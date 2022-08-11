Six Flags Announces Second Quarter 2022 Performance

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation SIX, the world's largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, today reported second quarter 2022 financial results.

"This is a transitional year for Six Flags, as we reset the foundations of our business model to focus on delivering a premium guest experience, while at the same time, correcting for decades of heavy price discounting," said Selim Bassoul, President and CEO. "Our guest satisfaction scores are well above 2021 and our guest spending per capita has increased more than fifty percent versus pre-pandemic levels. We believe our initial progress validates the potential of our new strategy, and provides a very healthy earnings base from which we can grow."

Second Quarter 2022 Results Three Months Ended (Amounts in millions, except per share data) July 3, 2022 July 4, 2021 % Change vs. 2021 Total revenue $ 435 $ 460 (5 )% Net income attributable to Six Flags Entertainment $ 45 $ 71 (36 )% Net income per share, diluted $ 0.53 $ 0.81 (35 )% Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 155 $ 170 (9 )% Attendance 6.7 8.5 (22 )% Total guest spending per capita $ 63.87 $ 51.94 23 % Admissions spending per capita $ 36.35 $ 28.68 27 % In-park spending per capita $ 27.52 $ 23.26 18 %

Total revenue for second quarter 2022 decreased $24 million, or 5%, compared to second quarter 2021, driven by lower attendance and a $5 million reduction in sponsorship, international agreements and accommodations revenue. The decrease in attendance was net of a favorable visitation shift of approximately 200 thousand guests from first quarter to second quarter 2022 due to the later timing of the Easter holiday in 2022, which impacted operating calendars as a result of schools scheduling spring-break vacations in the second quarter of 2022 versus the first quarter in 2021. The decrease in attendance was partially offset by higher guest spending per capita.

The $11.93 increase in guest spending per capita compared to second quarter 2021 was driven by a $7.67 increase in Admissions spending per capita and a $4.26 increase in In-park spending per capita. The increase in Admissions spending per capita was primarily driven by higher realized ticket pricing and a higher mix of single day tickets. The higher In-park spending reflects the company's in-park pricing initiatives.

The company partially offset the decrease in revenue with lower cash operating costs. The reduction in operating costs reflected full-time headcount reductions, fewer total employee hours worked, and lower advertising costs. These efficiency measures were offset by higher wage rates, increases in repair and maintenance, utilities, and other costs due to inflation.

The company had a net income of $45 million in second quarter 2022. The income per share was $0.53 compared to an income per share of $0.81 in second quarter 2021, driven by lower revenue and a $17 million loss on extinguishment of debt. Adjusted EBITDA was $155 million, a decrease of $15 million compared to second quarter 2021. During the second quarter 2021, the company received $11.3 million related to one of its terminated international development agreements in China. Excluding the impact of the payment, Adjusted EBITDA decreased $4 million compared to second quarter 2021.

First Half 2022 Results Six Months Ended (Amounts in millions, except per share data) July 3, 2022 July 4, 2021 % Change vs. 2021 Total revenue $ 574 $ 542 6 % Net loss attributable to Six Flags Entertainment $ (20 ) $ (25 ) N/M Net loss per share, diluted $ (0.24 ) $ (0.30 ) N/M Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 140 $ 125 12 % Attendance 8.3 9.9 (16 )% Total guest spending per capita $ 66.21 $ 52.51 26 % Admissions spending per capita $ 37.75 $ 29.26 29 % In-park spending per capita $ 28.46 $ 23.25 22 %

Total revenue for first half 2022 increased $32 million, or 6%, compared to first half 2021, driven by higher per capita spending. This was offset by lower attendance. As a result of the change to the company's reporting calendar, three fewer days were included in first half 2022 compared to the first half 2021, which accounted for 89 thousand additional guests in first half 2021.2

The $13.70 increase in guest spending per capita compared to first half 2021 was driven by an $8.49 increase in Admissions spending per capita and a $5.21 increase in In-park spending per capita. The increase in Admissions spending per capita was primarily driven by higher realized ticket pricing and a higher mix of single day tickets. The higher In-park spending reflects the company's in-park pricing initiatives.

The increase in revenue was offset by higher operating costs, driven by increased operating days in first half 2022 compared to the prior year period, which was negatively impacted by pandemic-related closures and operating restrictions. In addition, the company experienced higher wage rates, and increases in repair and maintenance, utilities, and other costs, due to inflation. These cost increases were offset by efficiency measures including reductions in full-time headcount, fewer total seasonal employee hours worked, and lower advertising costs.

The company had a net loss of $20 million in first half 2022. The loss per share was ($0.24) compared to a loss per share of ($0.30) in first half 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was $140 million, an improvement of $15 million compared to first half 2021, reflecting higher revenues and improved margins. During the second quarter 2021, the company received $11.3 million related to one of its terminated international development agreements in China. Excluding the impact of the payment, Adjusted EBITDA increased $26 million compared to first half 2021.

Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation

Net debt as of July 3, 2022, calculated as total reported debt of $2,478 million less cash and cash equivalents of $75 million, was $2,403 million, representing a 4.7 times Adjusted net leverage ratio. Deferred revenue was $171 million as of July 3, 2022, a decrease of $139 million, or 45%, from July 4, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the deferral of revenue in the prior year period from guests whose benefits were extended from 2020 into 2021 due to the pandemic and lower unit sales of season passes and memberships.

On July 1, 2022, the company redeemed $360 million in aggregate principal amount of its senior secured 7.000% Notes due 2025 at a redemption price of 103.5%. Additionally, the company repurchased 3.5 million shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $96.8 million, leaving 83.0 million shares outstanding as of July 3, 2022, and $134.9 million remaining on the previously authorized share repurchase program. In first half 2022, the company invested $55 million in new capital, net of insurance recoveries.

Footnotes (1) See the following financial statements and Note 4 to those financial statements for a discussion of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) and its reconciliation to net income (loss). (2) Comparable periods are January 1 through July 4, 2021, compared to January 3 through July 3, 2022, resulting in three additional days from January 1 through January 3 in 2021.

Statement of Operations Data (1) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) July 3, 2022 July 4, 2021 July 3, 2022 July 4, 2021 July 3, 2022 July 4, 2021 Park admissions $ 241,777 $ 245,165 $ 314,764 $ 289,499 $ 820,914 $ 421,377 Park food, merchandise and other 183,081 198,897 237,350 230,121 662,680 322,098 Sponsorship, international agreements and accommodations 10,564 15,725 21,415 22,191 45,029 33,265 Total revenues 435,422 459,787 573,529 541,811 1,528,623 776,740 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 173,582 183,768 283,526 276,411 653,847 497,592 Selling, general and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation shown separately below) 50,350 47,204 85,457 76,693 199,154 141,748 Costs of products sold 35,710 39,194 45,825 46,409 125,144 70,554 Other net periodic pension benefit (1,920 ) (1,690 ) (3,371 ) (3,333 ) (5,885 ) (6,533 ) Depreciation 27,532 28,047 56,575 56,874 114,113 116,938 Amortization 5 5 11 11 22 22 Stock-based compensation 3,223 3,001 7,448 9,638 19,272 18,868 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 98 719 (2,002 ) 1,239 8,896 8,535 Interest expense, net 35,978 38,048 73,508 76,468 149,476 152,987 Loss on debt extinguishment 17,533 — 17,533 — 17,533 — Other expense, net 898 831 1,361 8,450 11,033 27,631 Income (loss) before income taxes 92,433 120,660 7,658 (7,049 ) 236,018 (251,602 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 24,716 29,257 5,603 (2,613 ) 57,838 (65,870 ) Net income (loss) 67,717 91,403 2,055 (4,436 ) 178,180 (185,732 ) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (22,325 ) (20,883 ) (22,325 ) (20,883 ) (43,208 ) (41,527 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation $ 45,392 $ 70,520 $ (20,270 ) $ (25,319 ) $ 134,972 $ (227,259 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic: 84,992 85,673 85,594 85,437 85,789 85,183 Diluted: 85,242 86,751 85,594 85,437 86,525 85,183 Net income (loss) per average common share outstanding: Basic: $ 0.53 $ 0.82 $ (0.24 ) $ (0.30 ) $ 1.57 $ (2.67 ) Diluted: $ 0.53 $ 0.81 $ (0.24 ) $ (0.30 ) $ 1.56 $ (2.67 )

