CareDx and MOTTEP Co-Host Health Equity Summit

Panelists Offer Different Perspectives to Address Health Disparities in Organ Transplantation

CareDx, Inc. CDNA – The Transplant Company™ focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers – today announced that it will co-host, along with MOTTEP (Minority Organ Tissue Transplantation Education Program), a panel discussion, "Tackling Health Equity in Organ Transplantation," on August 18, 2022, 10:00-11:00am PST (1:00–2:00pm EST). The event is timed in recognition of National Minority Donor Awareness Month.

The event will bring greater awareness of health disparities in organ transplantation and discuss actionable solutions to address them. The event will be co-hosted by Reg Seeto, CEO and President of CareDx, and Dr. Clive Callender, Founder of MOTTEP.

"As a long-standing proponent of health equity in transplantation, CareDx is honored to be co-hosting this panel discussion with Dr. Clive Callender in recognition of National Minority Donor Awareness Month, which stems from his organization's important work to increase the number of minority-donated organs, improve disease prevention education, and address the need for organ transplantation in high-risk, underserved communities," said Reg Seeto, CEO and President of CareDx.

The panel discussion will be moderated by Velma Scantlebury, MD, FACS, GCM, Professor of Surgery, Texas Christian University.

Panelists include:

Martin Cadeiras, MD, Medical Director for the Advanced Heart Failure, Heart Transplantation, and Mechanical Circulatory Support Device Program at UC Davis Health, and Principal Investigator for the Pluralist, Patient Centered Precision Digital Health Education, research project

Jay Graham, MD, MBA, FACS, Associate Professor, Abdominal Transplant Surgeon, Pancreas Transplantation Surgical Director, Montefiore-Einstein Center for Transplantation

Lisa McElroy, MD, MS, Assistant Professor of Surgery and Abdominal Transplantation, Assistant Professor in Population Health Sciences, Duke University School of Medicine

Glenda V. Roberts, Director, Patient Engagement and External Relations, Kidney Research Institute, Center for Dialysis Innovation, Department of Medicine, Division of Nephrology, University of Washington

Art Torres, Vice Chair on the board of One Legacy, an organ transplant organization, and member of CareDx Board of Directors

"We are very pleased to be working with CareDx to advance action towards improving health equity in transplantation, a topic we at MOTTEP have long been pushing forward," said Dr. Clive Callender, MOTTEP founder. "We hope this summit can help raise awareness of the need for more minority organ donations and new solutions to address the pressing topic of organ transplantation which disproportionately affects Black and Hispanic Americans."

Organ transplants save thousands of lives each year—41,354 in the U.S. in 20211 —and the need for them continues to grow exponentially. However, the donated organ supply cannot keep up with demand. There are over 100,000 on the waiting list for an organ, and 17 people die each day waiting.2 Sixty percent of patients waiting for life-saving organ transplants come from minority communities, 3,4 which have significantly higher rates of diabetes, high-blood pressure, hypertension, and kidney disease5,6 due to long-standing racial and socioeconomic disparities and challenges in accessing quality healthcare. The problem is compounded by other inequities, including access to preemptive kidney transplantation and organ transplant waitlisting.

National Minority Donor Awareness Month is a collaborative initiative of the National (Organ, Eye and Tissue Donation) Multicultural Action Group (NMAG) to save and improve the quality of life of diverse communities by creating a positive culture for organ, eye, and tissue donation. National Minority Donor Awareness Month stems from National Minority Donor Awareness Week,7 founded in 1996 by MOTTEP, to bring heightened awareness to donation and transplantation in multicultural communities – focusing primarily on African American, Hispanic, Asian/Pacific Islander and Native American communities.

