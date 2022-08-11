Calpine Containers, Inc. Appoints Packaging and Distribution Executive Sean Gallagher as Chief Executive Officer

Calpine Containers, Inc., a distributor of innovative and quality packaging to the food industry, announced today it has appointed senior executive Sean Gallagher as Chief Executive Officer, succeeding current CEO Walt Tindell who will be retiring at the end of the year. Gallagher brings a wealth of leadership experience built over almost two decades in the packaging and distribution industries.

Gallagher was previously a senior vice president and general manager for Saxco International, a distributor of rigid packaging to the food and beverage industries. While at Saxco, he led a transformative change in the company's western business that resulted in successive years of double-digit growth. Before his time with Saxco, headquartered in Concord, CA, he was the Vice President of Wine Sales with Owens-Illinois, where he was based in Fairfield, CA. He spent the earlier part of his career with E&J Gallo leading sales teams in the Sacramento and San Francisco regions. Gallagher has a Bachelor of Science from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, and a Master of Business from the Haas School at the University of California - Berkeley.

"Sean brings with him a successful track record leading business strategy and customer / supplier development in public and privately-owned businesses," said Walt Tindell, the current CEO of Calpine. "We are excited to have found such a talented and seasoned leader to take Calpine through its next phase of growth and innovation. I'm most excited about how he and the executive leadership team are positioned to further advance engagement, collaboration, and innovation with our customers and suppliers."

Headquartered in Clovis, CA, Calpine is one of the largest West Coast packaging distributors serving the agriculture industry. Backed by Rainier Partners since early 2021, the company has been focused on accelerating growth while maintaining its focus on quality, reliability, and customer service.

"Under Walt's leadership, Calpine has grown into a leader in the sector, exemplified by its extraordinary management team and highly engaged employee base," said Alex Rolfe, Managing Partner of Rainier. "We are very thankful for his steady hand and are also thrilled to welcome Sean to help shape the company's strategy going forward," added Jon Altman, Managing Partner of Rainier.

"I am honored to join this iconic company where leaders and employees consider themselves part of a true family," Gallagher said. "I am excited to continue in this tradition that prioritizes customer and supplier partnerships as we work to continuously improve on our superior experiences and products to our customers that in turn help feed the world."

ABOUT CALPINE CONTAINERS, INC.

Founded in 1895 and headquartered in Clovis, CA, Calpine distributes innovative and quality packaging while serving customers as partners. From bags and boxes to pallets and strapping, Calpine supplies products that will protect customers' produce from field to market. Calpine's footprint of 11 locations throughout key West Coast agricultural regions enables it to serve a customer base of more than 500 fresh produce growers and marketers. www.calpinecontainers.com

