Sylvamo Second Quarter Results Show Increased Earnings and Operating Margins, Annual Guidance Raised

Sylvamo SLVM, the world's paper company, is releasing second quarter 2022 earnings.

Message from the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

"We saw increasing earnings and operating margins in the second quarter after a successful first quarter. We are also raising our adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow full-year guidance based on our first half of the year performance and our second half outlook," said Jean-Michel Ribiéras. "We remain committed to reducing debt, investing in high-return projects and returning cash to shareowners as we continue delivering on our investment thesis."

Russian Operations

In May, we announced the decision to sell our Russian operations

Management has committed to a plan for the sale, and the business is now classified as discontinued operations in our financial statements; all amounts reported in this news release for current and prior periods, as well as our outlook for the third quarter and full year, exclude our Russian operations unless otherwise noted

Second Quarter Highlights

Net income from continuing operations of $84 million ($1.89 per diluted share) compared with $55 million ($1.25 per diluted share) in the first quarter of 2022

Adjusted operating earnings1 (non-GAAP) of $90 million ($2.02 per diluted share) compared with $59 million ($1.34 per diluted share) in the first quarter of 2022, which was $0.12 per diluted share above the high end of the company's guidance range

Adjusted EBITDA2 (non-GAAP) of $189 million (20.7% margin) compared with $146 million (17.8% margin) in the first quarter of 2022, which was $9 million above the high end of the company's guidance range

Free cash flow3 (non-GAAP) of $39 million compared with $32 million in the first quarter of 2022

Repaid $48 million of debt, achieving a gross debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.2x

Second Quarter Commercial and Operational Highlights

Price and mix improved by $73 million versus the prior quarter, mainly due to prior price increases implemented in all regions

Operations improved by $2 million and total planned maintenance outage expenses rose by $17 million in North America

Input costs grew by $16 million versus the prior quarter, reflecting higher chemical, energy, fiber and transportation costs

Adjusted EBITDA margins for Europe, Latin America and North America were 16%, 32% and 16%, respectively

Third Quarter Outlook

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $205 million to $215 million

Price and mix are expected to improve by $40 million to $45 million compared to the second quarter, reflecting continued realization of prior increases in all regions

Volume is expected to improve by $5 million to $10 million, with seasonally stronger volume in North America

Operations and costs are expected to increase by $5 million to $10 million

Input and transportation costs are projected to rise by $35 million to $40 million, primarily due to higher chemicals, energy, fiber and transportation costs

Total maintenance outage expenses are projected to decrease by $14 million

Management Summary

Commercial excellence, operational excellence and financial discipline continue to guide our decisions. Executing our three-prong strategy helped generate a 20.7% adjusted EBITDA margin in the second quarter of 2022 and enabled us to generate $39 million of free cash flow. The free cash flow contributed to the reduction of $48 million of debt.

Sylvamo outperformed industry demand with a strong customer focus. Our facilities operated well in all regions, including safe and efficient annual outages at our two mills in North America.

Based on our strong first half results and our second half outlook, we are raising our full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance from a prior range of $725 million and $775 million to $740 million and $780 million and increasing our free cash flow guidance from a prior range of $160 million and $180 million to $170 million and $190 million.

In May, we announced the decision to sell our Russian operations. We have committed to a plan for the sale, and the business is now classified as discontinued operations. We continue to work with our advisers and potential buyers to secure the regulatory approvals required to complete a sale agreement.

We continue moving toward our targeted gross debt level of $1 billion to reduce risk and increase flexibility while improving free cash flow and equity value. At the same time, we continue developing more than $100 million in high-return capital projects, which will help Sylvamo realize savings as we move into 2023 and beyond.

We declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1125 per share, which we paid in July. Our board of directors also authorized a share repurchase program to acquire up to $150 million of the company's common stock.

Safety continues to be our most important responsibility. We would not be the world's paper company if our team members did not work tirelessly to serve our customers while looking out for one another and ensuring everyone returns home safely each day. They are vital to our ability to deliver for all our stakeholders and achieve our vision of being the employer, supplier and investment of choice.

Sylvamo generated strong margins, earnings and free cash flow in the second quarter. We are raising full-year adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow guidance based on our first half of the year performance and our second half outlook. We remain committed to reducing debt, investing in high-return projects and returning cash to shareowners as we continue delivering on our investment thesis.

