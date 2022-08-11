Clearview Consent Launches Presentation Attack Detection

Latest release of Clearview Consent provides the most comprehensive developer API for facial recognition technology

Clearview Consent, the leading facial recognition technology developer API, announced the launch of its state-of-the art Presentation Attack Detection technology ("PAD") -- also known as "liveness detection."

Hoan Ton-That, Clearview AI's CEO said, "The launch of our Presentation Attack Detection, also known as ‘liveness detection,' will help governmental and commercial entities stay one step ahead of crime and fraud. Today's criminal elements know no borders, and organized crime syndicates are deploying sophisticated methods of impersonation on a mass scale to commit financial fraud. Ultimately, Clearview Consent is about protecting everyday consumers by detecting and preventing crime, fraud and identity theft."

Presentation Attack Detection covers people showing paper printouts of a person, video replays of a person they want to impersonate or high-fidelity masks. Unlike other providers, Clearview Consent's PAD works effectively from a 2D image and without a 3D camera, and also works without active user interaction.

Practical uses for Clearview Consent are virtually limitless across numerous real-life applications such as airport and travel identity checks, secure building access, in-person payments, online identity verification, multi-factor authentication, fraud detection, user onboarding and more.

Crime and financial fraud are estimated to cost companies and consumers an estimated $3.4 trillion annually, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

Clearview Consent is available today as a cloud service, with more affordable pricing than leading facial recognition technology providers such as Amazon Rekognition and Microsoft Azure, while delivering superior performance and accuracy. Clearview Consent is also available for on-premise deployments, supporting organizations of all sizes, from small startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Clearview Consent is a developer API that allows enterprise companies and software developers to use Clearview AI's highly accurate, bias-free algorithm as part of any enterprise consent based workflow. For example, the technology can be used to help verify an ID before account creation, protect a customer from fraud before a large financial transaction, or check a passenger into an airline, all with the customer's consent.

In January, Clearview AI was awarded a U.S. patent for its unique facial recognition algorithm, which performed nearly flawlessly in the recent National Institute of Standards & Technology (NIST) Facial Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT), ranking No. 1 in the U.S. and top 10 worldwide across all categories.

Clearview AI

Clearview AI's unbiased facial recognition platform is protecting families and making our communities more secure. We help law enforcement disrupt and solve crime, and enable financial institutions, transportation and other commercial enterprises to verify identities, prevent financial fraud and identity theft.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005269/en/