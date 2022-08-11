Orion Group Expands Commercial Landscaping Platform through Partnership with LMI Landscapes

Orion Group ("Orion"), a commercial facility services platform backed by Alpine Investors, announced today that it has partnered with LMI Landscapes, a leading commercial landscaping services company with offices in Dallas, Austin, and Denver. LMI is Orion's third partner in the commercial landscaping industry. Orion's national platform partners with exceptional founder-owned facility service businesses and provides resources to help fuel their next chapters of growth.

Founded in 1987 by Jody O'Donnell, LMI provides full-service landscape construction and maintenance for industrial, commercial, and multi-family residential properties. Mr. O'Donnell will continue to serve as President of the company. Industry veteran Sean Lynam will continue in his role as General Manager of LMI's Colorado operations.

"Jody has built a terrific business that consistently delivers on the 'Commitment to Excellence' that is a fundamental part of the company culture. Their top-notch team serves clients across Texas and Colorado, and we are excited to combine our resources with their operational expertise to accelerate LMI's growth" said Nate Carlson, CEO of Orion Group Landscaping.

"We are excited to join the Orion family because of their partnerships and the resources they provide to continue building our brand," said Jody O'Donnell, founder of LMI. "After talking with many other investor groups, we chose Orion because their vision and values were aligned with our own. They are passionate about creating opportunities for our employees and share our vision for continued growth. We are excited for the next chapter with Orion, and for many more years of growth."

About Orion

Orion Group is a commercial facility services company that partners with leading family-owned service providers. Orion is building a national platform by investing in leading local businesses with great cultures, attracting the best technical and managerial talent, and creating unmatched growth opportunities for them. For more information, please visit orionservicesgroup.com.

About LMI Landscapes

LMI Landscapes is a leading provider of landscape maintenance, construction, property enhancements, irrigation management, and snow removal services. The company has proudly served commercial properties across Texas and Colorado for 35 years. The LMI management team brings over 200 years of combined experience and a focus on delivering excellence at a fair price.

About Alpine Investors

Alpine is a people-driven investment firm and Certified B Corporation® committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in growing middle-market companies in the services and software industries. Alpine is currently investing out of its $2.2 billion eighth fund. For more information, visit alpineinvestors.com.

