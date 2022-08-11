Applied Industrial Technologies Reports Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results

Fourth Quarter Net Sales of $1.1 Billion Up 18.5% YoY; Up 18.7% on an Organic Basis

Fourth Quarter Net Income of $79.1 Million; EPS of $2.02 Up 34.4% YoY

Fourth Quarter EBITDA of $120.0 Million Up 26.5% YoY

Full-Year Net Sales of $3.8 Billion Up 17.8% YoY; Up 16.6% on an Organic Basis

Full-Year Net Income of $257.4 Million; EPS of $6.58 Up 38.8% YoY from Prior-Year Adjusted EPS

Full-Year EBITDA of $409.6 Million Up 29.0% YoY from Prior-Year Adjusted EBITDA

New 1.5 Million Share Repurchase Program Announced

Applied Industrial Technologies AIT, a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies, and related maintenance supplies, today reported results for its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2022.

Net sales for the quarter increased 18.5% to $1.1 billion from $895.9 million in the prior year. The change includes a 0.3% increase from acquisitions, partially offset by a negative 0.5% impact from foreign currency translation. Excluding these factors, sales increased 18.7% on an organic basis reflecting a 21.0% increase in the Service Center segment and a 14.0% increase in the Fluid Power & Flow Control segment. The Company reported net income of $­­­79.1 million, or $2.02 per share, and EBITDA of $120.0 million. On a pre-tax basis, results include $10.8 million ($0.22 after tax per share) of LIFO expense compared to $3.7 million ($0.07 after tax per share) of LIFO income in the prior-year period.

For the twelve months ended June 30, 2022, sales of $3.8 billion increased 17.8% compared with the prior year, or 16.6% on an organic basis. Net income was $257.4 million, or $6.58 per share, and EBITDA was $409.6 million. On a pre-tax basis, full-year results include $26.5 million ($0.53 after tax per share) of LIFO expense compared to $0.9 million ($0.02 after tax per share) of LIFO income in the prior-year period.

Neil A. Schrimsher, Applied's President & Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We ended fiscal 2022 on a strong note with sales, EBITDA, and EPS all hitting new quarterly records. Sales growth accelerated during the quarter including strong performance in June, while gross margin execution and solid operating leverage drove strong EBITDA margin expansion and over 30% EPS growth despite ongoing inflationary and supply chain pressures. Overall, our consistent outperformance over the past year is a reflection of our talented associates, differentiated industry position, and operational discipline. I am extremely proud of our team and what we accomplished in fiscal 2022."

Mr. Schrimsher added, "As we move into fiscal 2023, organic sales are up by a mid-teens percent through early August compared to prior-year levels, while order and backlog trends remain positive. We are mindful of greater economic uncertainty that has manifested in recent months, and know how to execute if industrial activity were to slow. That said, we have yet to see any meaningful signs of slowing and remain constructive considering structural demand tailwinds within our core end markets and channels, as well as momentum from our cross-selling initiatives. Further, our critical higher-engineered solutions, technical service reliability, and expanding automation platform are driving incremental growth opportunities as customers execute required investments and structural improvements throughout their operations. Combined with a healthy balance sheet supporting accretive M&A, we have multiple self-help opportunities to sustain favorable earnings growth and strong returns for all stakeholders going forward."

Fiscal 2023 Guidance and Updated Intermediate Financial Objectives

Today the Company is introducing fiscal 2023 EPS guidance in the range of $6.65 to $7.30 based on sales growth of 3% to 7% and EBITDA margins of 10.8% to 11.1%. Guidance incorporates current economic uncertainty, as well as ongoing inflationary and supply chain headwinds. Guidance does not assume contribution from potential future acquisitions.

In addition, the Company is establishing new intermediate financial objectives, and now targets sales of over $5 billion and EBITDA margins of over 12%. The Company expects to achieve these targets within the next five years or sooner depending on various factors including the trajectory of broader macro dynamics in coming years.

Mr. Schrimsher concluded, "Given our strong progress and execution in recent years, we are on track to achieve our prior EBITDA margin goal of 11% sooner than expected. We see significant potential to further scale our industry position and EBITDA margin profile in coming years given our multi-faceted strategy focused on enhancing and leveraging our core service center operations, while expanding across higher-engineered solutions tied to advanced automation, industrial power, and process technologies. We expect this strategy to present many new and relevant growth catalysts, and drive an ongoing evolution at Applied that will further solidify the Company as the premier technical provider of customer return-enhancing solutions and application expertise across critical industrial infrastructure."

New Share Repurchase Program Authorization

Today the Company announced that its Board of Directors authorized a new share buyback program to repurchase up to 1.5 million shares of the Company's common stock. The updated plan replaces the prior share repurchase plan. Shares may be purchased in open market and negotiated transactions.

About Applied®

Applied Industrial Technologies is a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies, and related maintenance supplies. Our leading brands, specialized services, and comprehensive knowledge serve MRO and OEM end users in virtually all industrial markets through our multi-channel capabilities that provide choice, convenience, and expertise. For more information, visit www.applied.com.

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking, as that term is defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission in its rules, regulations and releases. Applied intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Forward-looking statements are often identified by qualifiers such as "expect," "will," "targets," "see," "guidance," "assume", "objectives," and derivative or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are based on current expectations regarding important risk factors including trends in the industrial sector of the economy (such as the inflationary environment and supply chain strains), the effects of the health crisis associated with the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations, results of operations, and financial condition, and other risk factors identified in Applied's most recent periodic report and other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, many of which risks are amplified by circumstances arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, and the making of such statements should not be regarded as a representation by Applied or any other person that the results expressed therein will be achieved. Applied assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, or events, or otherwise.