1 Adjusted Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) are net income (loss) (GAAP) excluding discontinued operations, net of tax and net special items. Management uses this measure to focus on ongoing operations and believes it is useful to investors because it enables them to perform meaningful comparisons of past and present combined operating results. The Company believes that using this information, along with net income (loss), provides for a more complete analysis of the results of operations by quarter. Net income (loss) is the most directly comparable GAAP measure. For more information regarding net special items, see the information under the heading Effects of Net Special Items and the Condensed Consolidated and Combined Statement of Operations and related notes included later in this release. 2 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is net income (loss) (GAAP) excluding discontinued operations, net of tax plus the sum of income taxes, net interest (income) expense, depreciation, amortization and cost of timber harvested, transition service agreement expense, stock-based compensation, and, when applicable for the periods reported, net special items. Management uses this measure in managing the operating performance of our business and believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin provide investors and analysts meaningful insights into our operating performance and Adjusted EBITDA is a relevant metric for the third-party debt. The Company believes that using this information, along with net income (loss), provides for a more complete analysis of the results of its operations. Net income (loss) is the most directly comparable GAAP measure. For more information regarding net special items, see the information under the heading Effects of Net Special Items and the Condensed Consolidated and Combined Statement of Operations and related notes included later in this release. 3 Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure and the most directly comparable GAAP measure is cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations. Management utilizes this measure in connection with managing our business and believes that Free Cash Flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures the amount of cash generated that is available, after reinvesting in the business, to maintain a strong balance sheet and service debt, and return cash to shareowners in the future. It should not be inferred that the entire Free Cash Flow amount is available for discretionary expenditures. Free Cash Flow also enables investors to perform meaningful comparisons between past and present periods.

Select Financial Measures (In millions) Second

Quarter

2022 First

Quarter

2022 Second

Quarter

2021 Net Sales $ 912 $ 821 $ 695 Net Income from Continuing Operations 84 55 101 Net Income (Loss) (59 ) 26 115 Business Segment Operating Profit 142 103 69 Adjusted Operating Earnings 90 59 54 Adjusted EBITDA 189 146 104 Cash Provided By Operating Activities From Continuing Operations 76 54 110 Free Cash Flow 39 32 96

Segment Information

Sylvamo uses business segment operating profit to measure the earnings performance of its businesses and is calculated as set forth in footnote (e) under the "Sales and Earnings by Business Segment" table (page 9). Second quarter 2022 net sales by business segment and operating profit by business segment compared with the first quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2021 are as follows:

Business Segment Results (In millions) Second

Quarter

2022 First

Quarter

2022 Second

Quarter

2021 Net Sales by Business Segment Europe $ 135 $ 117 $ 94 Latin America 249 215 189 North America 549 508 426 Inter-segment Sales (21 ) (19 ) (14 ) Net Sales $ 912 $ 821 $ 695 Operating Profit by Business Segment Europe $ 17 $ 2 $ 4 Latin America 59 39 44 North America 66 62 21 Business Segment Operating Profit $ 142 $ 103 $ 69

Operating profits in the second quarter of 2022:

Europe - $17 million compared with $2 million in the first quarter of 2022. Earnings were higher as higher average sales prices more than offset higher operating costs and higher input costs.

Latin America - $59 million compared with $39 million in the first quarter of 2022. Earnings were higher as higher average sales prices more than offset higher operating costs and higher input costs.

North America - $66 million compared with $62 million in the first quarter of 2022. Earnings were higher as higher average sales prices, higher volumes, lower maintenance outages and lower operating costs more than offset higher input costs.

Effective Tax Rate

The reported effective tax rate for continuing operations for the second quarter of 2022 was 28%, compared to 32% for the first quarter of 2022. The lower rate for the second quarter was due to the mix of earnings in the U.S. and various income tax rates in non-US jurisdictions.

Excluding net special items, the operational effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2022 was 28%, compared with 32% for the first quarter of 2022.

Effects of Net Special Items

Net special items related to continuing operations in the second quarter of 2022 amount to a net after-tax charge of $6 million ($0.13 per diluted share) compared with a net after-tax charge of $4 million ($0.09 per diluted share) in the first quarter of 2022.