As of July 3, 2022 January 2, 2022 July 4, 2021 (Amounts in thousands, except share data) (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 74,802 $ 335,585 $ 252,887 Accounts receivable, net 70,473 97,722 124,846 Inventories 47,531 27,273 36,038 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 69,990 55,455 66,094 Total current assets 262,796 516,035 479,865 Property and equipment, net: Property and equipment, at cost 2,552,144 2,501,829 2,445,453 Accumulated depreciation (1,297,710 ) (1,250,902 ) (1,205,950 ) Total property and equipment, net 1,254,434 1,250,927 1,239,503 Other assets: Right-of-use operating leases, net 180,836 186,754 193,254 Debt issuance costs 3,832 4,899 5,966 Deposits and other assets 8,101 6,170 6,006 Goodwill 659,618 659,618 659,618 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $272, $261 and $249 as of July 3, 2022, January 2, 2022 and July 4, 2021, respectively 344,176 344,187 344,187 Total other assets 1,196,563 1,201,628 1,209,031 Total assets $ 2,713,793 $ 2,968,590 $ 2,928,399 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 67,925 $ 38,251 $ 65,526 Accrued compensation, payroll taxes and benefits 24,968 51,473 47,846 Accrued insurance reserves 37,017 32,182 26,998 Accrued interest payable 24,713 50,554 25,289 Other accrued liabilities 102,626 101,790 108,330 Deferred revenue 171,238 177,831 310,441 Short-term borrowings 200,000 — — Short-term lease liabilities 11,394 11,158 10,801 Total current liabilities 639,881 463,239 595,231 Noncurrent liabilities: Long-term debt 2,277,910 2,629,524 2,626,082 Long-term lease liabilities 175,786 178,200 188,687 Other long-term liabilities 5,475 9,469 32,750 Deferred income taxes 152,041 148,291 102,853 Total noncurrent liabilities 2,611,212 2,965,484 2,950,372 Total liabilities 3,251,093 3,428,723 3,545,603 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 543,720 522,067 542,950 Stockholders' deficit: Preferred stock, $1.00 par value — — — Common stock, $0.025 par value, 280,000,000 shares authorized; 83,026,556, 86,162,879 and 85,871,956 shares issued and outstanding at July 3, 2022, January 2, 2022 and July 4, 2021, respectively 2,075 2,154 2,147 Capital in excess of par value 1,103,534 1,120,084 1,108,680 Accumulated deficit (2,114,697 ) (2,023,251 ) (2,178,493 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (71,932 ) (81,187 ) (92,488 ) Total stockholders' deficit (1,081,020 ) (982,200 ) (1,160,154 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 2,713,793 $ 2,968,590 $ 2,928,399

Six Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) July 3, 2022 July 4, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ 2,055 $ (4,436 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 56,586 56,885 Stock-based compensation 7,448 9,638 Interest accretion on notes payable 555 554 Loss on debt extinguishment 17,533 — Amortization of debt issuance costs 3,965 3,956 Other, including loss (gain) on disposal of assets (5,405 ) (445 ) Change in accounts receivable 27,327 (88,193 ) Change in inventories, prepaid expenses and other current assets (34,698 ) 10,393 Change in deposits and other assets (1,928 ) 1,099 Change in ROU operating leases 5,517 4,382 Change in accounts payable, deferred revenue, accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities 11,012 175,266 Change in operating lease liabilities (1,615 ) (4,457 ) Change in accrued interest payable (25,841 ) (34,895 ) Deferred income taxes 726 (414 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 63,237 129,333 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property and equipment (59,006 ) (42,250 ) Property insurance recoveries 3,664 — Proceeds from sale of assets — 41 Net cash used in investing activities (55,342 ) (42,209 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of borrowings (360,000 ) (2,000 ) Proceeds from borrowings 200,000 2,000 Stock repurchases (96,774 ) — Redemption premium payments on debt extinguishment (12,600 ) — Payment of cash dividends (3 ) (210 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 1,665 11,784 Reduction in finance lease liability (490 ) (350 ) Payment of tax withholdings on equity-based compensation through shares withheld (260 ) (2,179 ) Purchase of redeemable noncontrolling interest (556 ) (1,115 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (269,018 ) 7,930 Effect of exchange rate on cash 340 73 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (260,783 ) 95,127 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 335,585 157,760 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 74,802 $ 252,887 Supplemental cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 95,141 $ 107,855 Cash paid for income taxes (6) $ 1,661 $ 564

Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We prepare our financial statements in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). In our press release, we make reference to non-GAAP financial measures including Modified EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA minus capex. The definition for each of these non-GAAP financial measures is set forth below in the notes to the reconciliation tables. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide important and useful information for investors to facilitate a comparison of our operating performance on a consistent basis from period to period and make it easier to compare our results with those of other companies in our industry. We use these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes, to evaluate ongoing operations and our performance generally, and in our annual and long-term incentive plans. By providing these measures, we provide our investors with the ability to review our performance in the same manner as our management.

However, because these non-GAAP financial measures are not determined in accordance with GAAP, they are susceptible to varying calculations, and not all companies calculate these measures in the same manner. As a result, these non-GAAP financial measures as presented may not be directly comparable to a similarly titled non-GAAP financial measure presented by another company. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented as supplemental information and not as alternatives to any GAAP financial measures. When reviewing a non-GAAP financial measure, we encourage our investors to fully review and consider the related reconciliation as detailed below.

