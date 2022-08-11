Network Perception CEO Robin Berthier to Speak at SCADA Tech Summit

Network Perception, innovators of operational technology (OT) solutions which protect mission-critical assets, today announced that company CEO and Co-Founder, Robin Berthier, will be a featured speaker at the SCADA Technology Summit in Dallas, Texas, the premiere SCADA and ICS conference in the world. The Summit takes place from August 24-25, and Berthier will kick-off events by speaking on "Blocking Ransomeware with SCADA Network Access Verification" on Wednesday, August 24th at 8:45 am CT / 9:45 am ET.

The increasing number and sophistication of cyber attacks against critical infrastructure have reinforced the importance of building resilient cyber infrastructure. Organizations are identifying their critical systems and protecting them with multiple cyber-defense layers. However, many connected systems that form the perimeter of the organization's network remain exposed. Attackers often exploit the perimeter, leveraging existing networking services and unknown loopholes to reach the network's crown jewels through lateral movements.

Berthier will demonstrate how to assess the risk of lateral movement and harden firewall policies to enforce strict network segmentation through a step-by-step case study.

Berthier has over 15 years of experience in the design and development of network security technologies. He was part of the University of Illinois research team that originally developed the technology that drives the Network Perception platform. He received his PhD in the field of cybersecurity from the University of Maryland College Park before joining the Information Trust Institute (ITI) at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign as a Research Scientist.

About Network Perception

Since 2014, Network Perception has set the standard for best-in-class OT network cybersecurity audit and compliance solutions. With intuitive, mapping-centric visualization and independent verification for network segmentation, Network Perception instantly and safely ensures compliance and protection.

Network Perception's technology platform and products range in functionality from essential network auditing technology to continuous and proactive visualization of OT network vulnerabilities, with the intent of improving network security and heightened cyber resiliency for critical infrastructure companies.

For more information visit network-perception.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005146/en/