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Sales $ 1,061,459 $ 895,888 $ 3,810,676 $ 3,235,919 Cost of sales 754,832 632,904 2,703,760 2,300,395 Gross Profit 306,627 262,984 1,106,916 935,524 Selling, distribution and administrative expense, including depreciation 197,403 181,883 749,058 680,542 Impairment expense - - - 49,528 Operating Income 109,224 81,101 357,858 205,454 Interest expense, net 6,014 7,673 26,263 30,592 Other expense (income), net 2,517 (454 ) 1,805 (2,200 ) Income Before Income Taxes 100,693 73,882 329,790 177,062 Income Tax Expense 21,580 14,638 72,376 32,305 Net Income $ 79,113 $ 59,244 $ 257,414 $ 144,757 Net Income Per Share - Basic $ 2.06 $ 1.53 $ 6.69 $ 3.73 Net Income Per Share - Diluted $ 2.02 $ 1.51 $ 6.58 $ 3.68 Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 38,471 38,692 38,471 38,758 Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 39,101 39,347 39,105 39,296

NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1) Applied uses the last-in, first-out (LIFO) method of valuing U.S. inventory. An actual valuation of inventory under the LIFO method can only be made at the end of each year based on the inventory levels and costs at that time. Accordingly, interim LIFO calculations are based on management's estimates of expected year-end inventory levels and costs and are subject to the final year-end LIFO inventory determination.

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 184,474 $ 257,745 Accounts receivable, net 656,429 516,322 Inventories 449,821 362,547 Other current assets 68,805 59,961 Total current assets 1,359,529 1,196,575 Property, net 111,896 115,589 Operating lease assets, net 108,052 87,111 Intangibles, net 250,590 279,628 Goodwill 563,205 560,077 Other assets 59,316 32,827 Total Assets $ 2,452,588 $ 2,271,807 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 259,463 $ 208,162 Current portion of long-term debt 40,174 43,525 Other accrued liabilities 199,990 176,013 Total current liabilities 499,627 427,700 Long-term debt 649,150 784,855 Other liabilities 154,456 126,706 Total Liabilities 1,303,233 1,339,261 Shareholders' Equity 1,149,355 932,546 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,452,588 $ 2,271,807

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands) Year Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 257,414 $ 144,757 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property 21,676 20,780 Amortization of intangibles 31,879 34,365 Impairment expense - 49,528 Amortization of stock appreciation rights and options 3,284 2,526 Other share-based compensation expense 8,558 6,454 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions (151,858 ) 6,381 Other, net 16,617 (23,094 ) Net Cash provided by Operating Activities 187,570 241,697 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (6,964 ) (30,230 ) Capital expenditures (18,124 ) (15,852 ) Proceeds from property sales 1,107 1,152 Other (11,677 ) - Net Cash used in Investing Activities (35,658 ) (44,930 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Net borrowings under revolving credit facility 410,592 - Borrowings under long-term debt facilities - 26,000 Long-term debt repayments (550,493 ) (131,883 ) Interest rate swap settlement payments (5,703 ) (3,737 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (1,956 ) (399 ) Purchases of treasury shares (13,784 ) (40,089 ) Dividends paid (51,805 ) (50,664 ) Acquisition holdback payments (2,361 ) (2,345 ) Taxes paid for shares withheld for equity awards (8,074 ) (10,083 ) Exercise of stock appreciation rights and options 555 163 Net Cash used in Financing Activities (223,029 ) (213,037 ) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash (2,154 ) 5,464 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (73,271 ) (10,806 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 257,745 268,551 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 184,474 $ 257,745

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (In thousands) The Company supplemented the reporting of financial information determined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with reporting of non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful information to assist shareholders in understanding financial results, assessing prospects for future performance, and provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported results. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of operations that, when viewed with GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of the business. The Company strongly encourages investors and shareholders to review company financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Reconciliation of Net income and Net income per share, GAAP financial measures, with Adjusted Net income and

Adjusted Net income per share, non-GAAP financial measures: Year Ended June 30, 2021 Pre-tax Tax Effect Net of Tax Per Share

Diluted Impact Tax Rate Net income and net income per share $ 177,062 $ 32,305 $ 144,757 $ 3.68 18.2 % Impairment expense 49,528 11,769 37,759 0.96 23.8 % Non-routine costs 7,772 1,847 5,925 0.15 23.8 % Non-routine income (2,609 ) (613 ) (1,996 ) (0.05 ) 23.5 % Adjusted net income and net income per share $ 231,753 $ 45,308 $ 186,445 $ 4.74 19.6 %

Reconciliation of Net Income, a GAAP financial measure, to EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure: Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Income $ 79,113 $ 59,244 $ 257,414 $ 144,757 Interest expense, net 6,014 7,673 26,263 30,592 Income tax expense 21,580 14,638 72,376 32,305 Depreciation and amortization of property 5,461 5,139 21,676 20,780 Amortization of intangibles 7,783 8,127 31,879 34,365 EBITDA $ 119,951 $ 94,821 $ 409,608 $ 262,799 Impairment expense - - - 49,528 Non-routine costs - - - 7,772 Non-routine income - - - (2,609 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 119,951 $ 94,821 $ 409,608 $ 317,490 The Company defines EBITDA as Earnings from operations before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization, a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA excludes items that may not be indicative of core operating results, a non-GAAP financial measure.

Reconciliation of Cash provided by Operating activities, a GAAP financial measure, to Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP financial measure: Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash provided by Operating Activities $ 53,747 $ 38,288 $ 187,570 $ 241,697 Capital expenditures (6,450 ) (3,675 ) (18,124 ) (15,852 ) Free Cash Flow $ 47,297 $ 34,613 $ 169,446 $ 225,845 Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, a non-GAAP financial measure.