The following tables set forth a reconciliation of net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA for the three-month periods, six month periods and twelve-month periods ended July 3, 2022, and July 4, 2021:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) July 3, 2022 July 4, 2021 July 3, 2022 July 4, 2021 July 3, 2022 July 4, 2021 Net income (loss) $ 67,717 $ 91,403 $ 2,055 $ (4,436 ) $ 178,180 $ (185,732 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 24,716 29,257 5,603 (2,613 ) 57,838 (65,870 ) Other expense, net (2) 898 831 1,361 8,450 11,033 27,631 Loss on debt extinguishment 17,533 — 17,533 — 17,533 — Interest expense, net 35,978 38,048 73,508 76,468 149,476 152,987 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 98 719 (2,002 ) 1,239 8,896 8,535 Amortization 5 5 11 11 22 22 Depreciation 27,532 28,047 56,575 56,874 114,113 116,938 Stock-based compensation 3,223 3,001 7,448 9,638 19,272 18,868 Modified EBITDA (3) 177,700 191,311 162,092 145,631 556,363 73,379 Third party interest in EBITDA of certain operations (4) (22,325 ) (20,883 ) (22,325 ) (20,883 ) (43,208 ) (41,527 ) Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 155,375 $ 170,428 $ 139,767 $ 124,748 $ 513,155 $ 31,852 Capital expenditures, net of property insurance recovery (5) (26,352 ) (19,117 ) (55,342 ) (42,250 ) (134,834 ) (67,505 ) Adjusted EBITDA minus capex (3) $ 129,023 $ 151,311 $ 84,425 $ 82,498 $ 378,321 $ (35,653 )

(1) Revenues and expenses of international operations are converted into U.S. dollars on an average basis as provided by GAAP. (2) Amounts recorded as "Other expense, net" include certain non-recurring costs incurred in conjunction with changes made to our organizational structure in December 2021 and the transformation plan initiated in early 2020. (3) "Modified EBITDA," a non-GAAP measure, is defined as our consolidated income (loss) from continuing operations: excluding the following: the cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles, discontinued operations gains or losses, income tax expense or benefit, restructure costs or recoveries, reorganization items (net), other income or expense, gain or loss on early extinguishment of debt, equity in income or loss of investees, interest expense (net), gain or loss on disposal of assets, gain or loss on the sale of investees, amortization, depreciation, stock-based compensation, and fresh start accounting valuation adjustments. Modified EBITDA, as defined herein, may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Management uses non-GAAP measures for budgeting purposes, measuring actual results, allocating resources and in determining employee incentive compensation. We believe that Modified EBITDA provides relevant and useful information for investors because it assists in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis, makes it easier to compare our results with those of other companies in our industry as it most closely ties our performance to that of our competitors from a park-level perspective and allows investors to review performance in the same manner as our management. "Adjusted EBITDA," a non-GAAP measure, is defined as Modified EBITDA minus the interests of third parties in the Modified EBITDA of properties that are less than wholly owned (consisting of Six Flags Over Georgia, Six Flags White Water Atlanta and Six Flags Over Texas). Adjusted EBITDA is approximately equal to "Parent Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA" as defined in our secured credit agreement, except that Parent Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA excludes Adjusted EBITDA from equity investees that is not distributed to us in cash on a net basis and has limitations on the amounts of certain expenses that are excluded from the calculation. Adjusted EBITDA as defined herein may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Our board of directors and management use Adjusted EBITDA to measure our performance and our current management incentive compensation plans are based largely on Adjusted EBITDA. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by all our sell-side analysts and most investors as their primary measure of our performance in the evaluation of companies in our industry. In addition, the instruments governing our indebtedness use Adjusted EBITDA to measure our compliance with certain covenants and, in certain circumstances, our ability to make certain borrowings. Adjusted EBITDA, as computed by us, may not be comparable to similar metrics used by other companies in our industry. "Adjusted EBITDA minus capex," a non-GAAP measure, is defined as Adjusted EBITDA minus capital expenditures, net of property insurance recoveries. Adjusted EBITDA minus capex as defined herein may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Our board of directors and managed use Adjusted EBITDA minus capex to measure our performance and our current management incentive compensation plans are based largely on Adjusted EBITDA minus capex. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA minus capex is frequently used by all our sell-side analysts and most investors as their primary measure of our performance in the evaluation of companies in our industry. Adjusted EBITDA minus capex, as computer by us, may not be comparable to similar metrics used by other companies in our industry. (4) Represents interests of non-controlling interests in the Adjusted EBITDA of Six Flags Over Georgia, Six Flags Over Texas and Six Flags White Water Atlanta. (5) Capital expenditures, net of property insurance recovery ("capex") represents cash spent on property, plant and equipment, net of property insurance recoveries. (6) Cash taxes represents statutory taxes paid, primarily driven by Mexico and state level obligations. Based on our current federal net operating loss carryforwards, we anticipate paying minimal federal income taxes in 2022 and do not anticipate becoming a full cash taxpayer until at least 2024.

