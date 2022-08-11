Genesis Global Advances Mission to Speed Software Delivery in Financial Markets

Platform enhancements streamline data integration, reporting and full-stack application development
Genesis Global, the low-code application development platform purpose-built for financial markets organizations, today announced significant platform enhancements that streamline data integration, reporting and full-stack development, making it faster and easier for software developers to build new applications and enhance legacy systems.
The Genesis platform offers more than 25 specialized building blocks and an array of developer tools for building applications requiring high-performance transaction processing, event-driven workflows, real-time data integrations and rich, interactive user experiences. The platform is uniquely suited to help software developers at banks, asset managers, clearing houses, exchanges and other financial organizations build new applications and upgrade legacy systems at speed.
"Our goal is to reinvent software delivery in financial markets, so that any developer can create high-performance, compliant, full-stack applications more easily and quickly than ever before," said Chris Anderson, Head of Platform Product Management at Genesis Global. "Enabling developers to get from white board to market significantly faster helps financial firms unlock their innovative potential and achieve their strategies for digital transformation."
The platform enhancements (version 2022.2) include:
New low-code language for creating Genesis applications
Extensions to the Genesis low-code language improve speed and provide a more unified developer experience for creating both front-end and back-end aspects of applications.
Streamlined data integration
Enhanced data integration capabilities make it easier for users to configure and consume data from a variety of sources, including real-time data capture from relational databases and multiple file formats.
Reporting module
Integrated reporting functions and UI components enable developers to create, configure and manage reports within any Genesis application.
Oracle database support
The 2022.2 release adds Oracle DB to the pool of supported database technologies, helping Oracle users to leverage existing licensing or operational expertise with their Genesis application suite.
"Our technology is already proven in the most demanding environments within the largest global financial institutions," said Richard Drinkwater, Head of Platform Engineering at Genesis Global. "These enhancements are taking us closer to providing a unified, standardized platform for creating applications using our low-code language, managing multiple applications on any enterprise infrastructure and supporting our developer community with tools and training."
Future releases will expand the Genesis offering for generalist software developers, accelerate time to value for new users and support the management of multiple applications throughout the software development lifecycle.
About Genesis Global
Genesis provides freedom from legacy and replaces the buy versus build challenge with a buy-to-build solution. Purpose-built for financial markets organizations, the Genesis low-code platform powers application development with the speed, performance and flexibility these organizations need to gain a sustained competitive edge. With highly composable and customizable components, development teams can accelerate innovation today while scaling for tomorrow.
Whether it's extending the capabilities of legacy applications or building brand new apps or platforms, Genesis supercharges developers with reusable components, dev tools and documentation. Built with modern technologies and an event-driven architecture, the platform can handle the performance and scalability needs of the world's premier financial markets institutions.
Strategically backed by Bank of America, BNY Mellon and Citi, Genesis has global offices in Miami, New York, Charlotte, London, Leeds, São Paulo and Dublin.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005100/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.