Net special items related to discontinued operations include a net after-tax charge of $156 million to reserve for the elimination of the cumulative foreign currency translation loss related to our Russian operations during the second quarter of 2022 and a net after-tax charge of $57 million related to the impairment of our Russian fixed assets during the first quarter of 2022. For more information see the information under the Condensed Consolidated and Combined Statement of Operations and related notes included later in this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including the statements concerning our annual guidance, the information under the heading "Third Quarter Outlook" and our plans and expectations stated under the heading "Management Summary." Any or all forward-looking statements may turn out to be incorrect, and our actual actions and results could differ materially from what they express or imply, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those disclosed in the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in our subsequent filings with the SEC, available on our website, Sylvamo.com. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SYLVAMO CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated and Combined Statement of Operations Preliminary and Unaudited (In millions) Three Months Ended

June 30, Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Sales $ 912 $ 695 $ 821 $ 1,733 $ 1,319 Costs and Expenses Cost of products sold 562 (a) 408 (h) 545 (e) 1,108 (a) 828 (h) Selling and administrative expenses 81 (b) 57 66 (f) 147 (b) 96 Depreciation, amortization and cost of timber harvested 32 31 31 63 62 Distribution expenses 97 82 75 171 156 Taxes other than payroll and income taxes 6 6 6 12 13 Interest (income) expense, net 17 (29 ) (i) 17 34 (29 ) (i) Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes 117 140 81 198 193 Income tax provision 33 39 26 59 54 Net Income From Continuing Operations 84 101 55 139 139 Discontinued operations, net of tax (143 ) (c) 14 (29 ) (g) (172 ) (d) 38 Net Income (Loss) $ (59 ) $ 115 $ 26 $ (33 ) $ 177 Basic Earnings Per Share Income from continuing operations $ 1.90 $ 2.30 $ 1.25 $ 3.15 $ 3.16 Discontinued operations, net of taxes (3.24 ) 0.31 (0.66 ) (3.90 ) 0.87 Net earnings (loss) $ (1.34 ) $ 2.61 $ 0.59 $ (0.75 ) $ 4.03 Diluted Earnings Per Share Income from continuing operations $ 1.89 $ 2.30 $ 1.25 $ 3.13 $ 3.16 Discontinued operations, net of taxes (3.22 ) 0.31 (0.66 ) (3.87 ) 0.87 Net earnings (loss) $ (1.33 ) $ 2.61 $ 0.59 $ (0.74 ) $ 4.03 Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding - Diluted 44 44 44 44 44

The accompanying notes are an integral part of this condensed consolidated and combined statement of operations. Three Months and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (a) Includes pre-tax gain of $1 million ($1 million after taxes) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and a pre-tax loss of $1 million ($1 million after taxes) for the six months ended June 30, 2022, for one-time costs associated with the spin-off. (b) Includes pre-tax loss of $9 million ($7 million after taxes) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and a pre-tax loss of $12 million ($9 million after taxes) for the six months ended June 30, 2022, for one-time costs associated with the spin-off. (c) Includes a pre-tax charge of $156 million ($156 million after taxes) to reserve for the elimination of the cumulative foreign currency translation loss related to our Russian operations. (d) Includes a pre-tax charge of $156 million ($156 million after taxes) to reserve for the elimination of the cumulative foreign currency translation loss related to our Russian operations and a pre-tax charge of $68 million ($57 million after taxes) related to the impairment of our Russian fixed assets. Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (e) Includes pre-tax loss of $2 million ($2 million after taxes) for one-time costs associated with the spin-off. (f) Includes pre-tax loss of $3 million ($2 million after taxes) for one-time costs associated with the spin-off. (g) Includes a pre-tax charge of $68 million ($57 million after taxes) related to the impairment of our Russian fixed assets. Three Months and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (h) Includes pre-tax income of $42 million ($28 million after taxes) for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021 for the accrual of a foreign value-added tax refund in Brazil. (i) Includes pre-tax income of $28 million ($19 million after taxes) for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021 for interest income associated with the accrual of a foreign value-added tax refund in Brazil. At the date of distribution of Sylvamo common shares by International Paper to its shareholders on Oct. 1, 2021, Sylvamo had 43,949,277 total common shares outstanding. The calculation of earnings per share utilizes the number of shares of common stock outstanding at the date of distribution as the basis for the calculation of the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding for periods presented prior to the spinoff because, at that time, Sylvamo did not operate as a separate, stand-alone entity, and no shares or equity-based awards were outstanding prior to the date of distribution.

