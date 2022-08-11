Ryan Named to List of Best Workplaces in Professional Services in Canada for Sixth Consecutive Year

Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has recently been named to the 2022 list of Best Workplaces™ in Professional Services in Canada. This marks the sixth consecutive year Ryan has been named to this list of top professional services firms. The Firm received this honor after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®.

"Being named to this prestigious list for six consecutive years is a tremendous achievement and demonstrates our commitment to not just building a world-class professional services firm but also continually enhancing it," said Ryan President of Canadian Operations Garry Round. "I am truly proud of our Ryan team members in Canada for contributing to our positive workplace culture and helping make our team the best in the tax industry."

This list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work. To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work-Certified™ in the past year and work primarily in the professional services industry, which includes doctors, lawyers, accountants, architects, engineers, and advertising professionals, to name a few.

The full list of this year's best workplaces in professional services in Canada can be found here.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists, including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and FORTUNE magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a 10-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multidisciplinary team of more than 3,500 professionals and associates serves over 18,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. "Ryan" and "Firm" refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

