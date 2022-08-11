Cleanwatts Presents Soma Demeny as VP of HR

Cleanwatts, the leading climate tech company committed to simplifying, amplifying, and accelerating the energy transition for communities around the world, presents Soma Demeny as VP of HR, assuming the responsibility of leading our most important assets: people.

Soma Demeny began his career in Deutsche Telekom, subsequently spending 17 years with General Electric (GE) where he led human resource teams in Finance, Digital and Corporate divisions. Soma's international career is centered on helping service and manufacturing organizations scale, grow and adapt to change through the implementation of world-class human resource infrastructures and best practices. More recently, Soma directed much of his time and expertise to help smaller mid-market companies reorganize and adapt to change.

Soma carries degrees in Business Studies and Human Resources Management and is a graduate of GE's prestigious Human Resources Leadership Program. Soma is Hungarian and has lived in the UK, Austria, and South America. Among Soma's defining characteristics are curiosity, agility, creativity and fun. As a father of two and a company cultural ambassador, this remains a key philosophy for Soma.

When asked why he joined Cleanwatts, Soma replied pointedly: "Who wouldn't want to be part of changing the world?"

Cleanwatts' appointment of Soma Demeny is yet another important decision taken by the company in recent months. It reflects Cleanwatts' commitment to building a healthy, vibrant and talented organization able to travel at market speed. Michael Pinto, Cleanwatts co-founder and CEO, describes Soma as "a world-class HR Leader, out-of-the-box thinker and a person that connects very easily with people through his critical thinking, emotional intelligence, and clear communication style."

Soma will be responsible for designing and overseeing the company's HR strategy, including recruitment and employee retention programs, evaluating and improving the company's employee value proposition, training and development plans, as well as creating a safe workplace, healthy and inspirational culture as the organization continues to build a world in which clean energy is decentralized, digitalized, and democratized.

About Cleanwatts

We are a climate tech company committed to simplifying, amplifying, and accelerating the energy transition for communities around the world. We achieve this by optimizing the consumption, generation, storage, trading, and balancing of clean energy, where it matters most: locally.

We deliver value by creating and managing Renewable Energy Communities, deploying our domain expertise, proprietary technology, financial capital, and management capabilities for the benefit of our clients.

At the heart of our offering stands Cleanwatts™ OS, our Operating System specifically designed to manage energy communities. Cleanwatts™ OS is a modular, interoperable, and localizable cloud-based platform that seamlessly connects the dots between behind-the-meter optimization for community members, front-of-the-meter grid resiliency, and transaction management for local energy markets.

We are now actively managing a growing list of over 100 energy communities built by our very own REC Factory: a highly skilled cross-functional team, committed to working closely with anchor clients, town halls, and other community members to develop the best solution for each local community that we serve. Building on the success of our first REC Factory in Portugal, we're now replicating this level of engagement in other geographies around the world.

We are building a world in which clean energy is decentralized, digitalized, and democratized.