SYLVAMO CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Operating Earnings Preliminary and Unaudited (In millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022 Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Income (Loss) $ (59 ) $ 115 $ 26 $ (33 ) $ 177 Less: Discontinued operations, net of tax (143 ) 14 (29 ) (172 ) 38 Net income From Continuing Operations 84 101 55 139 139 Add back: Net special items expense (income) 6 (47 ) 4 10 (47 ) Adjusted Operating Earnings $ 90 $ 54 $ 59 $ 149 $ 92

Three Months Ended

June 30, Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share as Reported $ (1.33 ) $ 2.61 $ 0.59 $ (0.74 ) $ 4.03 Less: Discontinued operations, net of tax (3.22 ) 0.31 (0.66 ) (3.87 ) 0.87 Continuing Operations 1.89 2.30 1.25 3.13 3.16 Add back: Net special items expense (income) 0.13 (1.07 ) 0.09 0.23 (1.07 ) Adjusted Operating Earnings Per Share $ 2.02 $ 1.23 $ 1.34 $ 3.36 $ 2.09

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Preliminary and Unaudited (In millions) Three Months Ended

June 30, Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Income (Loss) $ (59 ) $ 115 $ 26 $ (33 ) $ 177 Less: Discontinued operations, net of tax (143 ) 14 (29 ) (172 ) 38 Net Income From Continuing Operations 84 101 55 139 139 Adjustments: Income tax provision 33 39 26 59 54 Interest (income) expense, net 17 (29 ) 17 34 (29 ) Depreciation, amortization and cost of timber harvested 32 31 31 63 62 Stock-based compensation 7 4 4 11 7 Transition service agreement expense 8 — 8 16 — Net special items expense (income) 8 (42 ) 5 13 (42 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 189 $ 104 $ 146 $ 335 $ 191 Net Sales $ 912 $ 695 $ 821 $ 1,733 $ 1,319 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 20.7 % 15.0 % 17.8 % 19.3 % 14.5 %

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Business Segment Three Months Ended

June 30, Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Adjusted EBITDA Europe $ 22 $ 8 $ 8 $ 30 $ 7 Latin America 79 59 56 135 113 North America 88 37 82 170 71 Total Business Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 189 $ 104 $ 146 $ 335 $ 191 Net Sales (excluding discontinued operations and inter-segment sales) Europe $ 135 $ 94 $ 117 $ 252 $ 178 Latin America 249 189 215 464 357 North America 549 426 508 1,057 808 Total Business Segment Net Sales $ 933 $ 709 $ 840 $ 1,773 $ 1,343 Adjusted EBITDA Margin Europe 16 % 9 % 7 % 12 % 4 % Latin America 32 % 31 % 26 % 29 % 32 % North America 16 % 9 % 16 % 16 % 9 %

SYLVAMO CORPORATION Sales and Earnings by Business Segment Preliminary and Unaudited (In millions) Net Sales by Business Segment Three Months Ended

June 30, Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Europe $ 135 $ 94 $ 117 $ 252 $ 178 Latin America 249 189 215 464 357 North America 549 426 508 1,057 808 Inter-segment Sales (21 ) (14 ) (19 ) (40 ) (24 ) Net Sales $ 912 $ 695 $ 821 $ 1,733 $ 1,319

Operating Profit by Business Segment Three Months Ended

June 30, Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Europe $ 17 $ 4 $ 2 $ 19 $ (3 ) Latin America 59 44 39 98 86 North America 66 21 62 128 39 Business Segment Operating Profit $ 142 $ 69 $ 103 $ 245 $ 122 Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes $ 117 $ 140 $ 81 $ 198 $ 193 Interest (income) expense, net 17 (29 ) (c) 17 34 (29 ) (c) Net special items expense (income) 8 (a) (42 ) (d) 5 (b) 13 (a) (42 ) (d) Business Segment Operating Profit (e) $ 142 $ 69 $ 103 $ 245 $ 122

Three Months and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (a) Includes pre-tax loss of $8 million ($6 million after taxes) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and a pre-tax loss of $13 million ($10 million after taxes) for the six months ended June 30, 2022, for one-time costs associated with the spin-off. Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (b) Includes pre-tax loss of $5 million ($4 million after taxes) for one-time costs associated with the spin-off. Three Months and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (c) Includes pre-tax income of $28 million ($19 million after taxes) for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021 for interest income associated with the accrual of a foreign value-added tax refund in Brazil. (d) Includes pre-tax income of $42 million ($28 million after taxes) for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021 for the accrual of a foreign value-added tax refund in Brazil. (e) As set forth in the chart above, business segment operating profit is defined as income from continuing operations before income taxes, but excluding net interest (income) expense and net special items. Business segment operating profit is a measure reported to our management for purposes of making decisions about allocating resources to our business segments and assessing the performance of our business segments.

