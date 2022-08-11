Network Perception CEO Robin Berthier to Speak at SCADA Tech Summit

Network Perception, innovators of operational technology (OT) solutions which protect mission-critical assets, today announced that company CEO and Co-Founder, Robin Berthier, will be a featured speaker at the SCADA Technology Summit in Dallas, Texas, the premiere SCADA and ICS conference in the world. The Summit takes place from August 24-25, and Berthier will kick-off events by speaking on "Blocking Ransomeware with SCADA Network Access Verification" on Wednesday, August 24th at 8:45 am CT / 9:45 am ET.
The increasing number and sophistication of cyber attacks against critical infrastructure have reinforced the importance of building resilient cyber infrastructure. Organizations are identifying their critical systems and protecting them with multiple cyber-defense layers. However, many connected systems that form the perimeter of the organization's network remain exposed. Attackers often exploit the perimeter, leveraging existing networking services and unknown loopholes to reach the network's crown jewels through lateral movements.
Berthier will demonstrate how to assess the risk of lateral movement and harden firewall policies to enforce strict network segmentation through a step-by-step case study.
Berthier has over 15 years of experience in the design and development of network security technologies. He was part of the University of Illinois research team that originally developed the technology that drives the Network Perception platform. He received his PhD in the field of cybersecurity from the University of Maryland College Park before joining the Information Trust Institute (ITI) at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign as a Research Scientist.
About Network Perception
Since 2014, Network Perception has set the standard for best-in-class OT network cybersecurity audit and compliance solutions. With intuitive, mapping-centric visualization and independent verification for network segmentation, Network Perception instantly and safely ensures compliance and protection.
Network Perception's technology platform and products range in functionality from essential network auditing technology to continuous and proactive visualization of OT network vulnerabilities, with the intent of improving network security and heightened cyber resiliency for critical infrastructure companies.
For more information visit network-perception.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005146/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.