TUYA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Tuya, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Tuya, Inc. ("Tuya" or the "Company") TUYA in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Tuya securities pursuant to the Company's March 18, 2021 IPO (the "Class Period"). Investors have until October 11, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Tuya's China-based customers engaged in a scheme to manipulate reviews and product offerings on Amazon, in violation of the -commerce platform's terms of use. A consumer investigation that occurred prior to the IPO uncovered organized fake review scams perpetrated by the Company's clients which included 200,000 fake Amazon accounts that posted 13 million fake reviews. The Company was likely to suffer significant business challenges if its base of clients were barred from selling on the Amazon platform. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the IPO period. When the market learned the truth about Tuya, investors suffered damages.

