NICE Provides Dial-in Details for its Second Quarter 2022 Results Teleconference

NICE NICE will announce its second quarter 2022 results on Thursday, August 18th, before the opening of the NASDAQ Stock Exchange.
Later that day, management will host a conference call to discuss the results.
8:30 AM - Eastern
1:30 PM - UK
3:30 PM - Israel
To participate, please call one of the dial-in numbers approximately 15 minutes before the start time:
US: +1-877-407-4018 (toll free) or +1-201-689-8471
Israel: 1-809-406-247 (toll free)
UK: 0-800-756-3429 (toll free)
When prompted please give your name and company.
If you need assistance during the conference, press * then 0 on your telephone and a conference coordinator will be happy to assist you.
The call will be webcast live on the Company's website at https://www.nice.com/company/investors/upcoming-event.
Kind Regards,
NICE Investor Relations
About NICE
NICE NICE is the world's leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.
Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE's marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005318/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.