform meaningful comparisons of past and present consolidated operating results. Holley believes that using this information, along with net income, provides for a more complete analysis of the results of operations.

Organic sales, or sales excluding the impact of acquisitions, excludes the impact from sales from acquisitions within 365 days of the consummation of such acquisition. Holley believes organic sales provides investors with useful supplemental information regarding Holley's underlying sales trends.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and organic sales are not prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. These measures should not be considered as measures of financial performance under GAAP, and the items excluded from or included in these metrics are significant components in understanding and assessing Holley's financial performance. These metrics should not be considered as alternatives to net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

A forecast for full year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA is provided on a non-GAAP basis only because certain information necessary to calculate the most comparable GAAP measure is unavailable due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the occurrence and the future financial statement impact of certain items. Therefore, as a result of the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of future adjustments, which could be significant, Holley is unable to provide a reconciliation of these measures without unreasonable effort.

