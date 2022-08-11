Genesis Global Advances Mission to Speed Software Delivery in Financial Markets

Platform enhancements streamline data integration, reporting and full-stack application development

Genesis Global, the low-code application development platform purpose-built for financial markets organizations, today announced significant platform enhancements that streamline data integration, reporting and full-stack development, making it faster and easier for software developers to build new applications and enhance legacy systems.

The Genesis platform offers more than 25 specialized building blocks and an array of developer tools for building applications requiring high-performance transaction processing, event-driven workflows, real-time data integrations and rich, interactive user experiences. The platform is uniquely suited to help software developers at banks, asset managers, clearing houses, exchanges and other financial organizations build new applications and upgrade legacy systems at speed.

"Our goal is to reinvent software delivery in financial markets, so that any developer can create high-performance, compliant, full-stack applications more easily and quickly than ever before," said Chris Anderson, Head of Platform Product Management at Genesis Global. "Enabling developers to get from white board to market significantly faster helps financial firms unlock their innovative potential and achieve their strategies for digital transformation."

The platform enhancements (version 2022.2) include:

New low-code language for creating Genesis applications

Extensions to the Genesis low-code language improve speed and provide a more unified developer experience for creating both front-end and back-end aspects of applications.

Streamlined data integration

Enhanced data integration capabilities make it easier for users to configure and consume data from a variety of sources, including real-time data capture from relational databases and multiple file formats.

Reporting module

Integrated reporting functions and UI components enable developers to create, configure and manage reports within any Genesis application.

Oracle database support

The 2022.2 release adds Oracle DB to the pool of supported database technologies, helping Oracle users to leverage existing licensing or operational expertise with their Genesis application suite.

"Our technology is already proven in the most demanding environments within the largest global financial institutions," said Richard Drinkwater, Head of Platform Engineering at Genesis Global. "These enhancements are taking us closer to providing a unified, standardized platform for creating applications using our low-code language, managing multiple applications on any enterprise infrastructure and supporting our developer community with tools and training."

Future releases will expand the Genesis offering for generalist software developers, accelerate time to value for new users and support the management of multiple applications throughout the software development lifecycle.

About Genesis Global

Genesis provides freedom from legacy and replaces the buy versus build challenge with a buy-to-build solution. Purpose-built for financial markets organizations, the Genesis low-code platform powers application development with the speed, performance and flexibility these organizations need to gain a sustained competitive edge. With highly composable and customizable components, development teams can accelerate innovation today while scaling for tomorrow.

Whether it's extending the capabilities of legacy applications or building brand new apps or platforms, Genesis supercharges developers with reusable components, dev tools and documentation. Built with modern technologies and an event-driven architecture, the platform can handle the performance and scalability needs of the world's premier financial markets institutions.

Strategically backed by Bank of America, BNY Mellon and Citi, Genesis has global offices in Miami, New York, Charlotte, London, Leeds, São Paulo and Dublin.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005100/en/