SYLVAMO CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (In millions) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Preliminary and Unaudited) Assets Current Assets Cash and temporary investments $ 157 $ 159 Accounts and notes receivable, net 469 402 Contract assets 27 26 Inventories 304 279 Assets held for sale 357 179 Other current assets 31 63 Total Current Assets 1,345 1,108 Plants, Properties and Equipment, Net 755 764 Forestlands 299 278 Goodwill 128 122 Right of Use Assets 40 40 Long-Term Assets Held for Sale — 141 Deferred Charges and Other Assets 174 144 Total Assets $ 2,741 $ 2,597 Liabilities and Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 360 $ 387 Notes payable and current maturities of long-term debt 25 41 Accrued payroll and benefits 53 48 Liabilities held for sale 288 91 Other current liabilities 158 191 Total Current Liabilities 884 758 Long-Term Debt 1,290 1,357 Deferred Income Taxes 185 169 Long-Term Liabilities Held for Sale — 13 Other Liabilities 130 118 Equity Common stock, $1 par value, 200.0 shares authorized, 44.1 shares and 43.9 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 44 44 Paid-In Capital 14 4 Retained Earnings 1,897 1,935 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (1,701 ) (1,801 ) 254 182 Less: Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 0.1 shares and 0.0 shares at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (2 ) — Total Equity 252 182 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 2,741 $ 2,597

SYLVAMO CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated and Combined Statement of Cash Flows Preliminary and Unaudited (In millions) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Operating Activities Net income from continuing operations $ 139 $ 139 Depreciation, amortization, and cost of timber harvested 63 62 Deferred income tax provision (benefit), net 2 (2 ) Stock-based compensation 11 7 Changes in operating assets and liabilities and other Accounts and notes receivable (58 ) (26 ) Inventories (33 ) 5 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (31 ) 33 Other 37 (63 ) Cash Provided By Operating Activities from Continuing Operations 130 155 Cash Provided By Operating Activities from Discontinued Operations, net 45 67 Cash Provided By Operating Activities 175 222 Investment Activities Invested in capital projects (59 ) (27 ) Cash pool arrangements with Parent — (15 ) Other — (3 ) Cash Provided By (Used for) Investment Activities from Continuing Operations (59 ) (45 ) Cash Provided By (Used for) Investment Activities from Discontinued Operations, net (5 ) 7 Cash Provided By (Used for) Investment Activities (64 ) (38 ) Financing Activities Net transfers from Parent — 1 Reduction of debt (86 ) (4 ) Other (6 ) — Cash Provided By (Used for) Financing Activities from Continuing Operations (92 ) (3 ) Cash Provided By (Used for) Financing Activities from Discontinued Operations, net — — Cash Provided By (Used for) Financing Activities (92 ) (3 ) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash 42 (50 ) Change in Cash Included in Assets Held for Sale 63 13 Change in Cash and Temporary Investments (2 ) 118 Cash and Temporary Investments Beginning of the period 159 70 End of the period $ 157 $ 188

SYLVAMO CORPORATION Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operations to Free Cash Flow Preliminary and Unaudited (In millions) Three Months Ended

June 30, Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash Provided By Operating Activities From Continuing Operations $ 76 $ 110 $ 54 $ 130 $ 155 Adjustments: Cash invested in capital projects (37 ) (14 ) (22 ) (59 ) (27 ) Free Cash Flow $ 39 $ 96 $ 32 $ 71 $ 128

Reconciliation of Net Income From Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA - 2022 Outlook Estimates (In millions) Three Months Ended

September 30,

2022 Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2022 Net Income From Continuing Operations $88 - $95 $326 - $353 Adjustments: Income tax provision 40 - 43 146 - 159 Interest (income) expense, net 18 67 Depreciation, amortization and cost of timber harvested 32 129 Stock-based compensation 6 21 Transition service agreement expense 6 22 Net Special items expense (income) 15 29 Adjusted EBITDA $205 - $215 $740 - $780

This reconciliation excludes the outlook for our Russian operations which are included within Discontinued operations, net of tax.

Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operations to Free Cash Flow - 2022 Outlook Estimates (In millions) Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2022 Cash Provided By Operating Activities From Continuing Operations $345 - $365 Adjustments: Cash invested in capital projects (175) Free Cash Flow $170 - $190

The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of non-GAAP measures in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies, including companies in the same industry as Sylvamo. Management believes certain non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, when used in conjunction with information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, can facilitate a better understanding of the impact of various factors and trends on the Company's financial condition and results of operations. Management also uses these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance.

